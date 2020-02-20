NAPPANEE — For the first time in 15 years, NorthWood will have a chance to advance to the state championship game in girls basketball. The No. 7 (3A) Panthers (26-3) will play in the northern 3A semistate game against No. 2 Benton Central (26-3) Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT at LaPorte High School in LaPorte.
“I didn’t really think about in the beginning of the season that we would make it this far,” NorthWood senior forward Kate Rulli said. “But now that we are, it feels great. I don’t even know what to say.”
It’s been a crazy 2019-20 sports season, as a whole, for most of the Panther players and coaching staff. NorthWood’s top nine players, in terms of playing time, all played a fall sport. Five players were on the volleyball team that advanced to the regional final, two on the girls soccer team that played for a sectional title, one on cross country and one on the girls golf team that placed sixth at the state meet in September.
NorthWood coach Adam Yoder also coached the girls golf team in the fall, making it a whirlwind of a past eight months for him. Yoder said the experiences his players have had are fueling the Panthers in their basketball postseason run.
“I think it kind of drives them to see if they can take one step more,” Yoder said. “Now they’ve kind of gotten past that regional hump, and you just have to try again this week to build for another great performance Saturday.”
NorthWood beat Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble and Lakeland to win the program’s 25th sectional championship. They then beat Mishawaka Marian and Knox in the Jimtown regional this past Saturday, giving the program its 11th regional trophy.
In those five games, however, the Panthers have been tested. They trailed against West Noble and Marian at different points in the second half, but were able to comeback to win the game.
While they have played in a lot of close games in the postseason, NorthWood senior Maddy Payne knows her team will have to bring even more energy to Saturday’s game against the Bison.
“I think there’s a factor to it where we can feel more secure in ourselves knowing that we have played challenging games and we’ve pulled out the win,” Payne said. “At the same time, you can’t come in underestimating anyone. This is the postseason — if you lose, you’re done. You have to come out and start every game and play 32 minutes of hard, solid basketball.”
Benton Central features one of the top offenses in the state, averaging 64 points-per-game. They have three players — Audrey Strawsma (14.9), Kelsey Coffman (13.4) and Tressa Senesac (10.4) — that all average more than 10 points per game.
“Offensively, they have five, six, seven very skilled basketball players; can go right, go left, they shoot the ‘3’ a lot, they get a lot of shots at the basket,” Yoder said. “It’s going to be a tall task.”
Strawsma is the top priority on defense for NorthWood, though, because of her all-around game.
“Extremely strong post player,” Yoder said. “You just have to keep her from getting the ball in easy places where she can take a drop-step to the lane. The hard thing about Strawsma: she can step out and shoot it, too.”
Not only is their offense strong, but Benton Central’s defense is good as well. They give up 37.1 points-per-game on average. Their 26.8 points in average margin of victory is the fifth-best in the state.
The Bison use a half court trap system on defense, designed to cause chaos. They’ve forced 690 turnovers this season, in large part to their pressing defense.
“We’ve definitely been in several situations, so I think we’re ready for anything,” Rulli said. “I know (Benton) is going to be trapping, and that’s probably one of the worst defensives that we adjust to. … With a whole week to practice against it, I think we’ll be fine.”
“I think a lot of it just has to do with us,” Payne added. “If we play defense well like I know we can, we should be OK with taking care of the ball.”
NorthWood will have the height advantage Saturday, as Strawsma is the Bison’s tallest player at 5-10. Payne and Rulli are 6-1 and 6-0, respectively, which they hope to exploit.
“I think if we just drill it inside, that’s the way we’re going to score,” Rulli said. “They’re going to be trapping, so someone will be open. If we can get it inside, that’ll be key.”
Benton Central has more recent postseason basketball experience than NorthWood, as the Bison played in the 3A state championship game last year. While Benton might be the favorite on paper, Rulli is reminding her team that they’re good as well.
“Just to know that we are good and that we should be at state and we deserve it so much,” Rulli said. “And, yes, it’s going to be a hard team because they’re at semistate, but we’re also at semistate. We hear things about them being good — we’re good, too, because we’re in the same place.”
NORTHWOOD VS. BENTON CENTRAL — STATISTICAL LEADERS
Top scorers (NW): Rulli 12.9 ppg, Payne 12.8 ppg, Alea Minnich 8.7 ppg, Kendal Miller 7.5 ppg
Top rebounders (NW): Rulli 8.0 rpg, Payne 5.8 rpg, Minnich 3.3 rpg, Bre Wise 2.7 rpg
Top assisters (NW): Karlie Fielstra 3.0 apg, Minnich 2.3 apg, Miller 1.4 apg, Payne 1.2 apg
Top scorers (BC): Strawsma 14.9 ppg, Coffman 13.4 ppg, Senesac 10.4 ppg, Kennedy Tolen 8.4 ppg
Top rebounders (BC): Strawsma 7.6 rpg, Tolen 6.3 rpg, Coffman 3.7 rpg, Keely Meadows 3.1 rpg
Top assisters (BC): Senesac 4.4 apg, Coffman 2.7 apg, Strawsma 1.7 apg, Tolen 1.48 apg
