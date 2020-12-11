GOSHEN — Less than three minutes into the game Friday night, Fairfield led Lakeland, 7-0. Falcon sophomore Brea Garber drained a ‘3’ to give her five early points, and it seemed Fairfield was poised to run away with the game on their home court.
All the Lakers did after that was outscore the Falcons by 24, picking up a huge 47-30 road victory Friday night in girls basketball action Benton. Lakeland improves to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play, while Fairfield falls to 7-2 and 3-1 in the NECC.
“We played really tenacious defense,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “I’m really proud with how we played defense. There were some things we worked on in practice, we instituted them into the game and we did it well. … Just a really good game against a good team. This puts us in a position to play Angola and Garrett (in the NECC) and see who comes out on top.”
After Garber hit that ‘3,’ Gearheart called a timeout. He used that moment to remind his team of what they needed to do in order to win the game.
“Make our layups, run the floor and play better defense,” Gearheart said was the message to his team. “They listened and they did those things.”
The Lakeland players took their coach’s words to heart, responding with a 9-0 run to close out the first quarter. It would be a lead the Lakers would never relinquish.
The game remained competitive in the second quarter, as the Lakeland lead never reached more than four. They would take that advantage into halftime after sophomore Peyton Hartsough stole the ball with five seconds left, running down the court and making a layup as the first-half buzzer sounded. Lakeland led, 18-14, at intermission.
Fairfield tied the game at 18 early in the third period, but that’s when Laker senior Madison Keil would take over the game. She drilled back-to-back three-point shots in a 33-second span to give her team a six-point lead.
After not scoring in the first half, Keil would end up finishing the game as the leading scorer with 14 points. She sank a couple more ‘3’s’ in the fourth quarter and had a layup with 2:27 left in the game, which ended up being the final points of the contest.
“If she can hit her shots and go 4-of-5 from the 3-point line, we’re in good shape,” said Gearheart of Keil.
It ended up being a balanced attack from Lakeland as a whole. Keil had 14 points, but Faith Riehl chipped in 11, Peyton Hartsough 10, Bailey Hartsough eight and Kendall Moore four points.
“I’m hoping they’re going to accomplish a lot more,” said Gearheart of his team. “Their goal is to win a sectional; their goal is to win 20-plus games. … I’m just so proud of them. I hope people start talking more and more about us — and it’s OK if they don’t.”
Fairfield coach Brodie Garber kept it simple when explaining the 17-point loss.
“Sometimes we dissect the game so much as coaches — and Lakeland did a really good job all the way around — but it really came down to they made some shots and we didn’t,” Garber said. “They had some kids who did step up that maybe we didn’t expect — Keil had a good game from the outside. I think that’s what it takes: kids just stepping up and making shots. And boy, they did.”
After the game, the Falcons honored their three senior players and two senior managers with a Senior Night ceremony. Garber became emotional addressing the three senior players — Laney Faldoe, Mackayla Stutsman and Kayla Miller — because of the journey those three took.
They were freshmen when Fairfield advanced to the Class 2A semistate game in 2017, went through a tough 2018 season and played better in 2019. Now, despite Friday’s loss, the Falcons seem poised to have a successful season and contend for a sectional crown.
“There’s really none of them that get the limelight,” Garber said. “They’re not big scorers; they’re not what you would say ‘stat stuffers.’ But they do a lot of the little things that make the team go. You won’t look in the box score and go, ‘Woah, Laney Faldoe or Mackayla Stutsman or Kayla Miller,’ but there’s just a lot of little things that they do that go unseen that have to get done if you want to function as a team. Those three do it really, really well.”
Fairfield is right back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Columbia City. Lakeland also plays Saturday, visiting Bethany Christian. The Falcons play at 2 p.m., while the Lakers and Bruins square off at 6 p.m.
