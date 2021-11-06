MIDDLEBURY — Although the calendar read Nov. 6, it felt like a postseason game inside the Northridge Middle School gym Saturday between the host Raiders and visiting Lakeland Lakers.
Playing in front of its first full home crowd in 21 months, the Northridge girls basketball team was able to feed off the energy of its fans and beat Lakeland, 60-54, in non-conference action Saturday night. Schools weren’t allowed to have full crowds in its gyms last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“That was much needed,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer of playing in front of a big crowd at home. “That was refreshing and it’s exactly what we needed — I’m talking about community, Lakeland, us — in terms of it was a heck of a basketball game. … That was a great first game. The atmosphere and the competition; that’s why we put them back on the schedule, because that’s what we needed.”
Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart also noted what it was like playing in a packed house.
“Nice playoff atmosphere; tournament atmosphere,” Gearheart said. “(Northridge) is good. … Hopefully with this, that helped us understand what it is like to play against a solid team.”
It was the second game of the season for Lakeland and the season opener for Northridge. The Lakers beat DeKalb, 54-40, at home Friday night.
Lakeland came out strong to start the game, quickly building a 6-2 lead off two made baskets from junior Faith Riehl and one from junior Peyton Hartsough. Northridge would battle back, however, taking its first lead of the game on back-to-back three-point plays from seniors Colleen Miller and Julia Mantyla. The lead changed hands two more times before the Raiders took a 15-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.
From there, Mantyla would take over for the home team. She scored the Raiders’ first 12 points of the frame, going on a 12-7 run of her own to stretch Northridge’s lead to seven. The Raiders would keep building onto it from there, ultimately taking a 36-24 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We got her going to the rim a little bit,” said Springer of Mantyla’s success in the second quarter. “She got some confidence, but that loosened (Lakeland’s defense) up — and when I mean loosen up: they knew she was going to the rim, so now they’re taking a step. She was able to get her shot going.”
Northridge outscored Lakeland 21-11 in the second quarter.
“So far this year, with our two games, our second quarter has been our worst quarter,” Gearheart said. “When we were up against DeKalb, we had a six-minute spread where we had a drought, and then we scored a free throw with two minutes and 12 seconds to go. So, we have to figure that out.”
Northridge extended its lead to its highest mark of 15 three times in the third quarter, the latter coming when Miller made a bucket to make it a 45-30 game with 3:22 to go in the frame. The Lakers wouldn’t go away, though, ending the period on a 6-2 run to be down just 11 going into the final stanza.
Hartsough would then get hot from beyond the arc, knocking down back-to-back 3’s in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut the Northridge lead to 47-42, forcing Springer to call a timeout.
Although the Lakers would hang around the remainder of the game, they were never able to fully get over the hump. The deficit was down to as little as four, 58-54, with 25 seconds left, but a layup from senior Madyson Gorball on an assist from junior Eva Fisher with seven seconds remaining sealed the win for Northridge.
Lakeland (1-1) was led by Riehl’s 21 points. Hartsough finished with 16, including 12 points in the final quarter. Junior Alivia Rasler had 10 points, senior Kayla Poole four and junior Grace Iddings three in the losing effort.
“I told the girls in the locker room, ‘We were down 15 and we could’ve given up,’” Gearheart said. “And I told them, ‘I’m proud of you. You fought.’ And, on another night, we might win. But (Northridge) is a good, solid team. They’ve got some players.”
For the Raiders (1-0), Mantyla led with 17 points. She was one of nine Northridge players to score, as Miller contributed 12 points, junior Tame Baylis seven and sophomore Gabriella Gates six among others.
Springer has loaded up his team’s schedule in recent seasons, and this year is no different. Northridge now gets ready to go to Fort Wayne Wednesday and play No. 8 Homestead, who knocked off No. 5 Carmel, 75-43, in convincing fashion Saturday. The Spartans are led by senior Ayanna Patterson, who’s ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the country and will continue her basketball career collegiately at powerhouse UCONN next year.
“We’re going to try and not be on ESPN’s SportsCenter with her dunking on us on Wednesday night,” joked Springer, referencing Patterson. “But in all seriousness: we love the competition. We’re not going to shy away from it. We’re going to go down to Fort Wayne and we’re going to play our game. We’re going to play hard and see if we can improve.”
