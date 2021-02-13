ELKHART — A stellar defensive effort from the Lakeland girls basketball team gave them their first regional victory in program history Saturday morning against Griffith.
The Lakers (21-7) held the Panthers (13-4) to just 17 points in the final three quarters — including none in the second frame — to win, 44-26, and advance to Saturday night’s regional championship game against South Bend Washington. The Washington Panthers (20-5) beat Kankakee Valley (13-11) in the second semifinal game Saturday afternoon.
Tip-off of the regional final at Jimtown is set for 7:30 p.m.
“We talked about staying inside the three-point line; they’re a driving team,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “I think they only shot a couple jumpers the entire night. … We switched to zone; we haven’t played zone all year, really. We just packed it in.”
Offensively for Lakeland, senior Bailey Hartsough led the way with 19 points. Senior Madison Keil had 10 points, sophomore Alivia Rasler six, senior Hailey Alleshouse four, senior Sadie Edsall and sophomore Peyton Hartsough two each and sophomore Grace Iddings one.
The Lakers played a clean game against Griffith, only committing four turnovers. Lakeland never trailed and grew the lead to as many as 23 points late in the fourth quarter.
It will be the first time Lakeland has played for a regional championship since 1978. A win over the Washington Panthers would be the first regional title in program history.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Gearheart said. “I’m just happy for the community and the school and the team, the program, the girls. To come play tonight … we’re in the championship game in the regional. It’s the first time any girls team has won a regional game. They tied the 21-game winning record for our school and this program. There’s a lot of good things happening, and we just hope and pray that we can keep playing.”
A live stream of the event can be found online here.
