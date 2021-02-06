SYRACUSE — There’ll be no more talk of 1996 in LaGrange.
For the first time in 25 years, the Lakeland girls basketball team is sectional champions. The Lakers (20-7) led for all but 37 seconds Saturday in defeating NorthWood (3-14), 46-33, in the Class 3A, Sectional 20 championship game. It’s the fourth sectional title in Lakeland program history.
“It’s amazing,” first-year Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “They’re such a great group of outstanding young ladies. I know they’re going to be successful outside of basketball. It’s not about basketball; it’s about family. … It’s about relationships and for the community of LaGrange and Lakeland. It’s a big deal, and we’re excited to win.”
The Lakers were anchored Saturday by two of their seniors: Bailey Hartsough and Madison Keil. Hartsough started the game off strong, scoring eight points, hauling in four rebounds and adding one assist in the first quarter. Lakeland built a 13-3 lead midway through the first frame, but NorthWood rallied to make it a 16-11 Laker lead after eight minutes of play.
“I think we all knew that NorthWood had good momentum going; we had to come out here and not take them lightly,” Hartsough said. “We played hard and played our game.”
After going down double digits, the defending Class 3A state champion Panthers clawed their way back into the game. Behind stout defense, NorthWood went on a 16-5 run to briefly take a 19-18 lead with 4:28 to go in the first half. Senior Alea Minnich had an old-fashioned three-point play to put her team ahead for the first time.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, their lead would last only 37 seconds. Lakeland sophomore Alivia Rasler came down on the next possession and made a bucket, putting the Lakers up 20-19.
Lakeland led 25-20 at halftime, but both offenses then struggled in the third quarter. Ten total points were scored between the teams, with NorthWood out-scoring the Lakers, 7-3. Panther senior Bre Wise made a free throw with 2:26 to go in the frame, making it a 28-27 game. That would be the closest NorthWood would get the rest of the game.
“We had five possessions in a row when we were down one and just couldn’t get over the hump,” NorthWood coach Mark Heeter said. “I’m one of those guys — in those situations, when you take the lead like that when you’ve been down most of the game, that deflates the other team. Couple more stops and a couple more baskets, and maybe we’re the ones cutting down the nets.”
Keil then finished the game off by sinking a couple of 3-point shots. She had already made three in the game prior to the fourth quarter, but the senior canned two long balls as part of an 8-0 run the Lakers went on in the first 5:41 of the final frame.
After a pair of free throws from NorthWood senior Kendal Miller stopped the Lakeland run, Keil made a layup to put her team back up nine. Keil finished with a game-high 17 points and played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls.
“I just had to stay out of the way and not doing anything stupid; play smart,” said Keil on playing the fourth quarter with four fouls. “It just felt so good to come through for my team when we needed it.”
Hartsough finished with 14 points, giving the senior duo 31 points and 12 rebounds together in the win.
“It means everything to me,” said Hartsough of winning the sectional title. “I’m so excited. I don’t even have words to describe it. We wanted this so badly, and it means a lot.”
“It still feels amazing to step up for my team,” Keil added. “I’m so happy that us, as seniors especially, were able to pull out this win. It feels really good.”
Miller led NorthWood with 13 points. Senior Alea Minnich had 11, senior Bre Wise and sophomore Macy Lengacher three points each, freshman Joselyn Edwards two and sophomore Aaliyah Bonner one.
Heeter was back coaching Saturday after missing the first two games of the sectional due to being in quarantine from COVID-19. Hilary Laidig, NorthWood’s head volleyball coach, was the acting head coach for the Panthers the entire week before the sectionals and the first two games of sectionals themselves.
“It was unlike any other, that’s for sure,” said Heeter when asked to explain what the last week was like for him. “I’m a superstitious guy — it makes you wonder if I shouldn’t have just stayed home again and watched (the sectional final) on TV. Maybe we would’ve done better, I don’t know. Maybe some of those shots would’ve gone in.”
Others scoring for Lakeland were sophomore Peyton Hartsough with seven points, Rasler with six and sophomore Grace Iddings two.
The Lakers will now play in the 3A Jimtown regional semifinals next Saturday against Griffith (13-3) at 10 a.m. South Bend Washington (19-5) plays Kankakee Valley (13-10) in the second semifinal, with the two winners playing in the regional final at 7 p.m.
“They’ve played basketball with each other since they were in third grade, and they’ve been a tight-knit group,” said Gearheart of his team. “They just know each other is going to compete, and that’s what they do: they compete no matter what, and they don’t give up. They haven’t given up the entire year, and they compete the entire 32 minutes.”
