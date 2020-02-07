GOSHEN — Controlling the tempo early kept the Goshen RedHawks in the game with the No. 7 ranked Penn Kingsmen in the Class 4A girls basketball sectional semifinal contest Friday night at Warsaw.
Goshen trailed 8-6 at the end of the first period, but Penn figured out how to pick up the tempo to a speed more to their liking and went on to a 49-19 victory.
“Penn stepped up the pressure and forced us into turnovers. Once they got the turnovers, they turned them into points,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We knew coming in our guard play was going to be key.”
The host Warsaw Tigers were a 46-35 winner over the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers in the evening’s first game.
That pits Penn (24-2) and Warsaw (16-7) in the championship tonight at 7:30.
Penn nearly blanked Goshen in the second period. The Kingsmen were up 19-6 before the RedHawks scored in the quarter. Junior Megan Gallagher drained two free throws at 1:12 and swished a 3-pointer as time expired to make the scored Penn 19, Goshen 11 at halftime.
“Penn is such a physical team. They keep the pressure on the ball and can put you in a lot of bad spots,” Hill said.
Junior Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen’s leading scorer, was limited to four points, all at the free-throw line by the Kingsmen.
“They were really physical on her and would not let her catch the ball on the block,” the coach said. “Penn knew she likes to catch the ball down low and turn to the basket. Since that wasn’t working, I tried to get her to attack the basket like a guard.”
Coach Hill was surprised to learn his daughter (Brynn) didn’t have a field goal.
“Really?” he said. “I don’t think that has ever happened to her before.”
Penn further increased the pace of play in the third period, taking a 41-15 lead into the fourth.
Sophomore Tori Eldridge paced Goshen in scoring with six points. Gallagher added five and senior Elizabeth Kirkton four.
Junior Trinity Clinton had 16 points and senior Reganne Pate eight to lead the Kingsmen.
Goshen ends the season 18-6. That’s the most wins in the program since the 2015-16 squad went 18-5.
“It was a great season for our seniors. They have really helped this program,” Hill said. “I have to give them kudos for taking the time to talk to the younger players about how we have so many multiple-sport athletes at Goshen we have to do more things in the offseason. It was nice to hear the players talking about that on their own.”
Leading scorers for Warsaw were junior Kensie Ryman 13 points, senior Brielle Harrison 10, Kacilyn Krebs nine and sophomore Abby Sanner eight.
Freshman Makaya Porter netted 13 points and senor Yiesha Williams 11 for the Blazers.
Central finishes 15-8.
