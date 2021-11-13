GOSHEN — Kaylee Dillon only had two points Saturday night, but they ended up kick-starting her Fairfield team to a win.
The sophomore’s free throws with 5:45 remaining in the game put the Falcons ahead 33-32. The visitors would then score nine more unanswered after that to make it an 11-0 run overall, creating much-needed separation en route to a 46-38 win over Goshen Saturday at Goshen High School. The win improves Fairfield to 4-0 on the season.
“This week was kind of our (Northern Lakes Conference) week with Wawasee, and then two weeks from now, we’ll have Concord and Northridge — we try to use those as our barometers,” Fairfield coach Brodie Garber said. “We try and tell the girls sometimes, ‘if we were in the NLC, where do we match up at?’ And games like this pre-conference season are really good for us.”
While Dillon’s free throws gave the Falcons the lead, it was the play from senior Brooke Sanchez that allowed for Fairfield to find some breathing room. After a two-plus minute scoring drought from both teams, Sanchez drilled a ‘3’ to put her team up 36-32 with 3:08 to go. She would then make two free throws — one with 2:34 remaining and the other with 1:02 left — to extend the lead to six.
“She does a great job of, ‘What do we need tonight, Brooke? OK, we need points. We need some assists,’” said Garber of Sanchez. “She’s kind of just a stat stuffer because she does a whole lot of different things.”
For Goshen, it was a frustrating six-minute stretch where they saw their 32-31 lead turn into a 42-32 deficit. The RedHawks finally stopped their scoreless streak when senior Brooklynn Collins drained a ‘3’ with 23 seconds left in the game.
“At the end, it was just a couple of plays down the stretch that got them that lead and we had to do some different things (defensively); they just pulled away,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill of Fairfield’s fourth quarter run.
It appeared Fairfield was going to run away with the game early, as the Falcons’ defense shut down the Goshen offense for nearly the entire first quarter. Fairfield built an 8-0 lead, forcing seven Goshen turnovers in the frame.
“The girls were just flying around a lot (on defense); we were getting out to shooters at that point … we were just super active,” Garber said.
After holding Goshen scoreless for the first 7:58 of the quarter, though, the RedHawks found some life when junior Sarah Harmelink drilled a 25-foot ‘3’ at the buzzer to salvage the period for the home team. Instead of being shutout, Goshen only trailed 8-3 after one.
Hill noticed a shift in energy in his team after that shot.
“I saw it loosened up the kids a little bit; maybe got them a little more confident,” Hill said. “That was a big ‘3,’ and then some other girls started making some ‘3’s.”
Goshen would use that momentum to get back into the game. Fairfield built its lead to 16-9 midway through the second quarter, but the RedHawks responded with a 7-0 run to end the frame and tie the game at 16 at halftime. Harmelink’s ‘3’ with 40 seconds to go tied the game, giving her nine points in the first half. She would finish with a team-high 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
Thirty of Goshen’s 38 points Saturday came courtesy of the 3-point shot.
“I know we shoot a lot of them — some of them are good, and some of them are bad, but we’ll take the good with the bad,” Hill said. “We’ve got to play like that it seems to give ourselves a chance.”
The RedHawks took their first lead of the game late in the third quarter on a field goal from Collins. Sanchez then tied it with a free throw, followed by junior Brea Garber scoring an old-fashioned three-point play to put the Falcons up 29-26 through three periods.
Brea Garber played one of her better all-around games so far this season, finishing with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. The latter stat has been something her dad and head coach, Brodie Garber, has emphasized her having more of.
“(Saturday) morning during out walk-through practice, we just said, ‘Brea, you have to rebound more,’” Brodie Garber said. “… It’s maybe not necessarily having double digits all of the time, but we need more out of that, and she was very active there (Saturday).”
Along with Brea Garber’s 19 points, Sanchez finished with 12, junior Bailey Willard seven, senior Morgan Gawthrop six and Dillon two. The Falcons will begin Northeast Corner Conference play Thursday when it hosts Churubusco.
Goshen (1-2) picked up 12 points from Collins, five from senior Tori Eldridge, four from sophomore Kyra Hill and two from junior Breyana Cline to go along with Harmelink’s 15. The RedHawks next play Thursday as well on the road at Westview.
Goshen is missing one of their best players right now in junior Tyra Marcum, who’s out indefinitely with a meniscus injury. Coach Hill is optimistic the 6’0” center can come back by the end of the season, but they’re not going to rush Marcum’s rehab.
“She’s hopeful for a return before the end of the season — I just want her to get healthy so she can enjoy softball this year and maybe we get her for her senior year,” Shaun Hill said. “We’ll see what happens there. Prayers out for her for a speedy recovery, but we’re just taking it one day at a time with her. She wants to play now, but I can’t do it until she’s cleared.”
