MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge girls basketball team gave No. 10 Homestead (Fort Wayne) all they could handle, but in the end, the Spartans made just enough plays to eek out a 41-36 victory over the host Raiders on Thursday in Middlebury. “We competed for 32 minutes,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said. “That’s what I told the girls (after the game): we played hard — we didn’t play smart — but we definitely played hard for 32 minutes.” Homestead features one of the best girls basketball players in the country in junior Ayanna Patterson. The 6-3 forward is the third-best prospect in the Class of 2022, according to ESPN. She has received offers from all of the top college basketball programs in the country and was one of 50 players named to the Naismith High School Girls Trophy Watch List, given to the best prep player in the country. Because of her size, Northridge’s game plan was to bracket Patterson every time she touched the ball. The way the Spartans run their offense, though, led to the double-teams from the Raiders being slightly late at times, something Springer owned up to after the game. “That’s on me,” Springer said. “I should’ve done a little better job of drilling that help side bracket a little bit more (in practice) just so they were a little more comfortable on it. I thought we made it tough on her, but she just made some athletic plays after the catch and did a good job on the offensive rebounds.” Patterson started the game strong, scoring six of her teams first 10 points to build a 10-5 lead. Northridge countered with a 7-0 run to end the quarter, however, with all the scoring coming from senior Jaci Walker. She drained a ‘3’ as the first quarter buzzer sounded to give the Raiders the 12-10 lead through eight minutes. “That was good,” said Springer of the run. “I liked that. I like the fact that this team has that capability. What we’ve talked about is we can’t put them in spurts; we’d rather prolong those.” Homestead opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run of their own to re-gain the lead. Although the Spartans would never relinquish the lead again, Northridge kept it close throughout. Homestead’s biggest lead was 12 points, 31-19, with 4:54 to go in the third quarter. The Raiders closed the frame on a 7-2 run, though, to cut the deficit to seven heading into the fourth. Every time it looked like the Spartans were going to pull away, Northridge was right there to come back. Homestead had an 11-point lead, 39-28, midway through the fourth before Raiders sophomore Eva Fisher and junior Julia Mantyla connected on back-to-back three-pointers to make it a six-point game with 3:42 remaining. The score would remain 39-34 until the final minute when Fisher sank two free throws to make it a one-possession game with 37.9 seconds. Following a missed free throw from Homestead, the Raiders had a chance to tie the game. Junior Colleen Miller had a clean look from beyond the arc, but her shot bounced off the rim and hit the support system holding up the rim, thus making it out of bounds with 16 seconds left. The Spartans made two free throws following the missed shot to seal the game. Patterson finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Homestead, but it was her defensive presence that was the difference Thursday. Her shot-blocking ability forced numerous Northridge players to alter their shots when around the rim. “We missed a point-blank layup and it was because, as soon as we were going up, you could see our girl peek out of her eye to see where Patterson was,” Springer said. “When you’ve got a 6-3 girl who’s ranked third in the country, they’re thinking about that.” Walker led Northridge in scoring with 17 points. Fisher and senior Makena Knepp each had eight points, while Mantyla chipped in three points. The Raiders fall to 1-1 on the season. They will travel to Fort Wayne to play South Side at 2 p.m. Saturday. Springer knows the mix of players he has this season will require some extra patience from him as they develop throughout the year. “We’ve got a little bit of a mixture of a team,” Springer said. “We’ve got some inexperienced point guards in Eva Fisher and Morgan Cross, sophomore and freshman (respectively). But we’ve got some veterans with Jaci Walker, Makena Knepp and Colleen Miller, who started last year. It’s going to take us a little bit, especially with the schedule we play.”
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Northridge falls just short against No. 10 Homestead
