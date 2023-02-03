DUNLAP — Elkhart County is guaranteed a girls basketball sectional champion after the semifinal games that took place in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 semifinals Friday night.
In the evening’s first game, Northridge was able to pull away late to beat Goshen, 54-42. In the nightcap, Elkhart won a back-and-forth affair against Warsaw, 55-53.
This sets the stage for the Sectional 4 championship game, which is Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Concord High School. Northridge and Elkhart faced off in the first month of the season, with the Raiders beating the Lions, 63-44, back on Nov. 22 in Middlebury.
GAME 1: NORTHRIGE 54, GOSHEN 42
Taylor Baugh’s final stat line from Friday won’t jump off the page, but the seldom-used sophomore had arguably the biggest impact on the night’s first contest.
With Northridge struggling to handle the size of Goshen senior Tyra Marcum and junior Kyra Hill, Raider coach Doug Springer called on Baugh to come into the game because she was the team’s tallest player at 5’10”.
Checking in late in the third quarter, Baugh was able to block a shot from Marcum that helped start a rally for Northridge. She then scored the first four points in the fourth quarter, which was part of a 12-0 run that turned a 36-36 game into a 48-36 Raider advantage with five minutes left in the contest.
“She’s been practicing with the varsity for about the last month,” said Springer of Baugh. “We knew that, come tournament time, we were going to have to play some big (players). She’s really come along and developed nicely, and she’s going to have a big role for us in the future. She’s practiced really, really well the last two weeks, and we told her that when we play Goshen, she’s going to have to go in and be ready. And, she was ready.”
For the majority of the game, Goshen (12-11) was able to use the size of Marcum and Hill — listed at 6’1” and 6’3” respectively — to score around the basket. The duo combined for all of the RedHawks’ 18 points in the first half, with Marcum tallying 10 and Hill eight.
“We’re going to go to our strengths every single time we can, and our strengths are 6’1” and 6’3”,” Goshen coach Shaun Hill said. “We want to go inside as much as teams will allow us, and as long as we don’t turn it over, we’re a pretty good team.”
Despite the stellar play from its two six-footers, Goshen trailed, 26-18, at halftime.
The tide started shifting in the third quarter, in large part to Kyra Hill. Trailing 31-24, the junior scored eight-straight points over a two minute span, single-handily putting the RedHawks ahead, 32-31, with 3:16 to go in the third quarter.
After a Northridge timeout, the Raiders would re-take the lead for good on three made free-throws from sophomore Ella Mohamed. The game would be tied at 34 and 36 before Northridge created the breathing room they needed to win the game.
Kyra Hill finished with a game-high 22 points, while Marcum added 14. Both players had 10 rebounds a piece to give them each a double-double. Also scoring two points each for Goshen was senior Breyana Cline, junior Grace Kercher and sophomore Ayla Perez de Zabalza.
The RedHawks didn’t make a single three-point shot in the game and also committed 30 turnovers, including nine in the fourth quarter.
“It seemed like we were on the other end of the court for most of the fourth quarter,” Shaun Hill said. “We just didn’t break their press with any efficiency where we could get something out of it, and then when we did, we rushed shots and turned it over underneath our basket.”
Seven different players scored for Northridge (21-5), led by 15 from senior Savannah Boerema. Junior Sabrina Miller added 11, sophomore Rielyn Goodwin eight, Mohamed seven, junior Morgan Cross six, Baugh four and senior Eva Fisher three.
Friday was a much closer game than the first encounter between the teams, which saw Northridge win, 71-32, back on Dec. 16.
“That’s Indiana basketball,” Springer said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice. They had a week to prepare.”
GAME 2: ELKHART 55, WARSAW 53
The second game of the night wasn’t short on dramatics either, as Elkhart and Warsaw left it all on the floor for a spot in the sectional championship game.
It seemed early that the Lions (14-9) were going to run away with the game, building a 15-5 lead with 3:23 to go in the opening frame. The Tigers (18-6) roared back, though, closing the quarter on a 12-2 run — punctuated by a ‘3’ at the buzzer from sophomore Abbey Peterson to tie the game at 17 through eight minutes of play.
Warsaw then took its first lead on a free-throw from sophomore Brooke Winchester 30 seconds into the second quarter.
The Tigers went up, 27-21, after a ‘3’ from freshman Brooke Zartman with 2:54 to go before halftime. Elkhart would score the final seven points of the half, including a layup from junior Samiyah Stout with 52 seconds left, to take a 28-27 lead at the break.
“That was a huge confidence builder for us,” said Elkhart coach Will Coatie on the run to end the first half.
Jaya Johnson was then the catalyst for the Lions offense in the third quarter. She scored eight of her 16 points for the game in the frame, including a ‘3’ with a minute left in the period that put Elkhart ahead, 43-41, going into the fourth. It would end up being the last lead change of the game.
Johnson then canned another triple to start the final frame to extend the lead to five. Elkhart would then hold on from there, withstanding Warsaw’s final surge to pick up the victory.
“Those were huge for Jaya,” Coatie said. “Jaya’s a shooter, and you have to keep shooting even if you’re missing shots. She puts the time in the gym and continues to get better. There’s no better competitor than Jaya because she’s harder on herself than anybody else. Those shots were huge.”
Both Johnson and Stout had 16 points in the game. Freshman Shaniyah Stout added 11 points, sophomore Shaniyah Hughes eight and sophomore Danica Barnes four to round out the scoring. The victory avenged a 58-55 loss for the Lions against Warsaw just 10 days prior.
“It’s great for these young ladies because they’ve put in so much hard work all year long,” said Coatie of the win. “This is the reason why we play the schedule that we play: when it comes tournament time, we can come out and compete like this. We put three things on the board (pregame): compete at a high level, defend at a high level and rebound at a high level. Those young ladies did that.
“But our work's not done. We’re just going to continue to get better and give thanks to God for this opportunity. Looking forward to (Saturday).”