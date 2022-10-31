The 2022-23 girls basketball season should be an intriguing one across The Goshen News’ coverage area, with multiple teams bringing back talented experience hoping to grow on their respective campaigns from a season ago.
The team that made the longest postseason run last season returns a majority of its squad from the 2021-22 season in Fairfield.
The Falcons went 24-4 (10-1 NECC), winning Class 2A sectional and regional championships before falling to Frankton, 35-34, at semi-state.
Fairfield did all of that even after losing senior Brooke Sanchez to a knee injury during the regular season.
For a majority of the run, Fairfield played just six players. Most of that rotation is back, highlighted by seniors Brea Garber, Bailey Willard and Morgan Gawthrop and junior Kaylee Dillon.
“We are returning a lot of experience from last year's semi-state team,” Fairfield head coach Brodie Garber said. “There is still a need to develop a deeper bench. The last month of the season last year, we pretty much only played six players. Defense again will need to be our calling card in the tough NECC and as we move up to class 3A.”
The Falcons moved up to 3A because of an increased enrollment.
The second-best team in the coverage area last season — Northridge, who went 19-6 — is also expected to be competitive again this upcoming season, even with the loss of a few very key players to graduation.
The team’s leading scorer in Julia Mantyla is gone after averaging over 14 points per game last season, as well as Colleen Miller (6.4 PPG and 4 APG) and 6’0” post player Maddy Gorball.
Luckily for Northridge head coach Doug Springer, senior Eva Fisher — who averaged 12.5 PPG and 4.6 RPG a season ago — is back and figures to be one of the best players in the area this season.
The Raiders will also have experienced players in juniors Morgan Cross and Gaby Gates back and looking to expand their roles.
“We lost a lot to graduation, but we return three-year starter Eva Fisher and two-year starter Morgan Cross,” Springer said. “What we lack in size, we’ll make up in quickness and physical play. If we can stay together and communicate with each other, we will have the opportunity to compete for championships. We have spent more time in the weight room to combat our lack of height, and we are going to look for this to help us with rebounding and defense. We are very excited to continue to build our program and compete for conference and sectional championships.”
Another area team that had a pretty showing last season resided in the Hoosier Plains Conference.
Even without Mariah Stoltzfus to start the season, the Bethany Christian Bruins went 11-12 and will look to inch over .500 in 2022-23 with what will be a very experienced roster.
Juniors Zoe Willems (19.3 PPG) and Stoltzfus (9.9 PPG) will lead the scoring for the Bruins again, but expect seniors Kiersten Todd, Kolette Kern and Julia Moser to help propel Bethany to even more victories this season as well.
“We are returning 95% of our scoring from last year, which means we have a lot of experienced players back,” Bethany head coach Krysten Parson said. “We had a great summer together, which helped us build more chemistry heading into the 2022-23 season. It's no surprise that Zoe and Mariah will be the engines that move our bus forward, but the two of them have the unique ability to elevate others around them and breathe confidence into their teammates. This group is a joy to coach, and I look forward to watching them achieve their goals this year.”
While some teams are primed for more success this season, some others are rebuilding after hiring new leaders of the program.
Wawasee has a new head coach in Derek Gilreath after Matt Carpenter resigned following last season.
Gilreath — who played college basketball at Trine University — was most recently the JV head coach at Goshen High School.
Gilreath takes over a Warriors team that went 11-12 (2-5 NLC) in 2021-22.
Also in the NLC, NorthWood is under new leadership with the addition of first-year head coach Taylor Burkhart.
Burkhart played his high school basketball at Tippecanoe Valley before extending his career into college at Saint Francis.
Burkhart’s coaching experience includes stints at Wawasee, Brownsburg and Bremen.
The Panthers have struggled mightily since their state championship run in 2019-20, but Burkhart’s hoping to change that as he restructures the NorthWood girls basketball program.
“Our expectations for the coming season are to play fundamental basketball, increase our basketball IQ, be the hardest working team on the court and put ourselves in a position to compete,” Burkhart said. “Focusing on these areas and holding ourselves accountable will put us in the position to be successful as a team, challenge our opponents and enjoy the game of basketball. Our returning letterwinners have valuable experience and understand the commitment and effort needed to compete. Our newcomers are pushing themselves to compete with our returning players. All of our players are learning their specific role, working to perform their role to the best of their ability and embracing their role to contribute to our overall team success.”
Note: this story will not run in the print edition of The Goshen News until it appears in our special Winter Sports Preview section in mid-November.
2022-23 girls basketball season -- local teams' outlooks
Note: West Noble didn't send in information before the deadline.
BETHANY CHRISTIAN BRUINS
Head coach: Krysten Parson, 17th season (166-195 overall)
Assistant coaches: Margene Zink, Brent Reinhardt and Jon Wingard
Last year's record: 11-12 (2-3 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kiersten Todd, Kolette Kern, Julia Moser, Jessa Caffee; Juniors: Zoe Willems, Mariah Stoltzfus, Eva Horning, Morgan Chupp
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Karlee Crume
CONCORD MINUTEMEN
Head coach: Cassie Cepeda, 7th season (57-80 overall)
Assistant coaches: Nic Minder, Jim Read, Dairse Gary, Jaclyn Heath and Aaron Turner
Last year's record: 8-15 (1-6 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Kendal Taylor, Ashlyn Fish, Lauren Smith, Riley Ragland; Juniors: Dominique Stilley
Other varsity players: Juniors: Kambry Zilm; Sophomores: Hayden Casey, Halle Ganger, Mileah McKain, Mareiona Mason; Freshmen: Shelby Emerick
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “Energy is high in our program right now. We have gotten off to a great start with having the highest number in our program since I have started. We are excited to continue to build on things from last season. Finding consistency and embracing our roles will be vital for us to be successful this season. Time will tell if we find leaders who are willing to tap into our potential.”
ELKHART LIONS
Head coach: Will Coatie, 3rd season (22-27 overall)
Assistant coaches: Matt Kitson, Reniko Stout, Mady Miller, Jeremy Becraft, Julee Miller and Abbey Miller
Last year’s record: 13-13 (6-5 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Samiyah Stout, Jaya Johnson, Danya Quinn; Sophomores: Danica Barnes, Prashanti Morris, Shaniyah Hughes, Olivia Gutierrez
Other varsity players: Seniors: Allison Freeze, Arianna Mattei. Freshmen: Shaniyah Stout, Jordynn Johnson, Brynlee Jellison
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are going to pride ourselves with our work ethic and mindset of understanding. We are Elkhart, and we give our all for our community. Our strength is in our numbers, and we have a lot of quickness. Our defense and rebounding will be our calling card. We have experience and youth, but we will play for the front of the jerseys and play for each other. We have to continue to follow the process and be thankful for our opportunity to be Lady Lions!”
ELKHART CHRISTIAN EAGLES
Head coach: Jason Goon, 3rd season (13-27 overall)
Assistant coaches: Hailey Connell, Alyssa Buckles and Maria Youngen
Last year's record: 7-13 (2-3 HPC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Ellie Liggitt, Mya Ott, Allison Russell; Sophomores: Abby Crouse
Other varsity players: Freshmen: Ivy Clapsaddle, Sydni Haviland, Sheridan Maxwell, Ryleigh Viront, Justine Yordy
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We are going to be very young overall, but we have some key players back for their junior seasons. We may struggle out of the gate, but I believe we will see a lot of growth and improvement as the season progresses. We have some very determined young ladies.”
FAIRFIELD FALCONS
Head coach: Brodie Garber, 11th season (152-87 overall)
Assistant coaches: Troy Sands, Lindsay Kauffman and Amy Garber
Last year’s record: 24-4 (10-1 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Bailey Willard, Brea Garber, Delana Geiger, Morgan Gawthrop; Juniors: Kaylee Dillon, Jayslynn Hall, Savannah Cronin; Sophomores: Zoie Miller
Other varsity players: Juniors: Natalie Whitaker; Sophomores: Haddee Herbert; Freshman: Eva Herbert
GOSHEN REDHAWKS
Head coach: Shaun Hill, 70-45 in 6th season at Goshen (8th season overall, 93-70)
Assistant coaches: Aimee Swihart, Sarah Miller, Nyla Dean, Tahya Bruce and Aylissa Trosper
Last year's record: 8-15 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Breyana Cline, Tyra Marcum; Juniors: Kyra Hill, Grace Kercher
Other varsity players: Juniors: Joelle Hochstetler, Rosie Herrera; Sophomores: Christina Linn, Dakota Powers, Ayla Perez De Zabalza; Freshmen: Ava Yordy
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am looking forward to growing throughout the season with this team. I have a group of great kids who know how to compete. We have great leadership from two senior returning letterwinners in Breyana Cline and Tyra Marcum with junior Kyra Hill who each will play a role in leading this young team through a long season and tough NLC conference.”
JIMTOWN JIMMIES
Head coach: Shaunte' Williams, 3rd season (6-32 overall)
Assistant coaches: Spencer Papp
Last season’s record: 4-18 (2-8 NIC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Catriana Wolfe, Destinese Bostic; Juniors: Justyce Williams, Abigail Brown, Alexis Garretson; Sophomores: Natalie Butler
Other varsity players: Juniors: Liberty Dover; Sophomores: Tru Whitaker, Madison Woolwine; Freshmen: Kylie Wiegand
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “I am really pleased with how well our kids are playing together. We have more experience and depth than we've had in recent years, so our players are more confident. Williams, Brown, and Butler are expected to lead the scoring attack, while Bostic, Wolfe and Whitaker are settling into their roles nicely. Expect the Jimmies to continue to improve and compete in every game.”
NORTHRIDGE RAIDERS
Head coach: Doug Springer, 16th season (254-107 overall)
Assistant coaches: Dennis Bontrager, Molly Bontrager, Erin Yoder, Dan Huizenga, Derek Conley and Melinda Bontrager
Last year’s record: 19-6 (6-1 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Eva Fisher; Juniors: Morgan Cross, Gaby Gates, Sabrina Miller; Sophomores: Rielyn Goodwin
Other varsity players: Seniors: Savannah Boerema; Juniors: Kacyn Knepp, Kendal Jones; Sophomores: Ella Mohamed, Sophie Brown
NORTHWOOD PANTHERS
Head coach: Taylor Burkhart, 1st season
Assistant coaches: Gene Zercher, Robby Groom and Jon Andrews
Last year's record: 3-22 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Aaliyah Bonner, Kailey Martin; Juniors: Karis Bennett, Joselyn Edwards, Callie Johnson; Sophomores: Claire Payne, Brooklynn Redd
Other varsity players: Seniors: Gracelyn Harner; Freshmen: Aaniyah Bonner
WAWASEE WARRIORS
Head coach: Derek Gilreath. 1st season
Assistant coaches: Jessica Barger, Trent Beer, Emily Haines and Roger Brady
Last year’s record: 11-12 (2-5 NLC)
Returning letterwinners: Juniors: Kaydence Shepherd; Sophomores: Olivia Horn, Lucy Wilkinson
Other varsity players: Juniors: Brooklynn Gibson, Kylie Perkins; Sophomores: Mackenzie Hackelman, Molly Beer, Ava Couture, Lydia Stookey
Coach's comments on the upcoming season: “We will be a very young team overall this year with no seniors and mostly sophomores on the varsity roster, along with a first-year head coach. We will look to use our athleticism to our advantage and hope to cause some chaos in different ways to help us compete with bigger teams. We will have to grow up quickly and not use our inexperience as an excuse. We hope to learn and grow as a team and program with each game.”
WESTVIEW WARRIORS
Head coach: Ryan Yoder, 3rd season (9-37 overall)
Assistant coaches: Adam Christner, Sidney Bontrager and Amber Radermacher
Last year’s record: 6-17 (2-9 NECC)
Returning letterwinners: Seniors: Andrea Miller, Sara Lapp, Kamryn Miller; Juniors: Hope Bortner, Audrey Taylor; Sophomores: Morgan Riegsecker
Other varsity players: Sophomores: Shanna Miller; Freshmen: Mykayla Mast
Coach’s comments on the upcoming season: “We have good experience coming back in key positions. Our girls have had a good offseason and have really improved on the offensive side of the ball. Early season success will be reliant on how good our team defense is, and if we are able to score at a consistent level.”