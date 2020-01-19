MIDDLEBURY — Just when NorthWood’s win streak seemed to be in serious jeopardy, the Class 3A No. 5-ranked Panthers finished strong and kept it alive.
NorthWood trailed 28-19 with 5:25 to play then rallied for a 46-45 Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball victory Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Middlebury Madhouse.
Alea Minnich scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as NorthWood (19-2, 6-0) won for the 15th straight time and gave head coach Adam Yoder his 100th career victory.
“As a team, we knew we had to attack the basket because they were pretty aggressive,” said Minnich of the Panthers’ late plan of attack against the Raiders. “We needed to get to the free throw line and take control offensively. We laid back offensively in the first half.”
NorthWood made 19-of-26 free throws for the contest and 13-of-15 in the fourth period, including 4-for-4 by Minnich.
Yoder had kind words for Minnich after the win.
“She’s turned into a really solid player for us,” said Yoder. “She works really hard. I feel really comfortable with her attacking the basket.
“Her play was really important for us and I’m really proud of her.”
Maddy Payne scored nine of her game-high 15 points for the Panthers in the second half.
Kate Rulli finished the night with a double-double for NorthWood — 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Panthers doubled up Northridge 34-17 in that department.
“In the first half, we had a lot of opportunities to shoot short shots,” said Yoder. “We passed them up and tried to find Maddy or Kate or somebody else. The second half, we were bound and determined we were going to take those shots at the rim and we ended up getting one more (point) than a very good basketball team in Northridge (7-14, 2-4).
NorthWood beat the Raiders 42-32 in the championship game of the Bankers Classic at Northridge Dec. 28.
“The first game they got us in the press a lot,” said Yoder. “We did a great job of improving on that. We executed press-breakers very well.
You can’t take a sigh of relief against teams that pressure you like NorthWood.
“You have to keep attacking.”
Northridge’s attack was led by Maddy Wienert (13), Makena Knepp (10), Jaci Walker (8) and Juliana Weaver (8).
“We shot the ball really well,” said Raiders coach Doug Springer, who saw his squad make 15-of-33 shots from the floor with seven 3-pointers. “Our kids fought really hard. We’re trying to put 32 minutes together. We’re so close to doing it.
“NorthWood is a really good team. They’re going to make some noise in the (IHSAA) 3A tournament.”
Although outscored 7-6 in the third quarter, Northridge took a 32-24 edge into the fourth quarter. Wienert had four points for the Raiders and Payne five for the Panthers in the third quarter.
Weaver tossed in five second-quarter points as Northridge took a 26-17 advantage into halftime.
The Raiders led by as many as 14 in the second stanza at 21-7.
NorthWood closed the half on a 15-5 run. The Panthers attack in the second period was led by Rulli with five points.
Payne was whistled for her third foul and spent the last 3:35 of the half on the bench.
Wienert scored six points with a pair of 3-pointers and Walker tallied four points to help Northridge lead 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Payne tallied four of NorthWood’s seven first-quarter points.
The Panthers committed six turnovers in the opening period (on the way to 17 for the game) while Northridge gave the ball up twice (and finished with 15).
NorthWood maintained a game lead in the NLC championship race as Warsaw bested Goshen 42-28 Saturday to move to 5-1 in conference play.
One more NLC home games on Jan. 25 remains for both the Panthers (vs. Goshen) and Tigers (vs. Concord).
Northridge lost for the fourth straight time.
Saturday was also “Hoops for Hope” and it was announced after the game that a donation of $11,000 would be made to the Goshen Center for Cancer Care In the junior varsity game, Northridge topped NorthWood 40-10. Eva Fisher (13 points) led the JV Raiders (13-6). Aaliyah Bonner (3) and Carly Mast (3) paced the JV Panthers (3-16).
NorthWood 46, Northridge 45
NorthWood — Kate Rulli 4-11 2-4 10, Maddy Payne 5-9 5-9 15, Karlie Fielstra 0-4 2-2 2, Alea Minnich 3-6 4-4 11, Kendal Miller 1-7 3-3 5, Reagan Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Bre Wise 0-1 3-4 3. Team: 13-38 19-26 46.
Northridge — Jaci Walker 2-10 4-5 8, Juliana Weaver 3-7 1-3 8, Colleen Miller 2-4 1-1 6, Maddy Wienert 5-8 0-0 13, Makena Knepp 3-4 2-2 10, Julia Mantyla 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Pippenger 0-0 0-0 0, Brylee Froman 0-0
0-0 0, Erin Mahaffa 0-0 0-2 0. Team: 15-33 8-13 45.
NorthWood 7 10 7 22 — 46
Northridge 13 13 6 13 — 45 3-point goals: NorthWood (1-9) — Minnich 1-3, Miller 0-2, Fielstra 0-4; Northridge (7-20) — Wienert 3-6, Knepp 2-3, Weaver 1-2, Miller 1-4, Walker 0-5.
Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 16 (Rulli, 1:02, fourth quarter); Northridge 22 (Weaver, :25.5, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: NorthWood 34 (Rulli 12 Payne 6, Miller 4); Northridge 17 (Walker 5, Weaver 4).
Turnovers: NorthWood 17, Northridge 15.
Officials: Thom Newland, Tony Bowman, Alex Childers.
Records (next games): NorthWood (19-2, 6-0 NLC) at Marian Tuesday, Jan. 21; Northridge (7-14, 2-3) at Elkhart Memorial Friday, Jan. 24.
JV score: Northridge won 40-10.
Northridge: Eva Fisher 13, Tess Baylis 8, Tame Baylis 5, Julia Mantyla 5.
NorthWood: Aaliyah Bonner 3, Carly Mast 3.
