MIDDLEBURY — Somehow, NorthWood and Northridge always find a way of playing each other in the Bankers Classic.
Panthers head coach Adam Yoder estimated this was the fifth time the two teams have played each other in the championship of the girls basketball tournament hosted by Northridge, and there was another time the two played in the fifth-place game as well.
“We always seem to meet them,” Yoder said.
When the dust settled between NorthWood and the Raiders Saturday night, it was the Panthers who escaped with a 42-32 victory, repeating as Bankers Classic champions and winning their fifth tournament title overall.
“I thought both teams played a whale of a game,” Yoder said. “For having played four games in two days, that was a super, super matchup, and we were fortunate to come out on the right end.”
NorthWood went 4-0 across the two-day tournament, defeating Andrean and Rushville Friday before knocking off Merrillville and Northridge Saturday.
Northridge also entered the championship game 3-0, picking up victories over South Bend St. Joseph and Portage on Friday before beating East Noble Saturday morning.
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter, as NorthWood led 6-2 after the first period. The offense starting picking up in the second quarter, though, as the teams traded the lead six times during the eight-minute frame.
Raider junior Jaci Walker was a key reason for that, scoring nine of her team-high 12 points in the quarter.
“(NorthWood) does a nice job of mixing up their defenses based upon the situation in the games, and I think we got pretty comfortable with their defenses where we could attack,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said.
Despite the efforts from Walker, NorthWood took a 15-14 lead into halftime after a made free throw from Panther senior Maddy Payne with 6.1 seconds left in the half.
The Raiders then outscored NorthWood, 11-8, in the third to take a 25-23 lead into the final eight minutes of the game. Northridge took the lead after four made free throws from sophomore Colleen Miller in a 14-second stretch.
The teams traded the lead again early in the fourth, ultimately tallying 12 total lead changes in the game. The last lead change came with 5:41 left to go when Payne sank two free throws to put NorthWood ahead, 28-27.
It was 30-29 Panthers with 3:47 left when Yoder called timeout. After the break, NorthWood ran a well-executed out-of-bounds play, allowing junior Kendal Miller to drill a ‘3’ to extend the lead to four.
Miller was key in the Panthers’ win, scoring eight-straight points in the fourth to finish with a team-high 12 points.
“She’s been playing super here the last month or so,” Yoder said. “She’s really developed into an excellent point guard. Works hard on her shot; now she’s looking to score.”
NorthWood outscored Northridge 19-7 in the fourth, with 14 of those points coming from the free throw line.
“We’re a really good free throw shooting team, so I’m not really worried about anybody being at the free throw line,” Yoder said, whose team finished 15-of-18 from the free throw line against Northridge.
“With four minutes to go, we’re still [down] one,” Springer added. “And then it became a free throw contest for NorthWood to show what they can do from the free throw line. … To me, that’s a little bit ridiculous when they’re shooting that many free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Along with Miller’s 12 points, Payne added 12 to co-lead the Panthers in scoring. Senior Kate Rulli added 10, junior Alea Minnich four and seniors Karlie Fielstra and Reagan Hartman two each.
NorthWood (15-2) has won 11 in a row after a perfect weekend in Middlebury.
“All four games were tough,” Yoder said. “All four games, we had to persevere. … I thought, in the last quarter and a half (against Northridge), our experience played a role in winning that basketball game.”
Northridge was led by Walker’s 12 points. They had six points each from junior Maddy Wienert, Makenna Knepp and sophomore Colleen Miller, and two points from senior Juliana Weaver.
The Raiders (7-11) entered the game against NorthWood on a four-game winning streak. Springer is confident in the direction his team is going right now.
“From where we were a month ago to where we are now, we’re a completely different team,” Springer said. “We knew, with the schedule we were playing, that our confidence was going to get rocked a little bit early on. But our kids have really, really come along, really come together.”
