WAKARUSA — It took nearly five months, but the NorthWood girls basketball team finally has its jewelry.
The 2020 Panthers gathered one last time to be given their state championship rings last week. NorthWood defeated Salem, 37-29, in the Class 3A title game on Feb. 29 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The team was scheduled to get its rings at the school’s winter awards ceremony sometime during the spring, but the ceremony was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It did provide some closure, for sure,” coach Adam Yoder said. “It was so great to have our parents organize a social-distanced event where we could celebrate our amazing journey together. It was a lot of fun.”
The event was held at Jenn Wise’s house in Wakarusa. Jenn’s daughter, Bree, was a junior on the team.
Even while celebrating the championship one last time together, the pandemic was on the players’ minds. Two of their teammates, senior Kate Rulli and sophomore Emma Martz, weren’t able to attend because of coronavirus concerns. Rulli tested positive for the virus, while Martz was exposed to someone who had it. Although Martz tested negative, she still had to undergo a quarantine period that lasted during the time of the ceremony last week.
Rulli had severe symptoms, as she dealt with body aches and a fever. She just ended her 14-day quarantine period Monday, but she says she still doesn’t have her sense of taste back.
Being unable to attend in person, Rulli and Martz were both present via FaceTime.
“I just wish I had been able to see everybody one more time before going to college and celebrate it because we really didn’t have a chance to celebrate with all the virus stuff,” Rulli said. “Seeing it virtually, though, it was still fun.”
Once Martz's quarantine period was over, she went and picked up her and Rulli’s rings from the school.
“When Emma brought my ring, I was looking at it and it just made me happier because that actually happened,” Rulli said. “Now we have our evidence that it happened.”
Fellow senior Maddy Payne said it felt strange not having Rulli and Martz there, especially Rulli since the two have been playing sports together their entire lives.
“Not seeing her there, not having her there in that setting — it was weird,” Payne said. “It would like not being at a game with her or a practice; it just didn’t seem right.”
The championship rings feature a blue diamond in the middle of it, which is the color of champions in the state of Indiana. Each player/coach has their name engraved in the ring, along with the team’s 28-3 record.
Along with getting the rings, NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers had another gift for the players: custom water bottles to commemorate the championship season. After each championship title-clinching victory, the players would douse water onto Yoder to celebrate the win. Sellers had custom-made Yetis made for all the players that feature the Black Swish and the 2020 state champions logos on it.
“That was a fitting gift, as it was Norm's idea for the initial water celebration after the NLC title win over Goshen in January,” Yoder said.
The custom water bottles have been put to good use by the players.
“I use mine every day,” Rulli said. “I forget sometimes that that’s what we did, but sometimes I look at it and think how we dumped water on Yoder and how much fun we had after we won. It just gives me those memories back.”
“We had no idea that Norm was doing something like that, and they’re really nice,” Payne added. “It was so generous of them. … I am using mine, yes.”
With a new school year right around the corner, Payne is grateful she was able to have one final moment with her 2020 teammates.
“I think that will be one of my most vivid memories from this whole thing,” Payne said. “Knowing it was the last time I was kind of going to be with everyone in the same setting, at least for now … Talking to them for one of the last times, it was a little bit emotional for me. But it was a good time; I enjoyed it.”
