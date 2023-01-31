BENTON — Wawasee’s scrappy play made NorthWood earn a 50-42 victory Tuesday in the first game of the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 20 girls basketball tournament.
“We were able to grind out a win,” said first-year Black Swish coach Taylor Burkhart, who saw the Warriors force NorthWood (14-10) into 21 turnovers and 18-of-45 shooting from the floor while gaining a spot opposite Lakeland (12-10) in second semifinal this Friday.
The first semifinal game pits West Noble (3-19) against No. 7-ranked Fairfield (22-2) at 6 p.m. The championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
“The biggest thing for us was trying to slow down the pace of play,” Burkhart said. “We able to play our game.”
Top scorers for NorthWood were junior Karis Bennett and freshman Aaniyah Bonner with 13 points each and 6-foot-2 sophomore Claire Payne with 12 to go with 19 rebounds and four blocks.
Wawasee beat NorthWood 45-38 Jan. 7. Payne and Aaniyah Bonner did not play for the Panthers in that game.
“The silver lining with that situation is that we were able to build depth and have other players build their skills,” Burkhart said. “It was nice to have (Payne and Bonner) back. They brought some energy to the team.”
Pacing the Warriors attack Tuesday were Olivia Horn (14 points), junior Kaydence Shepherd (12), sophomore Mackenzie Hackleman (7) and sophomore Lucy Wilkinson (5).
Bennett netted the lone 3-pointer for the Black Swish. Wawasee dropped in two — one apiece for Shepherd and Wilkinson.
At the foul stripe, NorthWood converted 13-of-25 while the Warriors made 6-of-12.
Wawasee made 17-of-51 floor shots and the Panthers 18-of-45.
“As a young team we’ve been fairly inconsistent with our shots all year,” first-year Warriors coach Derek Gilreath said. “When we hit them, we look really good. When we don’t, it can a struggle to put points on the board.”
The Black Swish bested Wawasee 45-27 in rebounding. The Bonners — Aaniyah and Aaliyah — pulled down six each for NorthWood and Horn (8) and sophomore Molly Beer (5) led the Warriors.
“We’ve done well all year with bigger teams,” Gilreath said. “We were getting in front but weren’t necessarily making contact on our block-outs. When we held them to one shot our defense looks pretty good.”
With 11 in the first half, the Black Swish committed 21 turnovers — five more than Wawasee.
“That’s what we’ve done all year,” said Gilreath. “Everyone we’ve played has been above their turnover average. Now we’ve got to figure out some things on the offensive end.”
Tuesday was Burkhart’s first sectional game as a head coach and he admitted to some nerves before the contest.
“Once the ball went in the air I just got into coaching and tried to stay focus,” he said.
NorthWood took a 37-26 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Black Swish led 19-17 at halftime.
The biggest differential in the second quarter were 10-6 and 19-14 leads by NorthWood. The Warriors shot 8-of-25 from the floor in the first half and NorthWood 6-of-19.
The Black Swish doubled up Wawasee 22-11 on the boards in the opening 16 minutes. The score was knotted at 6-all at the end of the first period.
Note: this story has been updated to reflect the correct final score of 50-42, not 52-40 as was written originally. We apologize for the error.