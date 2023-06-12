Ken Hunt has been hired as the new Elkhart girls basketball head coach. He will be taking over for Will Coatie, who left the position to take over as the head varsity boys basketball coach at the school.
Hunt recently has spent time as an assistant coach with the girls team at South Bend Washington, helping them to a Class 3A runner-up appearance in 2021 and 3A state title in 2022. He also helps trains players outside of high school baseball through the AAU circuit.
Hunt has experience coaching in Elkhart, spending the 2016-18 seasons as an assistant to Coatie at Elkhart Central. He works for the city as a Code Enforcement Officer.
“I bring a comprehensive set of skills that I believe will be valuable to Elkhart Girls Basketball,” said Hunt in a statement. “In my AAU trainer role, I have honed my abilities in player evaluation and disciplined development while providing a firm foundation as the leader of this program. I am excited to contribute to and enhance the growth of Elkhart Girls Basketball whose foundation was set by former head coach Will Coatie.”
Elkhart High School Principal Cary Anderson added, “Coach Hunt brings a strong connection to the basketball community in Elkhart as well as vast experience of individual player development and training of players at many levels. We believe that he’ll have an immediate positive impact on the success of our Girls Basketball program.”