SYRACUSE — Lakeland won for the 18th time of the season, then NorthWood triumphed for the second.
Both the Lakers and Panthers advanced in the 2021 IHSAA Class 3A Wawasee Sectional 20 girls basketball tournament Tuesday at the Hardwood Teepee. Lakeland beat Central Noble 62-56, and NorthWood bested Wawasee 51-48.
The semifinals on Friday feature Lakeland (18-5) against West Noble (16-5) at 6 p.m., followed by NorthWood (2-13) against Tippecanoe Valley (13-7).
LAKELAND 62, CENTRAL NOBLE 56
The Lakers rallied from a 10-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to turn back the Cougars in a clash of Northeast Corner Conference members. Central Noble edged Lakeland 60-55 during a Jan. 21 regular season game.
Lakeland went up 53-49 on Madison Keil’s back-to-back 3-pointers at the 3:33 to 2:20 marks of the fourth and held off Central Noble (17-8) to advance.
Bailey Hartsough scored 12 of her game-best 28 points and Keil canned eight of her 17 for the Lakers in the fourth quarter. Lakeland also got nine points from Alivia Rasler and eight from Peyton Hartsough.
Central Noble’s attack was paced by Meghan Kiebel (17 points), Bridgette Gray (16), Madison Vice (11) and Lydia Andrews (8).
The Josh Treesh-coached Cougars led 5-4 in the game’s first two minutes and then not again until 38-37 with three minutes to go in the third period. That quarter ended with a 9-0 Central Noble run.
“We’ve been in that situation before,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “We just keep battling. We didn’t need to panic.”
The Lakers led by as many as 10 in the second period at 25-15. Central Noble cut the gap to 27-21 on a 3-pointer by Vice with 1:28 left in the second quarter.
An 8-2 run to end the first quarter allowed Lakeland to take a 17-9 lead into the second quarter. Lakeland held a 30-23 advantage at halftime.
NORTHWOOD 51, WAWASEE 48
A pair of Alea Minnich free throws put the defending 3A state champion Panthers up 49-48 with 2:09 to play and they held off the Warriors (6-11) from there. Wawasee had a couple of shots just miss in the final minute.
Because of COVID-19 issues, the two Northern Lakes Conference teams did not meet during the regular season.
Positive COVID-19 tests for head coach Mark Heeter and assistant Gene Zercher meant they were out Tuesday. Hilary Laidig, who first joined a NorthWood practice last week and is the school's head volleyball coach, served as head coach for the Panthers.
“Some senior leadership stepped in and said we need to settle down and communicate a little better,” said Laidig of a timeout late in the contest. “They made sure they knew what they were doing after that.”
Minnich (22 points), Kendal Miller (11), Bre Wise (7) and Abby Steiner (6) led the NorthWood offense.
The Panthers were up 33-19 in the last minute of the third quarter, only to see Wawasee go on a 12-0 run and eventually take a 36-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Jada Carter.
The Panthers took a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
NorthWood led 16-10 at the close of the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime. Their biggest edge in the first half was 14 at 33-19.
Emily Haines (16 points), Carter (14) Kennedy White (7) and Danielle Jenkins (6) paced the Matt Carpenter-coached Warriors.
Lakeland 62, Central Noble 56
Central Noble — Bridgette Gray 6 0-0 16, Lydia Andrews 4 0-1 8, Meghan Kiebel 4 4-6 17, Casey Hunter 1 0-0 2, Madison Vice 5 0-0 11, Ashleigh Gray 1 0-0 2, Abigail Hile 0 0-0 0. Team: 18 4-7 56.
Lakeland — Sadie Edsall 0 0-0 0, Madison Keil 7 0-0 17, Bailey Hartsough ,7 14-18 28, Peyton Hartsough 3 1-1 8, Alivia Rasler 3 2-4 9, Kendall Moore 0 0-0 0, Hailey Allehouse 0 0-0 0. Team: 20 17-23 62.
Central Noble 9 14 24 9 — 56
Lakeland 17 13 7 25 — 62
3-point goals: Central Noble (4) — Kiebel 3, Vice 1; Lakeland (5) — Keil 3, P. Hartsough, Rasler.
Fouls (fouled out): Central Noble 19 (none); Lakeland 15 (none).
Rebounds: Central Noble 23 (Kiebel 6); Lakeland 30 (B. Hartsough 17, Edsall 5).
Turnovers: Central Noble 18, Lakeland 27.
Officials: Sean Miller, Shane Salisbury, Kevin Leising.
Records (next games): Lakeland (18-5) vs. West Noble (16-5) in semifinals of 3A Wawasee Sectional Friday, Feb. 5; Central Noble (17-8).
NorthWood 51, Wawasee 48
NorthWood — Bre Wise 2 3-4 7, Aaliyah Bonner 0 0-0 0, Aleah Minnich 3 15-16 22, Kendal Miller 3 3-4 11, Macy Lengacher 1 0-0 3, Fatima Ghaffar 0 2-2 2, Abby Steiner 2 1-2 6, Joselyn Edwards 1 0-0 2. Team: 12 24-28 51.
Wawasee — Emily Haines 3 4-4 6, Becca Smith 0 2-2 2, Danielle Jenkins 2 1-2 6, Jada Carter 5 0-0 14, Kennedy White 2 2-2 7, Tate Cowan 1 0-2 2, Lindsay Doss 2 0-0 4, Kaydence Shepherd 0 0-0 0. Team: 12 8-11 48.
NorthWood 16 17 7 11 — 51
Wawasee 10 11 15 12 — 48
3-point goals: NorthWood (3) — Minnich, Lengacher, Steiner; Wawasee (6) — Haines 4, Jenkins 1, White 1.
Fouls (fouled out): NorthWood 16 (none); Wawasee 21 (Jenkins, 3:07, fourth quarter; Carter, 2:09, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: NorthWood 21 (Wise 8); Wawasee 19 (White 4).
Turnovers: NorthWood 19, Wawasee 24.
Officials: Trent Long, Adam Cain, Cary Schnick.
Records (next games): NorthWood (2-13) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (13-7) in 3A Wawasee Sectional semifinals Friday, Feb. 5; Wawasee (6-11).
