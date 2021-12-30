MIDDLEBURY — There was a lot to celebrate the last two days if you’re a Northridge girls basketball fan.
For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Raiders won their holiday tournament. The newly-renamed Interra Classic was won by the hosts after they went 4-0 across the two-day event, punctuated by a 55-29 victory over Rushville in Thursday’s championship game. They beat Knox 53-39 and Andrean 43-30 Wednesday, then South Bend St. Joseph 57-37 Thursday morning to advance to the title game.
Senior Julia Mantyla had a tournament to remember as well, being named tournament MVP for her performance across the four games. She put an exclamation point on those honors with a 25-point performance over the Lions in the championship contest. Mantyla had 13 points against Knox, 14 points against Andrean and 20 points against SBSJ to lead her team in scoring in each contest.
“She dominated the tournament; I mean, she really did,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer of Mantyla. “She went into a little bit of a slump there — she probably broke her finger about a month ago right before the Crown Point game, and it took her a while (to recover). So, it was good to see her kind of come back into herself. It was really good to see her dominate, and quite honestly, our defense was phenomenal all four games.”
The victory over St. Joseph Thursday morning was also a significant one for Springer, as it was his 300th career victory as a head coach. The majority of those have come while wearing the green and gold, as he has 249 victories at Northridge in 15-plus seasons. He won 51 games in three seasons at Wheeler High School from 2005-07 before taking over the Raiders program with the 2007-08 season.
“It means I’m old,” said Springer jokingly of what 300 wins means to him. “I’ve been coaching a while; I mean, 18 years is a long time. But it means that I’ve had great players, one. Two, that I’ve had great assistant coaches. … It means a lot. More so, it means that we’ve got great kids. I wouldn’t want to be any other place. If you had asked me 15 years ago if I would still be at Northridge, I probably would’ve told you then ‘no’ — especially after the first couple of years we had here.
“There’s no other place I’d rather be than Northridge, and this is where I’ll finish out my career, whenever that may be.”
Northridge has now won six games in a row overall, improving its overall record to 14-3 in the process. The Raiders have a big week upcoming, as they will host Fort Wayne Northrop Wednesday before making the long drive down to Warsaw next Saturday, Jan. 8 to face the Tigers in a game many expect will determine the Northern Lakes Conference champion. Both the Raiders and Warsaw are currently 3-0 in conference play.
“We’ve got a very good Fort Wayne Northrop team coming in here Wednesday that’s going to give us every bit of everything we have,” Springer said. “And then, (next) Thursday and Friday, we’ll really starting narrowing-in on Warsaw and try to figure out how to get through their ‘trees’ of (Abby) Sanner and Kacilyn (Krebs).”
ZERCHER STEPS IN FOR NORTHWOOD
Northridge wasn’t the only NLC team in the field at the Interra Classic, as NorthWood was also part of the field. The young Panthers team would struggle across its four games, going 0-4 to fall to 2-16 overall on the season.
NorthWood was also without its head coach for the tournament, as Mark Heeter was out due to a non-COVID illness. Longtime assistant coach Gene Zercher stepped in as head coach in place of Heeter.
“Over these days, I think our physical skills are progressing,” said Zercher of his team. “We have a lot of basic fundamentals to learn, but our basic skills are showing some improvement. Now, in the fatigue of the moment, we had some mental lapses. It’s kind of nice, though, that we can start thinking about the mental part of the game, too, because our physical skills at a varsity level have improved. Now the mental part of the game has to come along, too.”
2021 GIRLS BASKETBALL INTERRA CLASSIC — FINAL RESULTS
Pool A: Northridge 4-0, Andrean 2-2, Knox 2-2, South Bend St. Joseph 1-3
Pool games:
- Northridge 53, Knox 39
- Northridge 43, Andrean 40
- Northridge 57, South Bend St. Joseph 37
- Andrean 43, South Bend St. Joseph 34
- Andrean 53, Knox 44
- Knox 79, South Bend St. Joseph 69
Pool B: Rushville 2-2, Merrillville 3-1, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 2-2, NorthWood 0-4
Pool games:
- Rushville 64, NorthWood 42
- Merrillville 64, NorthWood 48
- Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 49, NorthWood 41
- Merrillville 56, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 43
- Rushville 54, Merrillville 41
- Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 52, Rushville 41
- (Note: tiebreaker of point differential was used to advance Rushville to championship game)
7th place game: South Bend St. Joseph 50, NorthWood 41
5th place game: Knox 52, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 41
3rd place game: Merrillville 53, Andrean 46
Championship game: Northridge 55, Rushville 29
All-tournament selections (one per team):
- Northridge: Julia Mantyla
- NorthWood: Karis Bennett
- South Bend St. Joseph: Kelly Ratigan
- Knox: Megan Bolen
- Andrean: Tori Allen
- Merrillville: Kylie Wells
- Rushville: Annika Marlow
- Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger: Lexi Linder
Tournament MVP: Julia Mantyla, Northridge
