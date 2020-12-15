MIDDLEBURY — Doug Springer is tired of talking about moral victories.
He could’ve easily called Tuesday’s game against Penn one of them.
Springer’s Northridge girls basketball team gave the No. 2 Kingsmen all they could handle, but Penn was able to escape Middlebury with a 52-45 road victory. Penn improves to 10-2 on the season with the win, while Northridge falls to 7-4.
The Raiders play one of the most difficult schedules in the state to help prepare them for the Class 4A state tournament come February. Their four losses this year have come against some of the top teams in Class 4A: Fort Wayne Homestead, Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Carroll and Penn. The Kingsmen are in the same sectional as Northridge, too, meaning this game carries a little more weight than the others.
“This is a measuring stick for us for five weeks from now,” said Springer, who is the Northridge coach, referencing the sectional that begins the first week of February. “The sectional goes through them: they’re the defending champs, the No. 2 ranked team in the state and it goes through them.”
Northridge never let Penn get more than a 10-point lead in the game. The Raiders actually took an early 6-4 lead on a shot from senior Makenna Knepp. The Kingsmen closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run, however, punctuated by a ‘3’ from senior Kaitlyn Costner at the buzzer to make it a 9-6 contest.
Penn built the lead to nine quickly in the second period, and it seemed as if the Kingsmen were going to run away with the game. Northridge battled, though, and cut the deficit to just 19-15 at halftime.
“We didn’t blink,” Springer said. “That’s our growth. Against Fort Wayne South, we blinked. We were up at halftime, they came out with pressure and we blinked. Fort Wayne Carroll; we were in control for 28 minutes, and then the pressure got turned up and we blinked. (Tuesday), they turned the pressure up … and we didn’t blink.”
Northridge tied it a 21 two minutes into the third quarter, but Penn then countered with a 15-7 run to end the frame. Kingsmen senior Jordyn Smith drilled a 3-point shot with less than five seconds to go in the period to give her team a 36-28 advantage. In what ended up being a seven-point game, the six points scored by Costner and Smith on buzzer-beating shots ended up being crucial.
“Part of that is on me because we’re doing things that we’re used to doing with teams in the past with some of our teams,” Springer said. “This team is growing, but we’re just not quite ready to make some of those transitions where we need to do things at the end of quarters. We got caught in some personnel (mismatches) at the end of quarters.”
Penn went up 10 early in the fourth, but the Raiders didn’t quit. With less than a minute to go in the game, Knepp drilled a ‘3’ to make it a 47-43 game. Following a timeout, Northridge fouled Smith, sending her to the free throw line for a one-and-one. She missed the free throw, but the ball bounced off the rim and right into her hands. Costner was then fouled and she made two free throws, helping put the game just out of reach for Northridge.
The Kingsmen only shot 4-of-12 from the free throw line in the final two minutes of the game, but offensive rebounds let them keep the ball away from Northridge just enough to hold on.
“We just missed some key rebounds down the stretch that gave them some second-chance opportunities,” Springer said. “But, with a minute and a half to go, you’re down four to the No. 2 ranked team in the state? That’s where you want to be.”
Northridge senior Jaci Walker led all scorers with 17 points. Springer has been impressed with the way the Davenport University commit has been playing the last couple of games.
“Jaci is a marked woman, which is much different from what she’s used to,” Springer said. “Against Fort Wayne South, she didn’t handle it very well; did not handle the face-guarding. I thought (Penn) did a good job of trying to take her away, and she just played in the flow of our offense. … When she lets the game come to her, she’s really, really good.”
Also scoring for the Raiders was Knepp and Julia Mantyla with nine points each, Eva Fisher with six points and Colleen Miller and Brylee Froman two points each.
The Raiders visit Goshen Friday in a game with huge implications in the Northern Lakes Conference race.
“Whoever comes out of that game sets themselves up to have a chance to win the conference,” Springer said. “I really do think this year that nobody is going to go undefeated; I think there’s going to be a one-loss team that wins (the conference). So, if you can come out of that game undefeated, you set yourself up for that opportunity to try and compete for a championship.”
