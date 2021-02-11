LAGRANGE — When Faith Riehl went down with a torn ACL on Jan. 15, it seemed as if Lakeland’s chances of winning a girls basketball sectional championship were slim. The sophomore was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points-per-game through 22 games.
While people on the outside doubted, the Lakers players and coaches never did.
Their reward? The program’s first sectional title since 1996. Lakeland won three games last week at the Wawasee sectional, knocking off Central Noble, West Noble and defending Class 3A state champion NorthWood to cut down the nets at the Hardwood Teepee.
Now, the Lakers set their sights on the Class 3A regional at Jimtown Saturday. Lakeland (20-7) opens with Griffith (13-3) in the first semifinal game at 10 a.m. The second semifinal features Kankakee Valley (13-10) facing South Bend Washington (19-5). The winner of those two games will face each other for the regional championship Saturday at 7 p.m.
Laker seniors Bailey Hartsough and Madison Keil admitted that the loss of Riehl motivated the team to win the sectional.
“When you have a player down, you want to win even more for them,” Keil said. “It was just so special. (Riehl) got emotional after the (sectional final), which was cute. It felt good to win, especially for Faith.”
“I think it did motivate us,” Hartsough added. “Obviously, it was a huge bummer (that Riehl was injured), but we had to do what we had to do to get here.”
REPLACING FAITH
With Riehl out of the picture, Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart turned to three starters on his team — Keil, sophomore Peyton Hartsough and sophomore Alivia Rasler — and asked each of them to take on a greater role.
“I told them, ‘We’re losing a big part of our team. Each of you needs to have some goals for yourself: each of you needs to score more points to make up for that 12-point difference, and you need to continue to play good team defense,’” Gearheart said. “The most important thing was they had to score two or four more baskets to replace the 12 points that we were missing from Faith.”
All three followed their coach’s message during the sectional, especially Keil with her scoring. She hit the game-winning ‘3’ to beat West Noble in the sectional semifinal and had a game-high 17 points in the title game against NorthWood.
While those three have stepped up their game, the most consistent performer for Lakeland this season has been Bailey Hartsough. One of the best athletes in Lakeland history, she is the program’s all-time leader in points (1,619), rebounds (735), steals (326) and blocks (133). She’s averaging 17.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.7 blocks a game in her senior season, leading the team in all of those categories except assists.
“To have an athlete like that, who’s going to go play Division-I volleyball at Western Carolina, is a tremendous asset,” Gearheart said. “… I’m thrilled that we have that kind of player to nominate as an all-state athlete. Not only academically — because we have three of those — but also as a basketball player. So, to be able to nominate her is pretty special.”
A LOOK AT GRIFFITH
Griffith enters the game with a 13-3 record, but that might be a little misleading. The combined record of the teams the Panthers have played this year is 123-187, the worst of any team girls basketball team left playing in Class 3A. For comparison’s sake, Lakeland’s opponents’ combined record is 308-294.
That doesn’t mean Griffith doesn’t have some talent. The Panthers have three players averaging more than 10 points per game this season, as junior Marisa Esquivel (14.1), senior Julissa Hamm (11.4) and junior Cierra Pipkins (10.5) are all above that threshold. Griffith also plays a variety of defenses, which has allowed them to only give up 33.5 points-per-game this year.
“They have a good record; they know how to win,” said Gearheart of Griffith. “Our key to the game is to make sure we limit our turnovers. The last few games, we’ve only had 12 turnovers; keeping it under 15 is our goal. If we can not turn the ball over, score when we need to and continue to run the floor … We’ll have to play our best defense and prevent them from scoring.”
While Gearheart and the coaching staff have watched some film on Kankakee Valley and South Bend Washington, they haven’t started sharing a game plan for either team with their players. The focus is on Griffith first before a potential regional championship game at night.
If Lakeland wins its semifinal game, it will tie the program record for most wins in a season. A chance to set the all-time program wins record — while also capturing the program’s first regional title in the process — would be a dream come true for the first-year Laker coach.
“It would be amazing,” Gearheart said. “It would be something that’s never been done in the girls’ program here, to win a regional. It’d be like being on top of the mountain, I guess. It’s quite an accomplishment already, winning a sectional for the first time in 25 years. To win a regional would be icing on the cake, the cherry on top or however you want to say it.”
