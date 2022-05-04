NAPPANEE — A recent visit to the doctor’s office left Mark Heeter with a simple, but painful, choice.
Heeter officially stepped down as the NorthWood girls basketball head coach Wednesday after just two seasons, citing health concerns.
“I haven’t been feeling well lately, and so our family doctor wanted me to go in and get a CT scan on Friday,” said Heeter in a phone call to The Goshen News Wednesday morning. “They saw some things in there that gave them concern, and so we ended up having to go to the hospital on Friday and I spent the night in the hospital that night and then had to do a stress test Saturday morning. I think I did OK on it, but my blood pressure was out of control.”
Heeter, 58, mentioned that he’s had cardiomyopathy — a heart disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the body — for four years now. That, combined with the results from the tests done during his hospital stay, was enough for him and his wife, Jenni, to have a serious talk about his future in coaching.
“It gave Jenni and I a little bit of a scare, and we kind of had to sit down and reevaluate this weekend what’s most important,” Heeter said. “I know it’s kind of cliché sometimes, but I’ve got a little grandson, and hopefully more on the way. I have my wife and my two daughters, and I just want to give myself a better chance of being around for them. So that’s what, unfortunately, led to a quick decision over the weekend.”
Although he is stepping down as girls basketball head coach, Heeter will remain as an assistant volleyball coach. If his health issues persist, though, he may also have to step away from those responsibilities as well.
“Less stressful and a shorter season,” said Heeter of his assistant volleyball coach role. “And even then, we’ll see how this year goes. Jenni has given me one year, and if I’m still not doing as well as I’d like to, then I’ll give up volleyball too.”
It was a struggle on the basketball court for the Panthers during Heeter’s two seasons, going 6-36 combined over the two campaigns. He had a successful head coaching career overall, though, going 210-134 when combining his 15-year run at Triton from 1990-2004. He won back-to-back Class 1A state titles with the Trojans in 2000 and 2001.
Despite some tough years coaching NorthWood, the program is full of young talent. Having to leave that is painful for Heeter.
“That goes into making the decision even harder, because I know how hard these girls have worked,” Heeter said. “We’re on the right trajectory. We’re going to be better — I should say they’re going to be better next year, and I really feel like in a couple of years, they’re going to be very, very good.
“Of course, I want to be with them and help get them back to (winning). But ultimately, it comes down to what’s best for my health and my family. I told them (Wednesday) that Jenni and I will be there in the stands, cheering them along all the way. They’ll just have to adjust to a new coach. They’ll work hard.”
NorthWood is one of the more tradition-rich programs in the state, having won 25 sectionals (tied for fourth most in the state), 11 regionals (tied for sixth most), three semistates and two Class 3A state championships, one in 1999 and the other in 2020.
A search for Heeter’s replacement will begin immediately, per a press release from NorthWood athletic director Roman Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.