MIDDLEBURY — In February, Northridge’s 2021-22 season was ended at the hands of Penn in the Class 4A Sectional 4 quarterfinals.
According to Raiders head coach Doug Springer, that wasn’t a topic of discussion in preparation for the Kingsmen.
However, he’d be lying if Tuesday night’s 63-51 home victory for his team didn’t mean a little extra.
During a contest that was mostly neck-and-neck for three quarters, Northridge went on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to build an 11-point advantage before winning by 12 at home over Penn.
“We literally take it one game at a time, but anytime you play Penn, it’s a little bit bigger,” Springer said. “We talked the last couple of days about this being a statement game for us. We know there’s some talk out there that we’re not as good as our ranking, but for us, it’s about focusing on us in this locker room. … We wanted to come out and make a statement.”
Northridge (12-2) came out strong on its home floor, opening the game on a 10-4 run behind seven early points from senior Eva Fisher.
The Raiders maintained a two-possession lead throughout the first quarter, but Penn’s size and physicality in the post helped keep the Kingsmen within striking distance.
Early in the second quarter, Penn clawed back to take its first lead since 2-0 behind a basket from senior Julia Economou, which put the visitors up 21-20 with 5:40 left before half.
The Raiders quickly answered with five straight points, taking a 25-21 lead following buckets from Fisher and junior Gaby Gates.
The game of runs continued with another resurgence from Penn, helping the Kingsmen take a 27-25 advantage with three minutes before half.
At halftime, Penn held a 29-27 lead after clamping down defensively in the second quarter.
“You have to give Penn credit,” Springer said. “They tried to do a lot of things to control the tempo in the first half, and they were able to do that, especially with some of the foul trouble we had. I think as the second half went on, we started to get a little more comfortable with how they were playing on that side of the ball.”
In the third quarter, neither team could pull away, with five total lead changes and four ties.
However, after a basket from junior Morgan Cross, the Raiders held a 44-40 lead at the end of the third.
Penn got to within one at 44-43 early in the fourth following a basket from senior Peyton Brooks and a free throw by Economou.
From there though, Northridge made that statement when it counted the most.
Over the next 2:15 of game time, the Raiders blitzed the Kingsmen on a 12-2 run that featured six points from Fisher, three points from Gates and three points from junior Sabrina Miller, who poured in nine points during the second half.
With 3:50 left, Northridge led 56-45.
“I think during the last 10 minutes, we really controlled the entire game,” Springer said.
Penn could’ve cut it to six at 56-50 with 1:50 left, but a missed and-one opportunity by sophomore Jessalyn Troy axed the momentum going in Penn’s favor.
Northridge went 5-of-6 from the line during the last minute of play — with four of those coming from Cross — to put its 12th win of the season on ice.
After scoring a program-record 37 over the weekend, Fisher scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead all scorers.
“She’s playing with a lot of confidence,” said Springer of Fisher. “Her first three years, she’ll admit it, I’ve been very hard on her. We’ve always had big expectations for her, and over the past couple of years, I thought some of her decision making wasn’t that great. This year, though, she’s on par.”
Cross added 12 points, senior Savannah Boerema added 11 and Miller finished with nine.
For Penn, Economou and Troy each finished with 16 on the night, while Brooks added 10.
The Raiders will next play in the Northridge holiday tournament next Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, while Penn plays at home against Valparaiso next Tuesday.