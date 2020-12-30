MIDDLEBURY — Despite facing adversity in the form of untimely injuries, the Northridge Raiders put up a tough performance during Wednesday afternoon’s Raider Holiday Classic championship game.
Down two point guards as well as one of their top scorers, the Northridge girls (11-6) still managed to keep things close in a tough 64-51 loss to a Fort Wayne Carroll team (11-3) that came into Wednesday’s contest on a seven-game win-streak, three of which had come within the previous 36 hours.
The Raiders came into Wednesday’s game riding a four game win streak of their own. Northridge kicked off the tournament Tuesday morning with a win over Knox 52-47, and followed up with a double-digit win Tuesday afternoon over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 51-40.
The win over Dwenger did not come without its downsides however, as defensive leader Colleen Miller was sidelined with a dislocated shoulder. Nonetheless, the Raiders powered through and picked up the win over South Bend St. Joseph, 53-47, Wednesday morning.
“These two days were really tough,” Northridge coach Douglas Springer said. “And quite frankly, Colleen (Miller) is really the heart and soul of this team on both ends of the court, so missing her was tough.”
The missing element on the defense side showed throughout the Carroll contest, as the Raiders allowed their highest point total of the season with 64.
The first quarter of action was a fury of back-and-forth offensive production, with the Chargers knocking down their first shot of the game to take the early 2-0 lead. The Raiders quickly responded on the next drive with a deep three-pointer at the 7:05 mark from senior forward Jaci Walker, who scored the first six points of the contest for the Raiders.
Despite a 10-point first quarter performance from Walker, the Raiders still found themselves in a four-point hole, 21-17 at the end of one.
As the second quarter began, defensive pressure from the Chargers began to take its toll on the Northridge offense, which was held scoreless for more than six minutes of action. The full court pressure allowed tournament MVP Sanya Jackson to rack up seven second quarter points and help Carroll build to a 32-17 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter.
A wholesale lineup change by the Chargers at the 3:55 mark of the second quarter allowed the Northridge offense to go on a 6-0 run, with Walker and Makena Knepp combining for a perfect 4-of-4 at the free throw line.
Despite the mini run, the Raiders went into halftime with a double digit deficit, 37-25. No Northridge player scored multiple times in the second quarter.
The start of the third quarter was a defensive battle through and through, with just two points scored through the first five minutes.
“We had five or six empty possessions down eight points where we just didn’t make it or we turned it over, and that was big,” Springer said.
The Carroll defense continued to apply a full-court pressure that Walker countered with by taking hard drives inside the paint, garnering her a team-high eight third quarter points.
“We knew what to expect defensively, and obviously when you don’t have your two point guards with that pressure, it’s tough,” Springer said. “But we knew what was coming and I thought that at times we handled it, and then there were a lot of times when we didn’t handle the pressure and that’s when they made their runs.”
Just after the 4:00 minute mark hit, the Raiders cut into the Charger lead with a 4-0 run to make it 37-29. The run was quickly ended on a deep three by Carroll senior Emily Parrett, who came into the third quarter with six points and ended it with double digits thanks to the made-three.
Thanks to Parrett’s sudden burst of scoring and a five-point quarter from Taylor Fordyce, the Chargers went into the fourth quarter with a 52-36 lead, with all 15 of their points coming in the final four minutes of the third.
Parrett continued her strong second half for the Chargers with five of the team’s 12 fourth quarter points, while Walker pushed well past the 20-point mark for the Raiders, finishing the night with a game-high 24 points.
Northridge’s Kiersten Crawford put up her first points of the contest and the final points of the game with 30 seconds remaining, locking up the final score at 64-51.
“Fourth quarter, they had the opportunity where they could’ve blown us out of the gym, but we didn’t quit,” Springer said. “So, what I’m taking out of this is that our kids fought through four games in 36 hours and they did not quit; they continued to fight and compete.”
Along with Walker’s 24 points, Fisher and Julia Mantyla reached double digits in points scored with 10 each for Northridge.
The Chargers offense was effective in spreading the ball around more consistently, with Parrett finishing the contest with 16 points, Jackson with 14, Fordyce with 11, and Nevaeh Jackson rounded out the top scorers with 9 points.
“We need to work on the little things, rebound better, block-out better, we need to make sure we’re transitioning a little bit better on defense, so a lot of little things are going to need some work,” said Springer when asked what the focus was heading into January.
The Raiders will be in action next against Warsaw at home January 9th.
