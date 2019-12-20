MIDDLEBURY — Doug Springer has been preaching defense to his young Northridge Raiders.
The message came through loud and clear Friday night as the Raiders knocked off the Goshen RedHawks, 43-31, in a Northern Lakes Conference high school girls basketball game at Northridge.
“The players and I have been having some heart-to-heart talks about how this program was built on defense,” Springer said. “This is a young group and they didn’t realize that at first. Part of it has been my fault. Since this is such a new group I totally revamped what we were doing. I tried to fit things to this group.”
Northridge held Goshen to 11 points in the second half.
“We have been seeing signs on defense in the second half against Concord and against Penn,” Springer said. “Tonight they bought into it.”
The RedHawks had an early lead, 11-4 at the end of the first period.
“This group is one that talks off the court and not until recently have they been talking on the court,” Springer said. “After the first quarter they started talking to each other and that is when things changed.”
The Raiders started forcing turnovers and got back into the game. The seven-point deficit at the end of the first period turned into a four-point lead at halftime.
Northridge took its first lead of the game at 3:43 of the second stanza when junior Makenna Knepp drained a 3-pointer to put her team up 17-15.
Goshen never regained the lead.
“When you can’t take care of the ball you are going to have problems,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We had problems with turnovers like we have not had all season. Kudos to Northridge on their defense. They were ready and we were not ready for the pressure.”
The RedHawks were coming off a 52-38 victory over South Bend Adams, in which junior Brynn Shoup-Hill scored a career-high 36 points.
Northridge limited her to two points on a rebound basket at 1:49 of the third period that closed the Goshen deficit to one point (27-26).
“Brynn is just one player. We have other players,” Hill said. “We don’t run our offense through her. But we do run our offense to give her looks.
“The turnovers hurt. It is hard for a post player to get in the flow of the game when all you are doing is turning around to run up the court to play defense.”
Springer was shocked when he learned Shoup-Hill had only netted two points.
“Brynn is a once-in-a-lifetime player,” the coach said. “I am proud of the defensive effort we had tonight.”
Goshen has now lost 17 straight decisions to Northridge since a 45-44 win on Dec. 27, 2007.
“I can’t explain it,” Springer said about the streak. “We try to control the things we can control. That is what we did tonight and it allowed us to win.”
The RedHawks (11-3 overall, 1-2 in the NLC) are idle until hosting their holiday tourney on Jan. 4. Goshen faces Fort Wayne Wayne in the 11 a.m. opener. Lighthouse CPA and DeKalb meet in the other first-round contest. Both the championship and consolation games begin at 2:30 p.m.
The Raiders (4-10 overall, 2-1 NLC) host South Bend St. Joseph in the Bankers Classic at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We told the girls all week that we were not out of the conference race or out the sectional,” Springer said.
Junior Jaci Walters tossed in 16 points to lead Northridge. Senior Julianna Weaver and Knepp chipped in with eight apiece, junior Maddy Wienert six, sophomore Julia Mantyla three and junior Brylee Froman two.
Sophomore Tori Eldridge scored 12 points to lead the RedHawks. Senior Hailey Mast had nine, junior Megan Gallagher four, and seniors Regan Mast and Elizabeth Kirkton two apiece.
“Goshen has more players than Brynn. Eldridge is a phenomenal player,” Springer said.
Northridge was a 46-25 JV winner. Tess Baylis scored 12 points, Eva Fisher scored 10 points, Brienne Tadeo nine, Tame Baylis seven, Mady Gorball and Julia Mantyla both three and Brylee Froman two for the Raiders. Tyra Marcum and Briana Valderama netted six points apiece for the RedHawks. Maddie Garber added five, Breanna Cline four, Trinity Nemeth and Abigail Wileman both two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.