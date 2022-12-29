GOSHEN — Although it was a different format than in year’s past, Goshen still found a way to be the top team at their home holiday girls basketball tournament Thursday.
Instead of playing it like a bracket with semifinal and championship games, each of the four teams — Goshen, Mishawaka, East Noble and DeKalb — already had two pre-determined matchups. This change was made because of Goshen and Mishawaka both being in the Northern Lakes Conference, while East Noble and DeKalb are both in the Northeast 8.
After Goshen and DeKalb beat East Noble and Mishawaka, respectively, in the early games, though, it set up a de facto championship contest between the RedHawks and Barons.
In the afternoon tilt, Goshen led wire-to-wire, using its size advantage to beat DeKalb, 53-40. It gave the RedHawks a 2-0 record on the day, while DeKalb and Mishawaka both went 1-1 and East Noble 0-2.
The RedHawks (9-6) have two players over six feet tall, and both were effective throughout the game against the Barons.
Junior Kyra Hill was the catalyst for the offense in the first half, scoring 14 of her team’s 26 points across the first two quarters. Hill was drawing a lot of fouls with her size, cashing in on those free throw attempts as well. Of the 14 points she tallied, nine of them came off free-throws.
“She’s a good free throw shooter,” said Goshen coach Shaun Hill of Kyra. “Our emphasis to her is that we need to get to the line. She’s a 70%-plus free throw shooter, so we need her to get to the line. In my opinion, that’s how you score 20 points: you’ve got to get to the free throw line and make some shots. She did a good job (Thursday) of getting to the free throw line; that sometimes does not happen.”
While Kyra Hill started the game strong, the other six-foot player, senior Tyra Marcum, scored six-straight points for her team midway through the fourth quarter to ice the game away. She’d finish the game with 12 points total, while Kyra Holl ended with 18 to lead all scorers.
Along with the scoring, both Kyra Hill and Marcum rebounded effectively, hauling in 16 and 10 boards, respectively.
“That’s our strength, is our inside game,” Shaun Hill said. “But, we don’t run (the offense) through them; it should be a byproduct of how our offense is ran. Our offense is really a guards’ offense that our big players benefit from. The girls look to them, and so when we don’t turn it over, we do get it inside more and get into a high-low game.”
Complimenting the two power forwards was a breakout performance from Tyra’s sophomore sister, Kaelyn. She ended the game with 15 points, 12 of which came in the second half. She came into the game averaging just 2.5 points per game.
“I’m not surprised,” said Shaun Hill of Kaelyn’s performance. “We have several girls that could start, but at the beginning of the season, she wasn’t starting. Now, she’s going to get a couple more opportunities to start. She just needs to do well in these moments. She’s been playing well all season, so we’ve got to keep her going.”
Goshen led 12-4 after the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 38-29 through three periods. The closest DeKalb (8-8) reached in the second half was eight points early in the third quarter.
The RedHawks needed overtime to beat East Noble in their first game of the day. Kyra Hill and Tyra Marcum had great performances in that game as well, with Hill scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, while Marcum added 14 points and 16 rebounds. Goshen outscored the Knights, 9-2, in the extra session to win, 55-48.
“Good bounce back for the girls,” Shaun Hill said. “What helped us in the second game was that (DeKalb) play a zone defense, and so it gave us an opportunity to collect our thoughts instead of just, ‘go, go, go’ like we were in that first game. Those fast-paced games, we have to figure out how to slow them down and get them into the halfcourt.”
After a one-year change due to the conference overlap, coach Hill expects a new format for next year’s holiday tournament.
“It’s an odd tournament, and we’re going to try and mix some things up because we have two teams that are in the same conference with each other,” Shaun Hill said. “We’re the hosts, so it benefits us more than the other teams here. But we’re going to try and make that right and change the format a little bit next year.”
As far as the immediate future, Goshen is back home Tuesday with a non-conference contest against Mishawaka Marian.