GOSHEN — NorthWood went more than seven minutes without a made shot to start the game.
By the time the final horn sounded, the Panthers were walking off the court with a 13-point conference road win.
Despite a lackluster start to the game, NorthWood was able to find its footing late in the first quarter. They then played suffocating defense in the middle two frames, outscoring Goshen, 26-8, in the second and third quarters combined on their way to a 46-33 victory over the RedHawks at Interra Gym.
The win snapped NorthWood’s four game losing streak, improving them to 12-10 overall and a final Northern Lakes Conference mark of 3-4.
“We talked about turning up the pressure, defensively, and that was going to bring better offense,” said NorthWood coach Taylor Burkhart on his team’s turnaround in the game. “I feel like once we did that, we had some of our players ‘flip the switch’ and it brought a different energy to our team, which was infectious.”
Goshen coach Shaun Hill had a hard time explaining what happened to his team in the final three quarters of the game.
“I wish I could put a finger on it,” Hill said. “I’ll watch the film and see how it went wrong.”
Goshen (11-10, 2-4 NLC) had all the momentum in the first seven minutes of the game. They built the lead to as many as eight, going up 12-4 on a ‘3’ from Grace Kercher. The junior finished with a game-high 15 points, including four made shots from beyond the arc.
“She got some good, wide-open looks, and she knocked them down,” said Hill or Kercher. “That’s what we ask of her. That’s a big-time performance. I got to find a way where everyone has those nights on the same night.”
After only scoring on free-throws early, NorthWood made two field goals in the final 26 seconds of the first quarter courtesy of freshman Aaniyah Bonner and senior Gracelyn Harner.
Sophomore Haylee Heflin quickly made another shot for the Panthers to start the second quarter, cutting the deficit to two. After a few minutes of no scoring, Kercher sank a ‘3’ to push the home team’s lead back to five.
From that point-on, though, it was all NorthWood. They would close the quarter on an 8-0 run, taking the lead on a Karis Bennett layup with 2:03 remaining in the period. Bonner scored a minute later to put the Panthers ahead, 18-15, at halftime.
The run continued into the second half, as NorthWood scored the first nine points of the third quarter, prompting a Goshen timeout. The Panthers would eventually lead, 34-20, going into the fourth quarter.
A key stretch in the early part of the fourth sealed the game for NorthWood. After a Goshen timeout, Bennett was able to sink back-to-back three’s within 27 seconds of each other, aided by a RedHawk turnover in between the made shots. The Panthers’ lead grew to 40-22 after that, which was their largest advantage of the game.
Bennett finished with 14 points in the game, tying Bonner for the most on the team in the contest.
“Karis, she’s played very well at times,” Burkhart said. “Every player is going to go into a slump, and she’s hit her slump a little bit lately. She’s still going hard and she’s still working hard, but she’s been struggling on the offensive end a little bit. We just told her to stay confident and keep doing what she’s doing, and she’s stayed the course.”
Goshen tried to rally, cutting the deficit to 10 with an 8-0 run of their own. NorthWood was able to make enough free throws down the stretch, though, to keep the RedHawks out of arm’s reach.
Along with a strong defensive effort, bench production was key for the Panthers. Bonner’s 14 points came in a reserve role, and they also had four points from Heflin and two from Harner. On the contrary, Goshen had zero bench points in the game.
“With injuries, we’ve been without players,” Burkhart said. “I think this is the first night in a long time that we’ve had all of our players together. The good part of that is other players have had the opportunity to step up and develop their skills and be in a different role. The chemistry is coming together I feel like at the right time.”
Complimenting Kercher’s 15 points was senior Tyra Marcum with 10, junior Kyra Hill with four and two points from junior Joelle Hochstetler and senior Breyanna Cline.
The RedHawks have one game remaining in the regular season when they take on Mishawaka Thursday in an NLC contest at home.
“We’ll get some rest, and I’ll keep feeding them some confidence,” said Hill on what the next week will look like for his team. “First, we have to get ready for a tough Mishawaka team.”
Also scoring in the game for NorthWood was four points from sophomore Brooklynn Redd, three from junior Joselyn Edwards and two each from sophomore Claire Payne and senior Aaliyah Bonner.
The 12 wins means that the Panthers will finish with at least a .500 record on the season. They are guaranteed two more games: Tuesday at South Bend Riley (3-17) and at least one sectional game. It’s a remarkable turnaround for Burkhart in his first year after NorthWood won just three games each of the last two seasons.
“It’s just huge for jumpstarting the program,” said Burkhart of the success so far. “Not that the players were un-interested, but this gets them more interested and focused on basketball in the offseason. It shows our youth players that we have something building and that we’re working hard for them when they get here in the future.
“I don’t think anyone ever thought we’d get to 10 wins, 11 wins, 12 wins, but that’s something we talked about with our players at the beginning of the season. I feel like we had all the pieces, we just had to get the pieces working together. So yeah, this is huge for us.”