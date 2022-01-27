MIDDLEBURY — In a game that Northridge won by 22, all anyone wanted to talk about afterwards was the final play.
The result wasn’t in doubt, given the Raiders led by 20. But who was checking into the game for the home team elicited a standing ovation from the crowd — along with plenty of tears.
Senior Colleen Miller tore her ACL in the Raiders’ previous game this past Saturday against Fort Wayne Snider. One of the leaders on the team, Miller was three assists shy of the single-season program record when the injury happened. It was a mark that she would’ve broken either against Plymouth Thursday or sometime during the sectional tournament next week.
After Northridge coach Doug Springer called a timeout and explained the situation to Plymouth coach Micaela Schalliol, Miller entered the game. With both teams just standing idly by, Miller took an inbounds pass from her sister, Sabrina. Colleen then passed it right back to her sister, who made a layup with eight seconds to go in the game.
Northridge won, 58-36, to give them a 19-5 record heading into the postseason.
“First off, you have to give Plymouth, their girls and their coach all the credit,” Springer said. “Very, very classy for allowing Colleen to take the floor. I was trying to tell them to just don’t touch her. They knew she was three assists away from the school record, which is the really devastating part for (Colleen) on this. And so, we were just going to have her stand there, but (an assistant coach) said, ‘Go get her three’ (assists). That, to me — we can’t do that. That’s a disgrace to the game, just in terms of we want to honor the game.
“But one to her sister as her final play is something she’ll remember hopefully for the rest of her life.”
An emotional Northridge head coach explained the impact Colleen has had on the program the last four seasons.
“I can’t say enough about our three seniors and what Colleen has meant to our program,” Springer said. “She’s been a three-year starter. She is every bit of everything you would ever want in a Lady Raider basketball player in our program. She’s done everything we’ve asked. We have a player-led team, and it was a Colleen-led team. She did everything on the court for us, and so this week has been difficult. … It’s devastating for her, just in the fact that she didn’t get to go out on her terms.
“We’re a selfless program, but we were a little selfish this year in trying to get her that school record. It’s just unfortunate for her that we couldn’t get it done.”
NORTHRIDGE DEFENSE OVERWHELMS PLYMOUTH
As for the first 31-plus minutes of the game, the Raiders used a harassing defense to ultimately force 21 Pilgrims turnovers. It didn’t start out that way in the first quarter, though, as Plymouth scored six quick points to give them a 6-2 margin three minutes into the game.
Once the Raiders settled down, though, their defense went to work. They would force eight turnovers in the second quarter to help give them an 18-11 lead at halftime. The double-teaming of Plymouth senior Clare Sheedy near the paint worked, which helped lead to plenty of those turnovers.
“There really wasn’t an adjustment — the gameplan that we had is what we ran the last 28 minutes of the game,” Springer said. “The first four minutes, it was emotional. Every single one of us at the starting lineup were crying knowing that (Colleen Miller) isn’t out there. And so, I think that emotion got to us and forgot some help-side responsibilities. Once we calmed down — the last 28 minutes was everything we worked on this week.”
Starting in place of Colleen Miller was junior Tame Baylis. The 5’8” guard stepped up and had one of her best games of the season, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
“I can’t say enough about Tame Baylis,” Springer said. “The girl just came in and just took over; she really did. I know, for her, she was disappointed (in her play earlier in the year) because that’s what we saw in the summer for her, but then, obviously, she’s a phenomenal cross country runner, so that kind of took a little away from basketball for her. We’ve been seeing it a lot the last month of the season; she’s been playing extremely well.”
Northridge really opened it up offensively in the second half, outscoring Plymouth 40-25 over the final two quarters. The Raider lead reached as many as 23 following a ‘3’ from Julia Mantyla. The senior finished with a game-high 13 points. Also reaching double figures in scoring for Northridge was junior Eva Fisher will 11 points.
All focus now shifts to the postseason for the Raiders, who will have to run the gauntlet if they want to be Class 4A, Sectional 4 champions next week. They start sectional play with defending sectional champion Penn (16-6) on Tuesday, with the winner of that game playing Warsaw (16-6) in the semifinal. All Sectional 4 game are at Penn High School.
“For us, this is why we play the schedule that we play,” Springer said. Of Northridge’s five losses, three of them came against teams currently ranked in the top-11 of the one-class coaches’ poll. “We know, to win our sectional, you have to beat some really, really good teams. We have a lot of really, really good teams in our sectional … For us, our schedule has prepared us for this sectional.
“Now what we have to do is we have to game plan. We have to come up with a completely brand-new game plan. We’re going to throw a lot of wrinkles out there … we’re going to throw some things out there that people haven’t seen us do. It’s going to be fun on Tuesday executing that and seeing what our young kids can do.”
