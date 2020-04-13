GOSHEN — When your girls basketball coach retires after winning a state championship, one way to replace him is hiring a coach that has won a pair of state titles.
Adam Yoder announced last month he was stepping down as the NorthWood High School girls basketball coach after leading the Black Swish to the Class 3A state championship this past season.
The Wa-Nee School Board hired former Triton High School girls coach Mark Heeter as Yoder’s replacement Monday evening.
“I am really excited,” Heeter said. “I have been an assistant in the NW volleyball program for the last 10 years. Two years ago, I started working with the 5th-6th graders Black Swish kids and that go me re-energized about basketball.
“When Adam stepped down, I decided to put my hat in the ring and see what happened.”
Heeter, 56, guided the Triton Trojans to back-to-back 1A state crowns in 2000 and 2001. He retired after the 2003-04 season with a career record of 204-98 14 campaigns.
Mark and his wife Jenni have two daughters — Alli and Kaci — who both played basketball at NorthWood.
“If not for my daughters starting to play, I probably would have stayed at Triton longer,” Mark said. “ But I didn’t want to miss watching them play.”
Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Steve Neff coached the Black Swish for 37 seasons, posting an impressive career record of 653-181 highlighted by the Class 3A state championship in 1999.
Yoder was 109-48 in six seasons.
“Our program comes with a lot of expectations, and some of those are tough to meet,” NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers said. “Steve built the program over his 37 seasons and Adam maintained it during his time. It was important to bring someone in that could keep things going. We were lucky to get a coach with Mark’s credentials apply.”
Heeter understands that he is following a pair of coaching legends.
“I would like to say there is not going to be any pressure, but I know there will be,” he said.
Heeter understands the expectations of the NorthWood community.
“Having coached at NorthWood and lived in the community for as long as I have, I know the expectations,” he said. “When Adams took over, Steve had won back-to-back sectional titles. My hopes are to do as well as Adam did when he took over for Steve.”
During Triton’s 2001 postseason run, the Trojans scored 70-or-more points in three games while the other three were all in the 50s.
“We always tried to score a lot of points at Triton. I really like the faster-tempo offense,” Heeter said. “Losing Maddy Payne (6-1) and Kate Rulli (6-0), we are not going to be as big, but I think we will have the players for a faster-paced offense.”
One of the keys to NorthWood’s most recent state title was defense.
“As well as the girls played defense this past season, I really don’t see myself changing much on the defensive side,” he said. “Even with trying to score a lot of points at Triton, we spent a lot of time on defense.”
Sellers described the whole hiring process as an unusual one.
“The girls had just won the state title, Adam resigned and then we were hosting the boys basketball sectional. Then the schools were shutdown due to the coronavirus,” Sellers said. “This has to have been one of the more interesting hirings I’ve ever had. I have barely been in my office since the shutdown, so I had to adjust how things were done. We had quite a bit of interest in the opening, but fortunately we did not have to go outside the program.”
Sellers has a history of working with Heeter.
“I have worked with Mark for many years both as a basketball official and as his athletic director and what I know about Mark is that he cares kids,” Sellers said. “To be able to hire someone with Mark’s experience and success is a tremendous hire for our girls basketball program and overall athletic department. “
Heeter has been a social studies and match teacher at NorthWood Middle School for the past two years.
