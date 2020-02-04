LAGRANGE — Tuesday’s first-round games in the girls basketball Class 3A, Sectional 20 at Lakeland featured two rematches from the regular season. History would repeat itself Tuesday, as the same team won both rematches.
Central Noble topped Wawasee, 54-31, in the first game, while NorthWood beat Tippecanoe Valley, 48-39, in the night cap. Central Noble (14-8) will play the host Lakeland Lakers (14-8) Friday night in the first sectional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Following them will be the No. 7 Panthers (22-3) and West Noble (10-12). Tip-off for the second game is approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWOOD 48, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 39
In the team’s first encounter on Jan. 14, NorthWood prevailed 49-23. Tuesday proved to be a much closer matchup than the game three weeks ago.
The Panthers rode the hot hand of senior Maddy Payne in the first half. She scored 11 of her team’s 22 points in the first two quarters. Despite the production from Payne, NorthWood’s lead was only four, 22-18, at the break.
“It just seemed early she kind of got rolling and our kids have always been good about that all year — find the kids that are hot, and get them the basketball,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “We were patient about it. We threw some nice passes from the arc to her, and she did a nice job of finishing around the rim.”
It was the third quarter when the Panthers finally started getting separation. Payne scored seven more points in the first 5:03 of the period as the lead increased to 15.
Tippecanoe Valley would not go away, though. The Vikings ended the frame on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to seven going into the fourth.
With the score at 40-34 and 4:18 to go, Vikings freshman Kaydence Mellot sank a ‘3’ and was fouled, potentially setting up a four-point play and pulling Valley within two. Mellot missed the free throw, though, keeping the Panthers lead at three.
The three-point margin was the closet Tippecanoe Valley would get. NorthWood countered with an 8-0 run, with six of the eight points coming from the charity stripe. The Vikings went scoreless for 3:52 to allow NorthWood to leave with the nine-point victory.
Despite the Vikings’ comeback, Yoder never felt panicked.
“I know there’s nobody in this gym that’ll believe me for one second, but I never was worried,” Yoder said. “(Valley) kept coming and coming and they made shots. … But I honestly thought that game was ours. I felt like we were in total control.”
Tippecanoe Valley (16-7) was led by junior Sidney Wagner, who scored 17 points. Mellot had nine, senior Jillian Walls six, junior Hayley Backus four, senior Emma Craig two and senior Karina Young one.
Payne led the Panthers with 22 points. Junior Alea Minnich had seven, senior Karlie Fielstra six, junior Kendal Miller and senior Kate Rulli five each, senior Reagan Hartman two and junior Bre Wise one.
NorthWood has the target on their back in the sectional, given their 22-3 record and No. 7 ranking in the Class 3A polls. Having an experienced team, though, makes Yoder confident his team can handle the pressure.
“I think they’re well aware there’s a target on their back,” Yoder said. “We feel that a little bit every year. I think that nobody’s got some love lost for NorthWood over the last 30 years in girls basketball. … This group has really embraced the idea of stepping up to that big challenge.”
CENTRAL NOBLE 54, WAWASEE 31
After Central Noble beat Wawasee, 73-34, on Dec. 27, the Warriors came out determined to play better against the Cougars. They did just that, as the game was competitive for the first two-plus quarters.
Central Noble took a 14-7 lead after one, but Wawasee fought to get within three at 19-16. From there, the Cougars 3-point shooting took over to end the first half. They sank three ‘3’s’ — including one at the buzzer from junior Lydia Andrews — to take an eight-point cushion into halftime.
“We played them pretty much even,” Wawasee coach Matt Carpenter said. “We take away a couple of baskets they got in transition and some offensive rebound put backs, and we have a lead. … we knew that we could compete with them. That wasn’t a question.”
The Cougars built on the momentum of the end of the first half to pull away in the third and fourth quarters. They outscored Wawasee 15-9 in the third and 11-2 in the fourth to win by 23.
“We’re definitely disappointed with the result because my girls came in and they were playing to win tonight,” Carpenter said. “There was no silver lining or ‘Let’s try to lose by less.’ That’s not what we have. That’s not what we stand for and that’s not the mentality we had.”
Central Noble was led by Andrews, who finished with a game-high 21 points. Junior Ashleigh Gray scored 20, freshman Madison Vice nine and senior Samantha Brumbaugh four. This is the first year the Cougars are playing in 3A due to the IHSAA success factor. They won the 2A state championship in 2018 and made the semistate last season.
Wawasee (8-15) had seven points each from juniors Ella Beezley and Danielle Jenkins to lead the offense. Sophomores Becca Smith, Kennedy White and senior Hannah Lancaster had four each, junior Abby Steiner had three and sophomore Emily Haines had two.
The Warriors return all-but one player, Lancaster, next season.
“Everything we gave, as a coaching staff and as a program, was geared towards this year and through this last couple of weeks and the sectional,” Carpenter said. “I’ve got to step back now and I have to think more towards the future, but that’s tough to do now when you’re losing a senior like Hannah Lancaster.”
