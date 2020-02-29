INDIANAPOLIS — The shot wasn’t falling for Maddy Payne Saturday night. The NorthWood senior kept shooting.
It wasn’t the prettiest game of Payne’s career, but it ended with her hoisting a state championship trophy and winning the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award.
And it cemented Payne as one of the best athletes, regardless of gender, in NorthWood history.
“She is. Look at the numbers,” said NorthWood coach Adam Yoder following the Panthers’ 37-29 victory over Salem in the IHSAA Class 3A girls basketball state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “Look what she accomplished in volleyball, look what she accomplished in basketball. And then the girl is going to go out and high jump in the spring.”
“You don’t want those numbers,” Payne said, interrupting her coach.
Yoder continued, “I know there’s a lot of people in her ear about doing the high jump, and I’m one of them, and, boy, you need to get a lot higher on that high jump.
“What’s great about her is the humility she carries herself with. All these girls up here are more than deserving of a mental attitude (award) for our team. It all came together, and obviously, our seniors lead us.”
The Mental Attitude Award is presented annually “to a senior participant in each classification who was nominated by her principal and coach and has demonstrated excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability,” according to the IHSAA. By winning the award, NorthWood receives a $1,000 scholarship for the school in Payne’s name.
Payne is the second Black Swish player to win the award. Senior Amy Zercher earned the honor when NorthWood won its other state championship in 1999.
Payne was a key player on the Panthers’ volleyball team that made it to the regional final and also competes in the high jump on the track team. She’s going to Bethel College in the fall on a volleyball scholarship.
Outside of athletics, Payne is a member of the National Honor Society. She also volunteers for numerous things, including the NorthWood Unified Track and Field team.
“Maddy is a very deserving winner of that award,” Yoder said. “That was the first thing I asked Mr. (NorthWood a
Athletic Director Norm) Sellers, after it calmed down a little bit. I walked over there and I couldn’t see her parents anywhere, so I asked him and he said, ‘Yeah, she’s going to win it.’”
Payne’s parents, Dawn and John, joined her on the platform at midcourt to receive the Mental Attitude Award with her.
“I feel like she just has a great heart and she tries really hard to lead people well,” Dawn said to the IHSAA’s Allison Hayes after the game. “We’re just so proud of her.”
“It means a lot, but I feel like I couldn’t do it without my team because I love them so much,” Maddy added. “They make it easy for me.”
NorthWood’s focus throughout the game Saturday night was to attack the rim and feed the ball down low to Payne. The shots just weren’t falling in the first half, though, as she was 2-of-12 shooting in the first half.
“It was really frustrating,” Payne said. “I was more annoyed at myself for not finishing than not getting the calls. Coach (Corey) Duncan was telling me to get out of my own head and just to finish and that my shots would start falling. And, they did in the second half.”
The shots did fall for Payne, as she went 3-of-4 from the field in the second half.
While the shot wasn’t falling, Payne did damage at the free throw line. She sank 9-of-10 from the charity stripe, including two with 1:02 to go in the game to extend the Panther lead to eight.
“It’s something that I’ve struggled with, even this season,” said Payne of her free throw shooting. “But I think it was just doing a matter of what our coaches told us — stepping up to the line, taking a deep breath, breathing and then just shooting like you know how to.”
Free throws ended up being where NorthWood did most of their scoring, going 15-of-18 from the free throw line — including 10-of-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We shot free throws better than we had in a while,” Yoder said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit from the line. For as good as we were at the beginning of the season, we kind of hit a little bump in the road here the last few weeks.”
Payne finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-16 shooting. She played all-but 48 seconds in the game. With fellow 6-foot senior Kate Rulli in foul trouble throughout the game, Payne stepped up and played one of the grittiest games of her career.
It was Payne’s 100th career game with the Black Swish Saturday night. She finished with 988 career points, the Mental Attitude Award and a state championship.
“That’s kind of cool,” Yoder said.
