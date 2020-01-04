DUNLAP — The Lakeland girls basketball team is starting to figure things out.
In two games at the Concord Shootout Saturday, the Lakers beat two teams with combined records of 21-5 entering the day. They defeated Tippecanoe Valley, 65-56, and then the host Minutemen, 54-47, to sweep their two games at McCuen Gym.
After starting the season 1-6, Lakeland has won nine of 10 games to have a record of 10-7.
“That was, from the teams I’ve coached, probably our best performance and execution of a game plan that I’ve seen in about seven years,” Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga said. “They went out and did exactly what we needed them to do.”
Concord (11-4) beat West Noble, 42-29, in the first game of the day. Tippecanoe Valley (12-3) then beat West Noble (6-9), 69-49, in the final game of the afternoon.
LAKELAND 54, CONCORD 47
Momentum swung twice within the eight minutes of the third quarter between the Lakers and Minutemen.
Lakeland led 23-20 at halftime. Concord came out on fire in the third, though, quickly going on an 8-0 run in 2:30 to take a five-point lead.
“I thought we came out really strong in the third quarter,” Concord coach Cassie Cepeda said. “I thought our intensity was there. We were executing.”
The Lakers would not allow another point in the period after that, though, closing the frame on a 17-0 run of their own. The run was spearheaded by senior Beth Stroop, who scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the final five minutes of the third.
It ended up being a 20-0 run in total once Concord finally scored again with 7:02 left in the game.
“They got the lead to five and I still felt good about where we were at and how we were playing,” Huizenga said. “Which was a nice feeling knowing you’re down five and we’re still feeling good about the way we’re playing and the way we’re executing.”
Lakeland has relied on junior Bailey Hartsough to be the main scorer for them most of the year, but she had help against Concord on Saturday. Along with Stroop’s 16, junior Madison Keil had seven points, senior Allie Hillman five and freshman Peyton Hartsough four. Bailey Hartsough finished with 15 points.
“The kids are starting to realize where, we had a couple of games early this year where they had tunnel vision for (Bailey Hartsough),” Huizenga said. “And I get it, she’s a phenomenal scorer — she does everything else well, too. … The rest of them are starting to trust themselves that, ‘Yeah, I can score, too.’”
Concord had 15 points from senior Jadelyn Williams. Junior Devine Johnson had 11, junior Kendal Swartout 10, senior Alyssa Pfeil nine and freshman Savannah Boerema two.
CONCORD 42, WEST NOBLE 29
It was a tale of two quarters in the first half between the Minutemen and Chargers in the first game of the day Saturday. After Concord raced out to a 16-2 lead after one, West Noble stormed back to cut the deficit to two late in the second.
The first quarter dominance for the Minutemen was led by Swartout, who had seven points in the frame.
“I thought our press rattled them right from the get-go,” Cepeda said. “It helped we were making shots. I just thought our energy came out really strong.”
In the second quarter, West Noble picked up baskets from five different players during a 12-0 run to start the period. They also played suffocating defense, limiting Concord to just two made free throws in the first 7:30 of the frame.
“We just executed what we do,” West Noble coach Dale Marano said. “We got back and played solid defense and rebounded. And then, offensively, we were patient and executed and found the open girl.”
The Minutemen had an answer at the end of the second quarter, though. Need a bucket desperately, Williams drove to the hoop and made a tough layup just as time expired. This gave the Minutemen a 20-16 lead at halftime.
Both coaches acknowledged how big that Williams play was after the game.
“That was huge going into halftime, especially when we only scored two (points) up until then,” Cepeda said. “That was huge to just calm our nerves.”
“We would’ve liked going into halftime just giving up two free throws in the second quarter,” Marano added. “That was frustrating, but give them credit. They made an athletic play and the ball went it.”
Concord carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring the Chargers, 13-5, in the third quarter.
Williams led Concord with 14 points. Johnson had 11, Swartout 10, sophomore Bailei Mayo five and Boerema two.
West Noble was led on offense by junior Nichelle Phares, who had seven points. Sophomore Jazmyn Smith had six, junior Erin Shoemaker five, junior Taytlynn Forrer and sophomore Sherlyn Torres three each, and juniors Lilly Mast and Tori Franklin two apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.