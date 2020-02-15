ELKHART — NorthWood sank five of six free throws in the final 35.1 seconds of the game to beat Mishawaka Marian, 44-38, in the Class 3A regional semifinal Saturday morning at Jimtown High School. The Panthers will pay for the regional title game at 8 p.m. back at Jimtown.
Junior Alea Minnich made 1-of-2 with 35.1 seconds left. After the Panthers forced a turnover, senior Karlie Fielstra made two freebies with 26.5 seconds to go. Then, following a Marian miss, Minnich sank two more from the charity stripe to win by six.
“Just a really gutsy performance by our kids,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. “Marian played so well. They’re such a good team. Made so many ‘3’s’ early on and I felt like we did a good job of sticking to our game plan, which was to get it inside and kind of look for the diagonal (pass) against the zone. We made enough free throws at the end to ice it away. … I think this team is sitting second all-time in our program history in free throw percentage, so we feel really comfortable with anyone at the line.”
Senior Kate Rulli led NorthWood with 17 points, including nine in the final quarter. With the Panthers down 37-36, Payne sank a free throw to tie the game at 37. She missed the second free throw, but Minnich had an offensive rebound. Twenty seconds later, senior Maddy Payne found Rulli for a layup to give NorthWood a lead they’d never relinquish.
“It was nice,” said Rulli of the three-point swing. “I know when you get the lead, it helps us push forward. Once we know we have the lead, we always say, ‘Step on the gas.’ We definitely did.”
NorthWood led 12-9 after the first quarter. The game was 19-19 at halftime before the Panthers led 30-27 after three. There were seven lead changes and six ties in the contest.
Marian (23-6) was led by Jaiden and Payton Rangel, who had nine points each. Freshman Nevaeh Foster had eight, junior McKenzie Hudgen seven and senior Christina Himelick five.
Along with Rulli’s 17 points, Payne had 11, senior Kendal Miller six and five points each for Minnich and Fielstra.
