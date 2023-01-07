MIDDLEBURY — For the second-straight season, Northridge faced Warsaw with major Northern Lakes Conference implications.
For the second-straight year, the Tigers walked off the court winners.
This time featured a little more dramatics, as Warsaw freshman Brooke Zartman made one-of-two free-throws with two seconds remaining in the game, giving the road team a 53-52 victory over the host Raiders in girls basketball action.
Zartman’s made free throw came after she grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed shot from her teammate, sophomore Brooke Winchester. Zartman was fouled on her ensuing shot attempt, then missed her first free-throw attempt. Northridge called a timeout in-between the attempts as a show of gamesmanship, but Zartman calmly sank the second free-throw after the break.
There were then three different inbounds attempts for the Raiders in the final two seconds. The first one was accidently kicked out of bounds by a Warsaw player, taking only 0.3 seconds off the clock. The next one came on a long heave down the court, which deflected off a Warsaw player’s hands and went out of bounds in front of the Northridge bench with 1.2 seconds showing on the clock.
The final attempt resulted in a shot. Senior Eva Fisher threw the pass into junior Sabrina Miller, who caught the ball, turned around and took a shot over Warsaw sophomore Abbey Peterson. Unfortunately for Northridge, the shot hit off the side of the rim as the final horn sounded.
“With 1.2 seconds there, we got a shot off and gave ourselves a chance,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said. “… Obviously, it was a big game. It’s frustrating. Just frustrating.”
It was a dramatic victory for Warsaw, who improves to 13-4 overall. More importantly for the Tigers, they are now the last unbeaten team in NLC play at 4-0. Both teams came into the game undefeated in conference contests.
“The older I get, the more I feel that heart racing,” joked Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs after the game. “I’m just proud of this group of kids. To have the youth that we have and come on the road and win in a place like this is a big deal in the NLC. That’s a Northridge team I don’t want to have to face any time soon, come sectional time. Great program, great team and great coach.”
Northridge (16-4, 3-1 NLC) did not trail in the first 21 minutes of the game. They built the lead to as many as 11 early in the second quarter, going ahead 18-7 on a ‘3’ from senior Savannah Boerema.
Foul trouble then hit the Raiders, as Miller and junior Gaby Gates both picked up two fouls individually, leading to Springer to take them off the court.
The Tigers capitalized, finishing the first half on an 11-4 run to make it just a 22-18 lead for Northridge at halftime.
“Sabrina Miller and Gaby Gates — I know one of them sat six minutes in the second quarter and the other sat probably around four-and-a-half to five minutes,” Springer said. “Defensively, they’re two of our main players that we have. And when they go out, they’re also our two biggest players. When 5’3” and 5’6” come in, that gave (Warsaw) some opportunities to go over the top.”
After the Raiders scored the first four points of the third quarter to expand the lead to eight, Warsaw countered on an 11-0 run to take their first lead of the game. Nine of those points came on shots from beyond the arc, as Zartman made two three’s and Peterson another, the latter of which made it 29-26 Tigers with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
Warsaw led, 35-30, going into the fourth quarter. Northridge cut that lead down to one, 35-34, just over a minute into the period on four-straight points from Morgan Cross. The junior finished with a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line.
“She’s the toughest kid we have,” said Springer of Cross. “Just absolute nails. She’s the nail and the hammer; she brings it. We were trying to go to her quite a bit because we felt like she had a matchup that we could take advantage of, and she got herself to the free-throw line. I thought she played really, really well.”
The Tigers slowly pushed the lead up to six over the next four minutes, as a ‘3’ from Peterson made it a 48-42 Warsaw lead with 2:40 left in the game.
The Raiders picked up the defensive pressure even more from there, causing turnovers that helped them regain the lead. After five-straight points from Cross made it a one-point game, Miller and Fisher combined to force a steal. Fisher raced down to get the ball, then found Miller open under the basket to give the home team a 49-48 advantage with 1:25 remaining.
Warsaw tied the game 18 seconds later on a made free throw from freshman Joslyn Bricker. She made the first free-throw attempt, but missed the second. Cross grabbed the rebound after the miss and was immediately fouled, sending her to the free-throw line since Northridge was in the bonus. Cross sank both foul shots to put her team ahead, 51-49, with 1:07 left.
On the Tigers’ next possession, Bricker found herself surrounded by a couple of Raider defenders. She astutely looked up and was able to find Peterson open across the court, firing the pass to her. Peterson knew what to do from there, drilling a ‘3’ to put Warsaw ahead, 52-51, with 50 seconds showing on the clock.
Cross then made one of two free throws with 28.5 seconds left, which set up the game's final sequence.
“I think these kids are an extremely confident group of kids,” said Krebs of his team. “They understand that we’ve been down in games before and we’ve battled back. Our schedule has prepared us for this. … I’m proud of the kids for staying the course. I’m even more proud of them for how they responded when Northridge came back in the fourth quarter.”
Two key stats that cost Northridge in the game were three-point shooting and rebounds. Warsaw was 9-of-23 from beyond the arc, including five made ‘3’s’ from Peterson alone. Northridge only made four threes on 11 attempts.
Warsaw also out-rebounded Northridge, 31-15, including 16 offensive rebounds for the Tigers.
“This game came down to rebounding,” Springer said. “They had a lot of second-chance opportunities that they kicked out for three’s or for a foul.”
Warsaw has three NLC games left against Mishawaka, Goshen and Concord. If they win-out, they’ll repeat as outright conference champions.
Northridge can earn a share of the NLC title if they win-out and Warsaw loses a conference game along the way. The Raiders’ next contest will be an NLC one, as they visit NorthWood Saturday, Jan. 14.