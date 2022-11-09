Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 knots. Gusts to 25 knots. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&