WARSAW — Northridge coach Doug Springer compared his team’s game against Warsaw Saturday to that of a heavyweight boxing match.
Well, Warsaw won round one. Springer hopes for round two in the sectional come February.
The host Tigers were able to hold the visiting Raiders scoreless for the first 10-plus minutes of the game, building up a 10-0 lead before holding off a late Northridge rally to win, 36-28, Saturday in The Tiger Den. The win puts Warsaw in the driver’s seat in the race for the Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball championship, as they are the lone unbeaten team left in NLC play at 4-0. Northridge is now 3-1 in conference games.
The Raiders didn’t score until the 5:32 mark of the second quarter on a ‘3’ from sophomore Morgan Cross. It was an 8-0 Warsaw lead after the first quarter, and a basket from senior Bailie Stephens made it a double-digit lead 94 seconds into the second frame.
“To hold them to eight points in a quarter? I mean, that’s outstanding,” Springer said. “For us to not score was frustrating. I thought we had some good looks. We were in such a huge hurry to try and go score that we had some uncharacteristic travels … Everything they threw at us, we knew it was coming. Quite frankly, we’ve worked on it for quite some time, and that’s what I told our girls: I was a little frustrated with how we handled the 1-3-1 (zone defense) because we’ve been working on an offense against that defense since November.”
Warsaw (12-5, 4-0 NLC) hadn’t played a game since Dec. 30, giving coach Lenny Krebs plenty of time to scheme up a way to slow down the Raiders (15-4, 3-1 NLC).
“We had a week-plus to prepare, defensively,” Krebs said. “We were able to throw some new wrinkles into what we wanted to do out of our 1-2-2 (zone defense). I’m not a 3-2 guy — that’s actually a curse word, in my mind — but we played some 2-1-2 because I don’t utter the words, ‘3-2.’ We felt that was better suited for guarding all of their shooters out on the wings.”
Although Northridge was struggling to score in the first half, so were the Tigers. The lead for Warsaw ended up being only six, 13-7, at halftime.
The third quarter is where the home team was able to truly extend its lead, in large part to the play of Abby Sanner. The 6’2” senior scored all seven of her points in the frame, helping balloon the Warsaw lead to as many as 15. The Tigers ultimately took a 25-11 advantage into the fourth quarter.
With major NLC implications on the line, the Raiders weren’t going to go quietly into the night. Senior Julia Mantyla hit two 3-point shots — sandwiched around free throws from Stephens — to cut the deficit to 10 less than 90 seconds into the fourth. Mantyla ended up leading Northridge in scoring with nine points.
Following a couple of timeouts and some turnovers, Cross had a three-point play the old-fashioned way to make it a 27-20 deficit. A minute later, junior Eva Fisher drilled a ‘3’ off an assist from Gabby Gates to trim the Warsaw lead to four.
More than two minutes then ran off the clock before the next points were scored, which came off a layup from Raider senior Madyson Gorball. With 2:02 to go in the game, Northridge had made it a single-possession game.
Thirteen seconds later, though, the Tigers would regain control of the game. Stephens made a layup while getting fouled, making the subsequent free throw to make it a 30-25 lead for the home team. Stephens finished with a game-high 14 points.
“We cut it to two, and the very next play … block-charge,” Springer said. “I thought that one, (we) had the charge. … That didn’t cost us the game. That, obviously, gave them a three-point play, so all that momentum we had gained had spun out a little bit.”
Sophomore Ava Egolf then scored the next five points for Warsaw, sinking two free throws with 1:31 left and then converting an old-fashioned three-point play 17 seconds later to extend the Tigers’ lead to 10. Those would be the only five points Egolf would score in the game.
Warsaw now controls its own destiny to win the NLC. They have three conference games left: Wednesday vs. Mishawaka, Saturday, Jan. 15 at Goshen and on Jan. 22 against Concord.
“We keep talking about how we want to be playing meaningful games in January, and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we have five more games overall and three of them are extremely meaningful,” Krebs said. “I think the kids are going to be ready to prepare. They know what they’ve accomplished, but they also know the job’s not finished.”
The loss snaps Northridge’s seven game winning streak. They have a week off before returning to NLC play Saturday, Jan. 15 at home against NorthWood.
“We didn’t quit,” Springer said. “That’s this team, and we’ve got a lot of fight left. We’re still a team that walked in here on the roll that we walked in on ... That’s what we talked about, and after all of our previous losses we’ve had, we’ve gotten better. There’s no doubt we’re going to get better after this one.”
