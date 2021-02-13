ELKHART — Every time it seemed like South Bend Washington was going to make a run, Lakeland had an answer.
The Lakers gave everything they had and then some in Saturday night’s Class 3A girls basketball regional final against the Panthers. After hanging with the much bigger Washington team for the majority of the game, though, the size and speed of the Panthers eventually wore Lakeland down. Washington capitalized to win, 64-50, to claim the program’s fifth regional title and first since 2009.
“There’s just a character and heart on this team,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “They played like that all year long. It’s a special group. That’s a good team; we’re a good team. Both coaches went to the other team and congratulated them — that says a lot about their head coach (Steve Reynolds), their kids and our kids.”
A competitive game throughout saw Lakeland take a 10-9 lead after the first quarter. Washington gradually took over in the second, though, and built a seven-point lead with a minute to play before halftime.
Laker sophomore Peyton Hartsough made sure to keep the margin close, though, as she drilled a 3-point shot with 55 seconds left in the second quarter to make it only a 29-25 Panther lead at the break. Hartsough had 11 points in the first half to lead her team in scoring.
Lakeland capitalized on the momentum from Hartsough’s shot, opening the third quarter on an 8-0 run. Sophomore Alivia Rasler scored five straight, then senior Madison Keil buried a ‘3’ to give the Lakers a 33-29 lead with 5:44 remaining in the frame.
Unfortunately for Lakeland, that’s when Washington took over the game. Sophomore guard RaShunda Jones heated up for the Panthers, knocking down four 3-pointers over the final 5:32 of the quarter. A 13-0 run from Washington turned their four-point deficit into a nine-point lead, one Lakeland couldn’t overcome.
“They were trying to control the basketball, slow it down and use some clock,” Gearheart said. “We had one rebound that we should’ve got. Maybe if we get that rebound and go down and score, it changes momentum a little bit. Basketball is a game of runs, and they got the runs at the right time.”
The Lakers didn’t quit, though. They closed the third on a 7-2 run, capped by a layup from Rasler to make it a 45-40 contest heading into the final period.
Washington scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter from junior Mila Reynolds and senior Francisca Galicia, quickly building their lead back up to nine points. The closest Lakeland would get the rest of the way was seven points. The largest lead the Panthers built was 15 points with 2:02 remaining.
Jones led all scorers with 21 points for Washington (21-5), who advances to the Class 3A North semistate game next week at either La Porte or Logansport. Mila Reynolds had 18 points, Amiyah Reynolds 12, Galicia five and senior Camiya Robinson and junior Shamarah Allen four each.
Lakeland’s season ends with a 21-8 overall record, tied for the most wins in a season in program history. They won their first sectional title since 1996 and also won their first regional game earlier in the morning Saturday, defeating Griffith, 44-26, to advance to Saturday night’s final at Jimtown.
In her final game as a Laker, senior Bailey Hartsough put on one of her better overall performances. She scored 20 points, hauled in 14 rebounds and added three assists. When the team’s second-leading scorer, Faith Riehl, went down with an injury in mid-January, Gearheart challenged Hartsough to become even more of a leader than she already was.
Hartsough did that, and then some, in the postseason. She graduates as the program’s leader in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.
“In the three sectional games, the (regional semifinal) and this game, she stepped up,” Gearheart said. “We needed her, too, and we’re going to miss her and miss those seniors. A really good senior group with senior leadership. Bailey stepped up and took charge like she needed to. You can’t say enough about how athletic she is.”
Also scoring for Lakeland Saturday night was Peyton Hartsough with 11, Keil with nine, Rasler with seven, senior Sadie Edsall with two and senior Kendall Moore with one.
“We were happy to be in this position,” Gearheart said. “But, (Washington) did a few things a little bit better than we did, and they deserved to win. We deserved to be here. … We played with heart and we battled. Like I said, that’s what we’ve done all year, and I’m so proud of this group. I’m so proud to be their coach. I’m so proud of what they accomplished.”
