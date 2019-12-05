NAPPANEE — When teams prepare to play against NorthWood, they have to game plan for the Panthers’ two 6-foot seniors in Kate Rulli and Maddy Payne.
Now, they also have to prepare for Alea Minnich.
The junior guard had a game- and career-high 22 points — including six-straight made free throws in the final 30 seconds — to lead NorthWood (7-2, 2-0 Northern Lakes Conference) to a 51-43 victory over Concord (7-2, 1-1 NLC) Thursday night in Nappanee.
“It feels good because, as a team, we wanted to get this win,” Minnich said. “Last year, we lost to Concord and it was very close. And, I think all of us started off wanting that revenge — I know I did.”
“She’s on a nice run here. She had 13 the other night against Warsaw,” NorthWood coach Adam Yoder added. “We’re a good free throw shooting team — we’re shooting over 75% as a team, which is good. But, (Minnich) is on a nice run. … It definitely makes us harder to scout.”
It was a close game throughout, but NorthWood maintained the lead through the first three quarters. The Panther lead reached as high as 10 late in the second quarter, but Concord would rally to keep the game within reach. The Minutemen trailed by one after the first quarter, six at halftime and three at the end of the third.
Concord would finally break through in the fourth quarter. Trailing by four, junior Kendall Swartout drilled a ‘3’ to cut the deficit to one. Seconds later, senior Jadelyn Williams stole the ball and ran down the other way for an easy layup, giving the Minutemen a 38-37 advantage with 4:40 left in the game.
“Really proud that we battled the whole game,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “NorthWood’s a great team. They have the size advantage, but what I really think what it came down to was free throws. We had a chance to extend the lead there, but couldn’t.”
NorthWood regained the lead following the timeout on two free throws from Payne. After another Payne basket made it 41-38, Concord junior Devine Johnson hit 3-of-4 free throws to tie it at 41 with 2:24 to go. Johnson led Concord with 15 points.
“I thought she did outstanding,” Cepeda said. “We were waiting for her shining moment to come, and tonight I think it did. (I’m) really proud of her. She gave us a spark.”
Following another timeout, the Panthers took a lead they would never relinquish. Payne made a layup with 1:36 left, making it 43-41. A Concord turnover then led NorthWood to hit two free throws from junior Kendal Miller, doubling the lead to four. Minutemen senior Sydney Simon made it 45-43, then Minnich made her six-consecutive free throws in the final 25.1 seconds of the game to give NorthWood the victory.
“We do drills with free throws and pressure and running with it, so it’s very important to us,” Minnich said.
Along with Minnich’s 22 points, Payne had 13, Rulli 10, and Miller, Karlie Fielstra and Bre Wise had two each.
The Minutemen, besides Johnson’s 15 points, had 13 points from Swartout, seven from Simon, six from Williams and two from Bailei Mayo.
After starting the season 7-0, Concord has dropped two-straight games. Thursday’s game was almost unfamiliar territory for the Minutemen, as the program is seeing a resurgence under Cepeda. After posting a winning record last year (14-9) for the first time in 25 years, Concord is in the thick of the NLC title race.
Cepeda thought her team handled the moment well against NorthWood.
“For an early December game, this was kind of like a postseason atmosphere,” Cepeda said. “Just the mental toughness that this group has been able to adjust over the years is exciting.”
It was a big week for the Panthers in the NLC race. They knocked off two teams, Warsaw and Concord, who were expected to contend for the NLC title alongside NorthWood. Being 2-0 in conference play against two good teams is a positive sign for Yoder.
“Overall just really pleased about our mentality right now,” Yoder said. “We were very poised. Nobody was worried when (Concord) took the lead. … The longer you can stay undefeated in conference, mathematically, you have a better chance to win. So, that’s huge.
“The two wins this week say so much about the character of our kids, more than anything. They showed a lot of poise down at Warsaw and they showed a lot of poise and heart down here tonight.”
