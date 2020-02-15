ELKHART — NorthWood is back in its comfort zone.
For the first time since 2005, the Panthers are girls basketball regional champions. They defeated Knox, 43-30, Saturday night at Jimtown High School to capture the school’s 11th regional crown. It’s the eighth-most regional titles by a school in the state.
“It feels amazing,” NorthWood senior Kate Rulli said. “We’ve all been wanting it. It feels so good to finally have it. It’s like a huge weight lifted off of our shoulders.”
NorthWood (26-3) will play Benton Central (26-3) in the Class 3A northern semistate game Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT at LaPorte High School. The winner advances to the state championship game on Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“That sounds pretty good to me,” NorthWood senior Maddy Payne said. “I would’ve taken that a few weeks ago.”
The Panthers left no doubt against the Redskins. NorthWood led 11-0 after the first quarter and built the lead to 13-0 before Knox finally scored a bucket 1:21 into the second quarter.
“That was a great start,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “They were so dialed-in to defend these people that I thought we spent so much energy on defense, it affected our offense at times.”
Not only was NorthWood holding Knox scoreless, but they were causing havoc as well. The Panthers forced seven turnovers in the first quarter and 22 overall in the game.
“Just straight man-to-man,” said Yoder of the defense the Panthers ran against Knox. “We didn’t faceguard anybody, which we had … I wanted to faceguard somebody today, but they talked me out of it. It’s good that they did because we did a great job. That was team defense.”
Even with Knox mounting a comeback, the Panthers would never let the Redskins get within five points. Knox cut it to five, 20-15, midway through the third quarter. After a timeout, NorthWood countered with a 6-0 run of their own to push the lead back to 11. It would be a 30-20 Panther advantage heading into the fourth.
After Knox made one last flurry to get the score within seven, Payne responded with back-to-back made field goals to end any hopes of a Redskin comeback.
“I was frustrated at myself because, previously, I had a few turnovers,” Payne said. “So, I was like, ‘I have to flip a switch. I have to get the ball in the basket.’’
NorthWood sank six free throws down the stretch to put the game on ice.
Some Panther players had extra motivation to win Saturday after coming up short in the volleyball regionals back in November. The Panther volleyball team won the regional semifinal game, but lost in the finals to Belmont. Payne, Rulli, junior Bre Wise, junior Alea Minnich and junior Kendal Miller were all focused on avenging that loss.
“It was part of it, definitely,” said Payne of the volleyball loss motivating the basketball team Saturday. “This morning, we came in thinking, ‘We are not losing here again.’”
Knox (25-2) was led in scoring by sophomore Brianna Korcha, who had 11 points. Sophomore Megan Bolen had nine, junior Felicity Olejniczak four and junior Remington Jordan and sophomore Madison Moss had three each.
NorthWood was led by Payne’s 10 points. Rulli had nine, Minnich eight, Miller six, and Wise and senior Karlie Fielstra five each. Rulli also had 11 rebounds in the contest.
“That’s a great Knox basketball team,” Yoder said. “They had a wonderful season; scary for all the rest of us, they’re all underclassmen.
“But tonight, is all about us.”
NORTHWOOD 44, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 38
In the regional semifinal contest Saturday morning, NorthWood sank five of six free throws in the final 35.1 seconds of the game to beat Mishawaka Marian, 44-38.
Minnich made 1-of-2 with 35.1 seconds left. After the Panthers forced a turnover, Fielstra made two freebies with 26.5 seconds to go. Then, following a Marian miss, Minnich sank two more from the charity stripe to win by six.
“Just a really gutsy performance by our kids,” Yoder said. “Marian played so well. They’re such a good team. Made so many ‘3’s’ early on and I felt like we did a good job of sticking to our game plan, which was to get it inside and kind of look for the diagonal (pass) against the zone. We made enough free throws at the end to ice it away."
Rulli led NorthWood with 17 points, including nine in the final quarter. With the Panthers down 37-36, Rulli sank a free throw to tie the game at 37. She missed the second free throw, but Minnich had an offensive rebound. Twenty seconds later, Payne found Rulli for a layup to give NorthWood a lead they’d never relinquish.
“It was nice,” said Rulli of the three-point swing. “I know when you get the lead, it helps us push forward. Once we know we have the lead, we always say, ‘Step on the gas.’ We definitely did.”
NorthWood led 12-9 after the first quarter. The game was 19-19 at halftime before the Panthers led 30-27 after three. There were seven lead changes and six ties in the contest.
Marian (23-6) was led by Jaiden and Payton Rangel, who had nine points each. Freshman Nevaeh Foster had eight, junior McKenzie Hudgen seven and senior Christina Himelick five.
Along with Rulli’s 17 points, Payne had 11, senior Kendal Miller six and five points each for Minnich and Fielstra.
Knox defeated Lighthouse CPA, 66-42, in the other regional semifinal game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.