LIGONIER — Goshen did not take a lead until one minute into the fourth quarter and enjoyed its best offense down the stretch.
As a result, the RedHawks beat West Noble 36-30 Tuesday in non-conference girls basketball action.
Goshen coach Shaun Hill said it took awhile for his team to solve the Chargers’ defense.
“That 1-2-2 (zone) is tough when you only see it once a year,” Hill said. “We don’t spend a whole lot of time preparing for it. They were a little uneasy attacking it, but got better as the game went along.”
The RedHawks went 4-of-11 from the floor in the fourth quarter but 6-of-7 from the foul stripe. West Noble made 3-of-9 field goals and missed all four foul shots in the fourth.
A 3-pointer from Megan Gallagher at the 7:00 mark of the fourth period put Goshen (4-1) ahead 24-23 and the visitors never trailed the rest of the way, though it remained close.
Mackensy Mabie’s 3-pointer with 3:12 to go pulled the Chargers to within 30-28.
The RedHawks closed the game on a 6-2 run with a rebound and made bucket from Tyra Marcum at 2:11, basket by Kyra Hill at 1:41 and two free throws by Brynn Shoup-Hill at :58.4.
“Kyra blocked a couple shots and that helped us,” Hill said.
Shoup-Hill (14 points) and Marcum (8) led the Goshen attack. The RedHawks were 3-of-16 behind the arc.
“They do an excellent job of defending the 3-point line,” Hill said. “We couldn’t find too many openings. We were looking to get the ball inside.”
Pacing West Noble (5-2) was Mabie (12) and Nichelle Phares (6).
“She’s tough as nails,” said Hill of Mabie, a move-in from Columbia City. “She can handle the ball. She’s a good player.”
Chargers coach Jeff Burns praised his team’s hustle.
“We tried to preach communication on defense,” Burns said. “They did a really good job. We talked at halftime and said your intensity level has to stay at the highest level. We’re still sitting out a couple of varsity players due to COVID stuff.
“I told them the minute your intensity drops, the mental focus is going to lapse and something bad’s going to happen. Sure enough, he lost the Hill girl and she hit a '3.' The momentum swung and it’s tough to get that intensity back up again.”
West Noble took a 12-8 lead into the second quarter and held a 19-14 advantage at halftime. Angela Caldwell’s jumper from the key with 19 seconds to go in the quarter was the last bucket of the half for the Chargers.
West Noble went 8-of-18 from the floor and Goshen 5-of-16 before intermission.
The biggest differential in the second period was 14-8 when Phares made a basket at 7:23 for the Chargers.
Shoup-Hill netted four of her team’s six points in the second quarter.
West Noble’s Mabie scored the game’s first seven points. An 8-2 run by the RedHawks sliced West Noble’s lead to 9-8. Shoup-Hill tallied five of her team’s eight first-quarter points.
Goshen was supposed to play at Winamac Saturday as a fill-in for the postponed Wawasee game. Hill said the RedHawks will be looking for another opponent with Winamac going into COVID quarantine.
In Tuesday’s junior varsity game, a Sara Gross layup with 12 seconds to play made the difference as West Noble edged Goshen 33-31.
Goshen 36, West Noble 30
Goshen — Tori Eldridge 1-4 2-3 5, Brynn Shoup-Hill 4-9 5-5 14, Megan Gallagher 1-4 0-0 3, Tyra Marcum 3-5 2-2 8, Sarah Harmelink 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Detwiler 0-2 0-0 0, Kyra Hill 1-4 2-2 4, Breyana Cline 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 11-32 11-12 36.
West Noble — Nichelle Phares 3-5 0-4 6, Tori Franklin 0-2 1-2 1, Lillian Mast 2-8 0-0 4, Mackensy Mabie 5-15 1-2 12, Erin Shoemaker 1-1 0-0 2, Angela Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Tatlynn Forrer 1-3 0-0 3, Lily Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 12-37 2-8 30.
Goshen 8 6 7 15 — 36
West Noble 12 7 4 7 — 30
3-point goals: Goshen (3-16) — Eldridge 1-3, Gallagher 1-3, Shoup-Hill 1-5, Detwiler 0-2, Harmelink 0-3; West Noble (1-15) — Forrer 1-3, Mast 0-4, Mabie 0-8.
Fouls (fouled out): Goshen 12 (none); West Noble 15 (none).
Rebounds: Goshen 32 (Shoup-Hill 9, Gallagher 6, Hill 6, Marcum 5); West Noble 21 (Phares 4).
Turnovers: Goshen 13, West Noble 13.
Officials: Joe Rudolph, Jeff Lytle, Tom Muth.
Records (next games): Goshen (4-1) TBD; West Noble (5-2) at Churubusco Friday, Dec. 4.
JV score: West Noble 33, Goshen 31. Top scorers: West Noble — Alexia Mast 11, Madison Yates 11; Goshen — Maddie Garber 6, Makenna Hershberger 5, Trinity Nemeth 5
