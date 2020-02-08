LAGRANGE — NorthWood assistant girls basketball coach Corey Duncan has a phrase she tells to her players: be lethal. Recently, though, Panther senior Maddy Payne felt like her team wasn’t doing that enough.
Payne made sure to change that Saturday night.
No. 7 (3A) NorthWood led wire-to-wire to defeat Lakeland, 56-34, in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 championship game Saturday night at Lakeland High School.
“In pregame, I told our team, ‘We have not been lethal in a while, and it was time,’” Payne said. “That was my mindset coming in.”
It’s the 25th sectional title in program history, but first under head coach Adam Yoder, who’s in his sixth season as Panther coach.
“Just really blessed to be in the position that I am,” Yoder said. “Great community, great school, great kids, obviously. The whole six-year thing — I’m not knocking our sectionals before the last few years, but we had a state runner-up in there (Tippecanoe Valley, 2015), Fairfield was in the final four the year they won (2018). We’ve had a lot of heartbreakers, a lot of close ones, but a lot of that had to do with who we were playing.
“But to get over the hump? Yeah, let’s be real — it’s pretty cool.”
Payne set the tempo from the start of the game, scoring 11 of her team’s 13 points in the first quarter. NorthWood wound up leading 13-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
It was a dominating night for Payne, finishing with a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds.
“Our game plan from the beginning was get it inside to the post,” Payne said. “Pound it inside and get us open. And then if that starts going away, we can just go out to our guards and hit shots.”
“She’s left such a huge legacy at NorthWood High School,” added Yoder about Payne. “She’s got the rest of her basketball season yet and track and field as a high jumper, but Maddy Payne will go down as one of the best athletes in NorthWood High School.”
The margin remained nine at halftime, with the Panthers up 20-11.
Lakeland would try and mount a comeback in the third quarter. With the score 24-15, the Lakers went on a quick 5-0 run. Senior Beth Stroop knocked down a ‘3’ and junior Madison Keil sank two free throws to pull the Lakers within four.
It would be all NorthWood from there, though. The Panthers closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 36-24 lead into the fourth.
“We just didn’t make baskets,” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said. “We did a lot of really good things — especially the first 2 1/2, three quarters defensively, I thought we did some really good things. We just couldn’t buy a basket. We got good looks; we got the shots that we wanted — they just didn’t go in.”
The Panthers didn’t let up from there. NorthWood junior Alea Minnich scored six points in the first 48 seconds of the fourth to push the lead to 18.
“I knew that I had to go out there with full force,” Minnich said. “We wanted to shut them out in the second half, but we kind of let them hang around still. So, we needed to shut them off right at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”
NorthWood’s lead would reach as high as 27 before two late Laker buckets and a free throw resulted in the 22-point final margin.
Lakeland (15-9) was led by junior Bailey Hartsough’s 13 points. Freshman Faith Riehl had six, Keil five, Stroop four and freshman Peyton Hartsough, junior Sadie Edsall and sophomore Pilar Canedo two each. The Lakers won 14 of their final 17 games after starting the season 1-6, something Huizenga is proud of.
“Their growth from when they were 1-6 — they way we grew as a team, the way they grew as individuals — they’ve gotten a lot mentally tougher,” Huizenga said. “Physically, they started doing some things we asked them to do. … We need to look back at how we got to where we are from where we were and be proud of that growth.”
NorthWood (24-3) was led by Payne’s 22 points. Junior Kendal Miller had 11, Minnich and senior Kate Rulli eight each, senior Katie Fielstra four, senior Reagan Hartman two and junior Bre Wise one. The Panthers advance to the Jimtown regional Saturday, where they will play Mishawaka Marian in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. Marian beat NorthWood, 53-45, in Mishawaka back on Jan. 21.
For the time being, though, the Panthers are going to enjoy their sectional crown.
“It feels really good,” Payne said. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. It feels like, ‘Finally. We finally did it.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.