NAPPANEE – A young NorthWood team showed a lot of resilience on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t quite enough to prolong its season.
Playing a strong Tippecanoe Valley group – who had beaten the Panthers by double digits in the regular season – head coach Mark Heeter’s band of players played inspired on the defensive side of the floor.
NorthWood would hold the Vikings to just 33 points, giving themselves a chance to tie the game on its last offensive possession of the game. Junior Kailey Martin took a step behind the three-point line and fired away with less than 10 seconds to go, but the shot was off the mark, allowing Tippy Valley to advance deeper into the Class 3A Sectional 20 bracket after a 33-30 victory.
“We played hard, and we played with a lot of heart,” Heeter said. “They battled back from a couple of deficits and really made a game out of it. And we had a chance here at the end. We had a look. … I was going to call a timeout to try to set something up, but we had a break going and I didn’t want to slow them down and give Tippy Valley a chance to setup their defense.”
The Panthers (3-22) scored just two points within the first six minutes of the game, which allowed Tippy Valley (16-7) the opportunity to build its lead to 8-2 with just a couple minutes left in the first quarter.
NorthWood found itself down 10-5 after one, but a very strong second quarter defensively kept Heeter’s group in the game. The Panthers only allowed one point, while getting baskets from freshman Brooklyn Redd, sophomore Karis Bennett and junior Aaliyah Bonner to help bring an 11-11 tie into halftime.
“We still have a lot to learn (on defense),” Heeter said. “Our man-to-man is not great, but now with another year here to be able to work on that, I think we’ll be a very, very good defensive team next season. I think we showed that a little bit (Tuesday). I appreciated how hard they played.”
In the second half, NorthWood took an early lead after a layup from freshman Claire Payne within the first minute of the third quarter. Unfortunately, a three-minute scoring drought, combined with defensive lapses on Tippy Valley junior Kaydence Mellott from the perimeter, helped the Vikings build an 18-13 lead midway through the period.
Payne would hit two-straight baskets to cut Tippy Valley’s lead to one, but an old-fashioned three-point play with 15 seconds left in the quarter from Tippy Valley junior Corinna Stiles put the Vikings ahead, 21-17, with eight minutes to play.
The Panthers continued to battle early in the fourth quarter, making it a 23-22 game after a jumper from Martin, but a 7-0 run by the Vikings lengthened NorthWood’s deficit to eight with under five minutes to play.
“They sped us up a little bit,” said Heeter of Tippecanoe Valley’s defense. “They really tried to force us one way or the other on offense and sort of took us out of our offense a little bit. It took us a little bit to get used to it. I think once we started getting it into the post, that’s when we saw some success. But we’re still learning, and we’ll continue to learn going into next year.”
Instead of folding down eight though, NorthWood crawled its way back. Buckets from Payne and sophomore Joselyn Edwards made it a 30-26 contest with 1:35 remaining.
The Vikings would knock down a couple of free throws to up their advantage back to six, but Payne used her size down low to get some good looks at the basket with under a minute left. The freshman scored four-straight points for the Panthers, pulling them to within two with 16 seconds to go.
Tippy Valley sophomore Chesnee Miller split a one-and-one opportunity at the other end to give NorthWood one last shot of tying it, but Miller’s three-point try went just left of the hoop.
With the win, Tippy Valley moves on to play Wawasee (11-11) on Friday night at NorthWood.
The Vikings were led by Mellott, who finished with 15. Behind her, junior Molly Moriarty had seven, while Stiles scored five.
For NorthWood, Payne ended her freshman year with a 12-point performance to lead her team. Martin and Bennett had five each for the Panthers on Tuesday night.
“I’m excited, and I hope they’re excited too,” said Heeter of next season. “It’s not going to just happen. They’re going to have to work to get better over the summer. It’s not going to just happen because we’re older. But I look at this team, and with the freshmen and sophomores, we have two more years to really get some stuff done. … We’re just going to have to work a lot harder this summer in order to get better next year.”
