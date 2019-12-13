ELKHART — NorthWood overcame a ferocious defensive effort from Elkhart Memorial on the way to a fifth straight girls basketball victory.
The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Panthers moved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference with a 57-28 win against the Crimson Chargers Friday, Dec. 13 at Phyllis L. Tubbs Gymnasium.
“Their defense was inspired,” said NorthWood head coach Adam Yoder.
“That’s the best I’ve seen Memorial play all year.
“The second reason is that we could not get that orange ball to go in that orange hoop.
“Both teams played really hard. It was a good NLC battle. I don’t think either team would write home about how they shot the basketball.”
The Panthers committed just nine turnovers against a mixture of zone coverages, but made just 23-of-52 shots from the floor in topping the Chargers.
“We did get Kate Rulli going,” said Yoder, who saw the senior score 14 of her game-high 20 after intermission — eight in the third quarter and six in the fourth period. “She had a great second half for us.”
NorthWood also got nine points each from Maddy Payne (seven in the second quarter) and Alea Minnich (seven in the first quarter) and seven from Karlie Fielstra (five in the fourth quarter).
Memorial (3-7, 0-1) gave the basketball away 25 times and shot 11-of-32 from the floor.
The Panthers came into the game averaging 52.1 points per game and had scored at least 62 four times. The Chargers had a 37.8 average with a season-best 52 against Culver Academy.
Memorial coach Brent Curry said his team changed its emphasis following its previous game against Merrillville (a 71-32 road loss on Dec. 7).
“We turned our focus to defense,” said Curry. “It just so happens we had to end up playing NorthWood first.
“It’s only been a week. But I saw in the first half some things I liked. It’s something we’ve got to keep working on.
“We don’t have that dominant scorer so our focus has to switch to defense.”
Mya Reeves led Memorial with 11 points and seven rebounds and was a presence when the Panthers had the ball.
“Mya’s our best defender,” said Curry. “She’s our most active player.
She’s the one who can 32 minutes and somehow not get tired.
“We kept switching (our defenses) in hopes that they would not get the ball inside too often to Maddy Payne and Kate Rulli. Unfortunately, they still found a way.”
The Chargers never got closer to the Panthers than 11 points in the fourth quarter.
The third period ended with NorthWood ahead 36-24. Memorial had cut the gap to 26-18 before a 8-2 run gave the Panthers a little breathing room.
NorthWood used a 12-0 run to build its biggest lead of the first half at 23-4.
After Memorial cut the lead to 11 at 24-13, the Panthers took a 26-13 advantage into halftime.
The contest opened with NorthWood scoring the first seven points and the guests led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Minnich scored seven points with one 3-pointer and Rulli tallied four points for the Panthers in the opening period.
In the junior varsity game, Memorial defeated NorthWood 20-18. Leading the attack for the JV Chargers (5-4) was Rashanda Anthony (6) and Aniyah Hunt (4). Savannah Lane (8) and Aaliyah Bonner (4) were the top scorers for the JV Panthers (1-9).
NorthWood 57, Elkhart Memorial 28
NorthWood — Kate Rulli 9-16 2-5 20, Maddy Payne 2-9 5-6 9, Karlie Fielstra 3-8 0-0 7, Alea Minnich 4-11 0-0 9, Kendal Miller 1-3 1-1 3, Reagan Hartman 3-4 0-0 6, Bre Wise 1-1 1-2 3, Aaliyah Bonner 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 23-52 9-14 57.
Memorial — Allison Kinzer 0-3 1-2 1, Mady Axsom 2-9 0-0 5, De’Mour Watson 1-5 0-0 2, Shelby Weidner 1-1 0-0 3, Mya Reeves 4-8 2-4 11, Hannah Goldsborough 3-3 0-0 6, Taylor Rohm 0-1 0-0 0, Savannah Newsome
0-2 0-0 0. Team: 11-32 3-6 28.
NorthWood 13 13 10 21 —57
Memorial 4 9 11 4 — 28
3-point goals: NorthWood (2-8) — Fielstra 1-2, Minnich 1-3, Hartman 0-1, Miller 0-2; Memorial (3-12) — Weidner 1-1, Reeves 1-4, Axsom 1-5, Watson 0-2. Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 10 (none); Memorial 13 (Reeves, 2:30, fourth quarter). Rebounds: NorthWood 29 (Rulli 7, Payne 7, Minnich 6, Fielstra 5); Memorial 26 (Reeves 7, Watson 5, Axsom 4). Turnovers: NorthWood 9, Memorial 25.
Officials: Dan Meyer, Steve Nusbaum, David Wolford.
Records (next games): NorthWood (9-2, 3-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Bremen Tuesday, Dec. 17; Memorial (3-7, 0-1) at Elkhart Central (North Side Gym) Wednesday, Dec. 18.
JV score: Memorial won 20-18. Memorial: Rashanda Anthony 6, Aniyah Hunt 4. NorthWood: Savannah Lane 8, Aaliyah Bonner 4.
