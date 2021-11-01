After a successful 2020-21 girls basketball season that saw six of the 10 Goshen News coverage area teams finish with an above .500 record, expectations are high going into the 2021-22 season, which begins Tuesday night.
The team from our area that made the longest postseason run last year was Lakeland, who advanced to a Class 3A regional final game. They finished the season with a 21-8 record, including three dramatic sectional victories to win the program’s first sectional title since 1996. The Lakers then beat Griffith in the regional semifinal before losing to South Bend Washington in the title game.
Lakeland was led last season by Bailey Hartsough, who is now playing volleyball at Western Carolina University. Her and five other seniors from last year’s team have graduated, but three returning players — Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl, Alivia Rasler — were letterwinners last season as sophomores and are expected to contribute at a high level this year as juniors.
“We lost six seniors who will be hard to replace, but we have three starters from last year and some upperclassmen that will step into some major roles this year,” second-year Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “We should continue to be competitive every game. We have hard workers and this team understands that every year is different! I am looking forward to seeing what this group of awesome young ladies can do!”
Lakeland isn’t the only Northeast Corner Conference team from the area expected to make some noise this year, as Fairfield is coming off a 14-9 season that saw them win a Class 2A, Sectional 35 title. The Falcons return plenty of key contributors from that team, including juniors Brea Garber, Brooke Sanchez and Morgan Gawthrop that have been varsity starters the last two seasons.
“We really need to build some depth behind our starting five,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “This will be Sanchez's, Garber's and Willard's third year starting varsity basketball and we will lean on them for the bulk of our scoring. Developing some scoring behind them will be key to our success in the season. The NECC is going to be competitive again and, as always, we hope our tough schedule can prepare us for the state tournament.”
NLC OUTLOOK
For the first time in program history last year, Goshen won a Northern Lakes Conference title in girls basketball. The RedHawks finished with an 18-4 overall record and 7-0 NLC mark before falling to conference foe Warsaw in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 opener.
Goshen only graduates two seniors from last season, but one of them was Brynn Shoup-Hill, who is now playing collegiate basketball at the University of Dayton. Shoup-Hill graduated as the program’s all-time leader in scoring (1,316 points), rebounds (851), free throws made (333) and blocks (362), so replacing her production — along with other graduated senior Megan Gallagher — will be tough.
With 10 players back from last season, though, RedHawk coach Shaun Hill is excited for what his team could do this winter.
“We have a lot of returning players hungry to make an impact this season,” Hill said. “We have been working hard on both ends of the court and are excited for what the season brings.”
Another team expected to contend for the NLC crown is Northridge. The Raiders are coming off a 16-8 season where they went 5-2 in NLC games, losing to Goshen and Warsaw by a combined seven points. Players like seniors Julia Mantyla and Colleen Miller, along with junior Eva Fisher, will be looked at to potentially lead the Raiders to its first NLC title since 2018.
“We are small, and our strength this season will be our quickness and basketball IQ," Northridge coach Doug Springer said. "We have three starters returning with Colleen Miller returning as a three-year starting PG, 2021 leading scorer Eva Fisher, and our most complete player in Julia Mantyla. We have spent more time in the weight room to combat our lack of height, and we are going to look for this to help us with rebounding and defense. We are very excited to continue to build our program and compete for conference and sectional championships.”
Note: This story will not run in the print edition of The Goshen News until it appears in our special winter sports preview section on Friday, Nov. 19.
2021-22 girls basketball season — local teams’ outlooks
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head Coach: Krysten Parson, 16th season (155-183 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Margene Zink, Brent Reinhardt
Last season’s record: 17-7
Returning letterwinners: Junior: Kiersten Todd; Sophomores: Zoe Willems, Mariah Stoltzfus
Other varsity players: Seniors: Mackenzie Mast, Ivonne Ortiz; Juniors: Julia Moser, Kolette Kern, Jessa Caffee; Sophomores: Morgan Chupp, Eva Horning
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We lost four seniors from last season so we will be rebuilding this year. Three of our varsity players weren't able to play last year for various reasons, so we are learning how to play together. It will take time and patience but it's an outstanding group of young women to work with.”
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head Coach: Cassie Cepeda, 6th season (49-65 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Nic Minder, Jim Read, Dairese Gary, Aaron Turner, Mary Reddy
Last season’s record: 6-16 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Kendal Taylor, Aliyah Hershberger, Ashlyn Fish, Lauren Smith
Other varsity players: Seniors: Bailey Mayo, Lynnsey Delio, Olivia Jackson; Juniors: Riley Ragland, Brooklyn Norwood; Sophomores: Dominique Stilley, Kambrya Zlim; Freshmen: Mareiona Mason, Mileah McKain
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are eager to compete as we had a productive off-season. Heavy loaded junior class, which will be led by seniors Lynnsey Delio, Olivia Jackson and Bailei Mayo. This group shares the ball extremely well and on any given night any one can shine. We return many experienced varsity lettermen, who are ready to work together and show that they can compete in every game.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head Coach: Brodie Garber, 10th season (128-83 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Troy Sands, Lindsay Kauffman, Amy Garber
Last season’s record: 14-9 (6-4 NECC); sectional champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Brooke Sanchez, Riley Yoder; Juniors: Bailey Willard, Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, Delana Geiger, Jessica Tharp; Sophomores: Kaylee Dillon, Jayslynn Hall
Other varsity players: Junior: Malley Behles; Sophomores: Savannah Cronin, McKenna Fisher
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head Coach: Shaun Hill, 5th season (62-30 at school; 85-55 overall in six seasons)
Assistant Coaches: Derek Gilreath, Lindsay Erba, Aimee Swihart, Sarah Miller
Last season’s record: 18-4 (7-0 NLC); NLC champions
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Emma Detwiler, Tori Eldridge, Brooklyn Collins, Maddie Garber, Trinity Nemeth; Juniors: Breyana Cline, Tyra Marcum, Sara Harmelink, Briana Valderrama; Sophomore: Kyra Hill
Other varsity players: Morgan Priebe, Meggy VanHooser
LAKELAND LAKERS
Head Coach: Dale Gearheart, 2nd season (21-8 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Adam Betz, Ben Brown, Brad Targgart
Last season’s record: 21-8 (7-4 NECC); sectional champions; regional finalists
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Peyton Hartsough, Faith Riehl, Alivia Rasler
Other varsity players: Seniors: Kayla Poole, Pilar Canedo, Hayden Frost; Juniors: Grace Iddings, Chloe Hochstetler, Lauren Leu; Freshman: Cara Schackow
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head Coach: Doug Springer, 15th season (235-101 at school; 287-119 overall in 17 seasons)
Assistant Coaches: Dennis Bontrager, Molly Bontrager, Mikaela Zook, Dan Huizenga
Last season’s record: 16-8 (5-2 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Julia Mantyla, Colleen Miller, Madyson Gorball; Juniors: Eva Fisher, Tame Baylis; Sophomores: Morgan Cross, Gaby Gates
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Kaylie Dehaven, Sabrina Miller, Kacyn Knepp
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head Coach: Mark Heeter, 2nd season (3-14 at school; 207-112 overall in 16 seasons)
Assistant Coaches: Gene Zercher, Jon Andrews, Josh Yoder
Last season’s record: 3-20 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Fatima Ghaffar; Juniors: Macy Lengacher, Aaliyah Bonner, Riley Kitson
Other varsity players: Junior: Kailey Martin; Sophomores: Hannah Chupp, Karis Bennett, Olivia Oman; Freshmen: Claire Payne, Brooklyn Redd.
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “With the loss of three members of the 2020 state team, there are many holes to fill. Anything has to be better than last year with Covid. I was out for almost four weeks of practice and the team was close contacted twice for almost a total of four weeks. We are really looking forward to a relatively normal year and having those weeks of practice. With the NLC loaded as usual (Warsaw, Northridge, Plymouth) we want to improve on our NLC record. We are looking to score more points by increasing the pace of our game. Should have some athletes who can get up and down the floor. Very excited about the upcoming season!!”
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head Coach: Matt Carpenter, 6th season (41-68 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Dina Coverstone, Trent Beer, Dino Coverstone
Last season’s record: 6-11 (3-4 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Emily Haines, Kennedy White, Jada Carter, Becca Smith, Lindsay Doss
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Kaydence Shepherd, Abbi Burelison; Freshmen: Lucy Wilkinson, Mackenzie Hackleman, Olivia Horn
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We have five returning senior contributors that are excited to finish off their high school careers with a strong season. The senior class will be complemented by a group of freshman and sophomores as they battle to set a new high level of expectation of Wawasee girls basketball.”
WEST NOBLE CHARGERS
Head Coach: Jeff Burns, 2nd season (16-6 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Gene Teel, Tarah Brennen
Last season’s record: 16-6 (9-2 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Jazmyn Smith, Sherlyn Torres; Junior: Mackensy Mabie
Other varsity players: Alexia Mast, Ella Stoner, Kristen Cox
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are looking forward to this season. We have a number of returning players and feel like we have a lot of depth. Our goals will remain the same, we want to compete for a conference championship, conference tourney title, and a sectional title. There will be a number of people who will write us off this season because of all the seniors that graduated last year, but we feel we have the right people in place to step in and lead without missing a beat!”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head Coach: Ryan Yoder, 2nd season (3-20 overall)
Assistant Coaches: Adam Christner, Sidney Bontrager, Amber Radermacher
Last season’s record: 3-20 (1-10 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Allie Springer, Hailey Miller; Juniors: Andrea Miller, Sara Lapp, Kamryn Miller; Sophomores: Hope Bortner
Other varsity players: Senior: Alexys Antal; Junior: Ella Yoder; Sophomore: Audrey Taylor; Freshman: Morgan Riegsecker
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We are bringing back more experience and will have more depth within our program. Our girls had a good offseason and we are looking to be more competitive with the top teams on our schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.