MIDDLEBURY — For the third-straight season, Northridge battled Homestead down to the wire in girls basketball action.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, the game produced a similar result: a close loss to the highly-ranked Spartans.
This time around, it was No. 9 Homestead besting No. 20 Northridge, 57-52, Wednesday night in Middlebury. Northridge lost, 63-54, last season and dropped the 2020-21 season encounter, 41-36.
“They’re the gold standard of the north: them and Penn,” said Northridge coach Doug Springer of Homestead. “Those two programs are the two teams in the north that are playing for state championships, playing for trophies, defeating teams year-in and year-out by large margins. For us to there the against them the last three years — we’re close. We’re not there yet. … We’re going to continue to get better.”
The first eight minutes of the contest resembled more of a track meet than a basketball game, as the teams went up-and-down the field in a quarter that featured a combined 37 points. Northridge scored 21 of them, taking a five-point lead at that juncture.
“That’s who we are,” said Springer of the fast-paced first quarter. “We’re not very big. We want to speed-up the tempo and we want to make it a track meet — we call it ‘race and space.’ I thought we did that in the first quarter.”
The second quarter is where the Spartans really changed the game. A combination of foul trouble and eight Northridge turnovers allowed the visitors to outscore the home team 13-4 in the frame, giving them a 29-25 advantage at halftime.
“Foul trouble really, really affected us in the second quarter when we lost Sabrina (Miller), Gabby (Gates) and Eva (Fisher),” Springer said. “We’ve got a bunch of kids who haven’t really played in a big-time game like this in the second quarter, and for us to only be down four going into halftime, we felt pretty good.”
Homestead’s lead reached as many as nine, 36-27, with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter. From that point on, the Raiders slowly chipped away at the lead.
The deficit would reach as little as four in the rest of the quarter before it ultimately settled on five, 40-35, going into the fourth. Northridge then opened the final frame on a 6-0 run, with two free throws from senior Savannah Boerema giving the Raiders a 41-40 advantage with exactly six minutes left to play.
After the Spartans quickly retook the lead on a basket from freshman Myah Epps, Northridge regained nudged ahead once again on two more free throws from Boerema. The lead grew to three 13 seconds later when senior Eva Fisher made a pair from the charity stripe.
Eventually, though, Homestead would retake the lead with made free throws of their own. The free-throw line ended up being a major factor in the fourth quarter, with 13 of Homestead’s 17 points coming from there. Northridge scored 11 of its 15 fourth quarter points from the stripe as well.
“Down the stretch, (Homestead) went into their 1-3-1 zone and we didn’t get organized very well, and then got sped up with their length and all of that,” said Springer of what allowed the Spartans to pull ahead late in the game.
Epps led the Spartans (2-0) with a game-high 17 points. Senior Ali Stephens was second on her team with 16 points, while seven other Homestead players combined for the other 24 points scored for them on the evening.
Northridge’s offense was led by junior Morgan Cross’s 16 points. Boerema finished with 13, sophomore Rielyn Goodwin 12, Fisher and junior Sabrina Miller four each, sophomore Sophie Brown two and junior Gabby Gates one.
It’s a fairly young Raiders team this year, as Boerema and Fisher are the lone two seniors. Springer believes the performance is one his team can build off of.
“We had four sophomores out there playing for the first time in a big game,” Springer said. “There are no moral victories; that’s the 9th-ranked team over there. I think we were good enough to win. I think it showed that we were good enough to win, but we’ve got some work to do to defeat teams like that.”