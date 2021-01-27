The NorthWood girls basketball team has canceled its final week of regular season games due to COVID-19 precautions. However, the plan is for the Panthers to still compete in next week's sectional tournament at Wawasee.
NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers emailed the following statement to The Goshen News Wednesday morning:
"We had a positive case of Covid-19 within our girls basketball program that did not involve our student/athletes. It has been determined due to our safe practices that our athletes are not considered a close contacts in accordance with CDC protocols. Due to the Sectional starting next week and out of consideration for our opponents we have cancelled games vs Riley, Penn and Triton this week."
The Riley game had been scheduled for Tuesday, Penn on Thursday and Triton on Friday.
This marks the fourth time this season that NorthWood has had to postpone or cancel games due to COVID-19 issues within their program. Their first two games of the season were postponed, and then they had to take two weeks off both in the middle of December and late December/early January. NorthWood played one game from Dec. 9 to Jan. 8 due to coronavirus issues.
The defending Class 3A state champions have struggled this season, finishing their regular season with a 1-13 record and 1-6 in Northern Lakes Conference action. They intend to play in next week's 3A Sectional 20 at Wawasee, which starts for them on Tuesday against the host Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.