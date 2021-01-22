LIGONIER — West Noble took a one-point lead into the final minute of play in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball showdown with IHSAA Class 3A No. 5-ranked Garrett.
Trailing 42-41, the Railroaders scored the game’s last eight points and came away with a 49-42 victory for at least a share of the 2020-21 NECC regular-season title.
Garrett (16-2, 8-0) has two conference games left on its schedule — Jan. 26 vs. Fremont and Jan. 29 vs. Lakeland. The Railroaders’ last NECC crown came in 2005.
West Noble (15-5, 8-2) has one NECC game remaining — Jan. 29 at Fairfield. The last time the Chargers earned conference hardware was in 2009.
“(Garrett) is one of the top teams in the state for a reason,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “We knew it would be a battle. I’m not going to take anything away from them, but somewhere in the fourth quarter we tightened up. We turned the ball over and missed opportunities and they executed.”
Eight of the Chargers’ 18 turnovers on the night came in the fourth quarter.
Led by Bailey Kelham’s nine points (including 7-of-7 at the foul stripe), Garrett outscored West Noble 19-7 in the final period.
Kelham finished with a game-high 16 points. The other two Railroaders in double figures were Morgan Ostrowski (12) and Faith Owen (12).
Mackenzie Mabie netted five of West Noble’s seven fourth-quarter points on the way to 11 for the game. Lilly Mast tallied seven in the third quarter and wound up with 11 as well. Nichelle Phares produced four of her 11 in the first quarter.
“We have had a lot of games that were this intense and went down to the wire,” Burns said. “You hope the kids learn from it. Maybe not tighten up so much, believe in the system and believe in what they do.”
Garrett is now 9-2 in its last 11 away from home.
“I’m so proud of the guts and the determination,” Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot said. “Our kids knew what they had to do to finish.”
West Noble led 35-30 at the end of the third quarter. Mabie canned five of her team’s 14 points during the period.
Garrett, which trailed 21-15 with a little over two minutes left in the second quarter, took a 22-21 lead into halftime.
The Railroaders were paced in the second period by six points from Ostrowski — who made a layup with :04 before intermission — and five from Kelham. Garrett shot 5-of-11 from the floor during the stanza.
Mast accounted for seven of West Noble’s 12 second-quarter points. The Chargers made 4-of-14 floor shots during the period.
Both teams got off to a slow offensive start. After shooting 4-of-12 from the floor, West Noble led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Phares scored a team-best four points.
Garrett, which got all its points from Owen on a pair of 3-pointers and a 2-pointer, was 4-of-12 from the floor in the opening period.
Garrett 49, West Noble 42
Garrett — Taylor Gerke 0-6 2-2 2, Faith Owen 4-8 1-2 12, Morgan Ostrowski 5-8 2-5 12, Bailey Kelham 4-16 7-7 16, Nataley Armstrong 2-5 2-2 7, Abby Weaver 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Best 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 15-43 14-18 49.
West Noble — Angela Caldwell 2-3 0-0 4, Nichelle Phares 5-13 1-2 11, Lilly Mast 4-10 3-4 11, Jazmyn Smith 1-6 0-2 2, Mackensy Mabie 4-8 1-2 11, Tatlynn Forrer 0-2 0-0 0, Sherlyn Torres 1-5 0-0 3, Erin Shoemaker 0-2 0-0 0, Tori Franklin 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 17-47 5-10 42.
Garrett 8 14 8 19 — 49
West Noble 9 12 14 7 — 42
3-point goals: Garrett (5-14) — Owen 3-6, Kelham 1-4, Armstrong 1-4. Gerke 0-1; West Noble (3-12) — Mabie 2-3, Torres 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Forrer 0-1, Shoemaker 0-1, Phares 0-2, Mast 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Garrett 9 (none); West Noble 18 (Smith, :20.7, fourth quarter; Phares, :8.5, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: Garrett 29 (Ostrowski 10, Owen 4, Kelham 4); West Noble 31 (Phares 6, Smith 6, Mast 5).
Turnovers: Garrett 14, West Noble 18.
Officials: Steve Betz, Sam Daniels, Victor Canalos.
Records (next games): Fremont at Garrett (16-2, 8-0 NECC), West Noble (15-, 8-2 NECC) at East Noble, both Tuesday, Jan. 26.
JV score: West Noble 28, Garrett 24 (ot). Top scorers: West Noble — Alexia Mast 9, Sara Gross 5, Tara Gross 4; Garrett — Halle Hathaway 8, Makenna Malcolm 8.
