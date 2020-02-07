LAGRANGE — Before the season, NorthWood coach Adam Yoder thought the two best teams in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 girls basketball sectional were his Panthers and Lakeland.
Well, Yoder has been proven right.
NorthWood (23-3) and Lakeland (15-8) will face off for the sectional title at 7 p.m. today. This, after the Lakers beat Central Noble, 56-38, and the Panthers knocked off West Noble, 40-36, in Friday night’s semifinal action at Lakeland High School.
“It should be a fun basketball game,” Yoder said. “This is the team I thought was the best team in the sectional coming into the year, Lakeland. Obviously, I thought we were going to be pretty good, too, and it’s come to fruition. The two teams that I thought were going to be best in the sectional are playing for the championship, and that’s what you want.”
For Lakeland, it’s the first sectional final appearance since 1998. NorthWood will be going for their 25th sectional title in program history, but they haven’t won one under Yoder since he took over in the 2014-15 season. The winner will face the John Glenn sectional winner in Feb. 15’s regional semifinal at Jimtown.
Both coaches know the significance of tonight’s matchup.
“We’ve only won about three sectional games (since 1998),” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said. “Who knows what’s going to happen (tonight). Strange things happen in a sectional final. You can’t win it if you’re not there. We’re there, and we’re going to go out swinging.”
“We’re going to have to play winning basketball,” Yoder added. “I think you’ll see a strong performance from our basketball team (tonight), I really do.”
LAKELAND 56, CENTRAL NOBLE 38
When Lakeland and Central Noble met way back on Nov. 26, Central Noble won 56-38. The roles reversed Friday night, with the Lakers winning by the same score.
“We defended our butts off,” Huizenga said was the key to Friday’s win. “Probably our best defensive effort of the year.”
Lakeland never trailed as it topped the Cougars, who were added to the sectional from 2A due to the IHSAA success factor. The Lakers led 7-4 after the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 39-25 through three.
A big factor for Lakeland’s success was the three-point shooting of Beth Stroop. The senior knocked down five ‘3’s’ in the second and third quarters combined, her only 15 points of the game.
“She can shoot it in bunches,” Huizenga said of Stroop. “She has stretches where she makes three or four in a row.”
Central Noble (14-9) was led by junior Lydia Andrews’ 12 points. Sophomore Ashleigh Gray had nine, freshman Madison Vice seven, senior Jocelyn Winebrenner four and junior Casey Hunter and freshman Meghan Kiebel two each.
Lakeland was led by junior Bailey Hartsough, who scored a game-high 18 points. Stroop had 15, freshman Faith Riehl and senior Isabelle Larimer eight each, junior Madison Keil five and freshman Peyton Hartsough two.
NORTHWOOD 40, WEST NOBLE 36
West Noble gave the No. 7 ranked team in Class 3A all they could handle Friday night. The Chargers wound up taking the lead at halftime, 18-16, in large part to 14 forced turnovers.
West Noble junior Lilly Mast also had a fast start from the field, scoring 11 points in the first half.
“Lilly’s a fantastic basketball player,” West Noble coach Dale Marano said. “She is a complete basketball player, and there’s a lot of pressure on her right now, with this team, just with the ball-handling perspective. That will change once these girls begin to improve.”
NorthWood would find their groove in the third quarter, in large part to the play of senior Kate Rulli. She scored back-to-back baskets midway through the third to give the Panthers a 22-20 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game. Rulli had 17 points to lead NorthWood.
The Panthers outscored West Noble, 11-2, in the third to take a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Foul trouble became an issue for both teams in the fourth. NorthWood senior Maddy Payne and West Noble junior Nichelle Phares and sophomore Jazmyn Smith all had four fouls each. While Yoder took Payne out, Marano kept Smith and Phares in.
This proved costly for the Chargers, as NorthWood kept feeding the ball inside to Rulli. Both Smith and Phares ultimately fouled out with 4:09 left in the game.
“It was more trying to find a way to spread them out and get the ball inside,” Yoder said. “I thought, in the first half, our guards were way too passive. … The second half, there was a concerted effort to spread them out. The kids did a nice job of executing the adjustments that we made.”
West Noble (10-13) was led by Mast’s 17 points. Junior Erin Shoemaker had 11 and junior Tori Franklin and Smith had two each.
It was Marano’s final game as Chargers head coach. He is stepping down after 14 seasons, a 188-130 record and a 2019 sectional championship.
“We don’t have enough time to talk about all of my memories and everything that coaching basketball at West Noble has meant to me,” Marano said. “The pleasure of being able to coach such fantastic girls — those girls in that locker room are outstanding kids. They’re super kids, and they work really, really hard. And, I hope from a fan’s perspective, I hope they remember that’s how West Noble girls basketball is.
“That’s the way they play in what they saw tonight. We’re not intimidated, we play hard all the time. And, I hope as fans watch them play in the future, I hope they see the same thing.”
Along with Rulli’s 17 points, junior Kendal Miller had 11, Payne eight and junior Alea Minnich four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.