GOSHEN — In the 1986-87 season, head coach Dori Keyser led the Goshen girls basketball program to a 14-4 record. They earned a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship with Warsaw that year and had proven to be one of the stronger programs in the NLC.
Fast forward 34 years later, and Goshen is still seeking its next conference championship.
That could come Saturday against, fittingly, Warsaw.
The RedHawks (14-3, 4-0 NLC) and Tigers (14-3, 5-0 NLC) will square off for the NLC title Saturday in Warsaw. All other NLC teams have at least two losses in conference play this season, so whoever wins Saturday’s game is all but guaranteed to be conference champions.
“I really haven’t (mentioned 1987),” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “I think (the players) are aware that it’s been a while since the conference has been won by Goshen, but we’re really just working on preparing for Warsaw. … I personally didn’t say much about how long it has been since Goshen has won the NLC.”
KREBS CONNECTION TO GOSHEN
A major storyline when these programs have met the past three years is the connection between the Goshen program and Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs. Prior to his time at Warsaw, Krebs spent 14 seasons as the Goshen head coach, compiling a 130-174 record.
Krebs still has fond memories of his time at Goshen and calls this game the hardest one to prepare for emotionally each year.
“Every Goshen game, I probably get more nervous for it than any other game just because I invested so much time into that community,” Krebs said. “That’s a hard game for me, emotionally.”
In Krebs’ final season at Goshen, Hill was an assistant coach for the girls program. The two had worked through the Goshen youth basketball and AAU circuit prior to that, establishing a relationship through the game of basketball.
“He just gave me an opportunity to coach girls, and he said that once I got that opportunity, I probably would enjoy it,” said Hill on Krebs getting him into girls basketball coaching. “And, that’s what happened. … He definitely made a lot of those connections for me to get my foot into coaching some girls basketball.”
“Shaun and I have a great relationship,” Krebs added. “Even now, always exchanging film, always working together to help each other be successful. I can promise you I’m rooting for Shaun every game of the year but one, maybe two if we meet in the sectional. I love that guy dearly.”
That bond was shown even more during the fall when Krebs underwent cochlear implant surgery to help fix his longtime hearing issues. Krebs said the surgery went tremendously and he’s able to hear things that he once never really could, like music or telephone calls.
Hill said he offered Krebs support throughout his journey.
“I sent my prayers, and I follow his blog,” Hill said. “He was communicating about it and I just texted with him. Glad everything went well and glad that it worked.”
Krebs said the surgery hasn’t affected his coaching abilities. He took a week off from teaching when he had the surgery in August, but has been back working with his students and players since early September.
“The first couple of days were rough as well because everything was just kind of static and bells and whistles,” Krebs said. “I was thinking at that point in time, ‘If this is what I’ve signed up for, I really got the raw end of the deal.’ But every day it just kept getting better and better.”
GAME BREAKDOWN
Both the RedHawks and Tigers are defensive-minded teams. Goshen is allowing just 32.2 points a game, while Warsaw gives up 36.7 points per contest.
Leading Goshen this season is senior Brynn Shoup-Hill, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday against South Bend Saint Joseph. In her final year as a RedHawk, the 6-3 forward is averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game. She’s shooting 43% from 3-point range, something that has stood out to Krebs.
“We’re going to do what we can to contain her, which is, obviously, a tough task,” said Krebs of Shoup-Hill. “I feel like this year, she’s become more of an inside-outside threat than she’s ever been at the high school level. … We’re going to have to make sure we know where she’s at all of the time.”
Matching Shoup-Hill for Warsaw is junior Abby Sanner. The 6-1 center averages nearly 11 points and nine rebounds a game. At least five players average seven points or more per contest for the Tigers, making them one of the more balanced teams Goshen as seen so far.
“Very good basketball team,” said Hill of Warsaw. “Plays hard; extremely scrappy. They’ve got good size on the interior. They’ve been rolling lately … I think we’re pretty similar teams, as far as our makeup.”
While both coaches anticipate a close game, both are also excited to have their team in this position to win the conference crown.
“Obviously, I take a lot of pride in both programs,” Krebs said. “If you would’ve told me when I came to Warsaw that eventually Goshen and Warsaw would be playing for the NLC title, I would’ve been excited about it.”
“I’m excited for these kids that have worked their butt off and helped build this program, and having this goal every year and really working to have it,” Hill added. “We want to compete for championships: the NLC, the sectional. Putting ourselves in a position where that can actually happen is exciting for me. I’m excited for the kids that they put themselves in this position.”
