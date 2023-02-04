DUNLAP — Doug Springer described Saturday’s game as “an unbelievable rollercoaster. One that you want to get on and never get off.”
When the ride eventually ended at Concord High School, it was Springer’s Northridge Raiders cutting down the nets.
In a thrilling Class 4A, Sectional 4 championship game, Northridge erased a six-point deficit going into the fourth quarter to win, 56-53, over Elkhart inside a raucous McCuen Gym. It’s the first sectional championship for the Raiders’ girls basketball program since the 2016-17 season.
“Oh my gosh; I mean, I’m crying right now,” an exasperated Springer said after the game. “I’m speechless. We’ve talked so much about how our program wants to compete for championships, and we’ve had some bad luck along the way. You’ve got to get lucky and have some good things happen for you. … For us to accomplish this against a Penn team, a Goshen team that wouldn’t go away and a very good Elkhart team is a tribute to our kids.”
Northridge (22-5) will play Lake Central (21-5) in a one-game regional next Saturday, Feb. 11 at LaPorte High School. The game will start at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT.
The wild game between the Raiders and Lions (14-10) Saturday night featured 15 lead changes and nine ties. The largest lead for either side was the six-point cushion Elkhart had going into the final frame.
The last lead change came with 40.6 seconds left in the contest. Trailing 53-52 after a three-point play from Elkhart junior Samiyah Stout, Northridge brought the ball up-court. Junior Gaby Gates eventually caught a pass in the post area, who then kicked it out to senior Eva Fisher in the corner. Fisher went up for the shot, getting fouled and sending her to the free-throw line for three attempts.
After Fisher missed the first one, the senior calmly sank the next two to push her team ahead, 54-53, at the time.
“I missed the one, which was, obviously, bad,” Fisher said. “But then I really tried to focus-in and hit the second and third ones.”
On the ensuing Elkhart possession, freshman Shaniyah Stout missed a tough-angled shot, and the rebound was secured by Raider sophomore Rielyn Goodwin.
Northridge called timeout and drew up an inbounds play that got the ball into the hands of Fisher. She was fouled immediately, walked down to the other end of the court and made both free-throw attempts to put the Raiders up, 56-53, with 21.2 seconds.
Elkhart had two shots on its next possession not fall, including a ‘3’ attempt from freshman Jordynn Johnson. Gates eventually grabbed the rebound and was fouled, sending the junior to the free-throw line to potentially ice the game.
Needing just one more element of drama to an already chaotic game, though, both of Gates’s free-throw shots rimmed out, allowing Elkhart to grab the rebound and call a timeout.
With 6.4 seconds to go, Samiyah Stout took the inbounds pass and dribbled quickly up-court. She found classmate Jaya Johnson, who then hoisted a ‘3’ as time was expiring. Unfortunately for Johnson and the Lions, the shot fell just short, sending the Northridge team and fans into a frenzy.
“We got what we wanted,” said Elkhart coach Will Coatie of the final shot. “We had Johnson coming off of a staggered double screen there. It wasn’t a clean look, but she still got the shot off. That’s all you can ask for, is to get the shot off.”
Of the 15 total lead changes, seven occurred in the final 4:47 of the game. The first of those came when Northridge sophomore Ella Mohamed canned a pair of free-throws, putting them ahead, 47-46, at the time.
Two free-throws from Shaniyah Stout 20 seconds later gave the Lions the lead again. Junior Morgan Cross then made two from the charity stripe 20 seconds after that to once again put the Raiders ahead.
Shaniyah Stout and sophomore Shaniyah Hughes then made one free-throw each to push Elkhart ahead, 50-49, with 2:52 to go.
Fisher tied it at 50 with 2:09 remaining on a made free throw. The first made field goal in more than three minutes then came when Gates made a layup with exactly 1:00 remaining — only for Shaniyah Stout’s three-point play on the other end to put Elkhart up, 53-52, setting up the final 52 seconds of the game.
The margin in the game stayed within three points for the first 20 minutes. Elkhart led 5-2 early, only for Northridge to counter with a mini 6-0 run to go up, 8-5. It was a 13-12 lead for the Raiders after one quarter.
The teams traded the lead four times in the second quarter. A ‘3’ from Jaya Johnson made it 20-17 Elkhart, but the Raiders then went on a 5-0 run to retake the lead.
A Fisher layup with five seconds left in the second frame put Northridge up, 24-22, at halftime.
Northridge finally pushed the margin to beyond three when Gates made a shot to make it 30-26 Raiders with 4:05 to go in the third quarter. The Lions roared back from that point, however, going on a 10-0 run and 13-3 overall to close the frame to take a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Samiyah Stout led all scorers with 22 points. Also contributing for Elkhart was nine points from Hughes, eight from Shaniyah Stout, six each from Jaya Johnson and sophomore Danica Barnes and two from Jordynn Johnson.
“That’s a tough loss, but our kids fought their butts off,” Coatie said. “I’m proud of them. I’m proud of their effort. I’m proud of how much they’ve grown all year long. Northridge is a tough team; that’s a tough program over there. For our kids to come out and play the way they played, I can’t ask for more.”
Fisher led Northridge with 17 points, bumping her career total to 1,024. Gates added 16, Cross seven, junior Sabrina Miller six, Mohamed five, senior Savannah Boerema four and Goodwin one.
“We never wavered,” Springer said. “We got down six, I looked in their eyes and we never saw that ‘Oh, crap’ moment. ... Our kids just battled. That's who we are. I love them. I love our kids. I love our community. That's why I've been here for 16 years and I'll die here. It's unbelievable. We're going to party all night long."