NAPPANEE — Mark Heeter’s name is going to be presented to the Wa-Nee School Board Monday evening as the new girls basketball coach at NorthWood High School.
He will be following a pair of legendary figures in the history of the Black Swish program — Steve Neff and Adam Yoder — who both guided teams to state championships. Neff posted an impressive career record of 653-181 in 37 seasons highlighted by the Class 3A state championship in 1999. Yoder was 109-48 in six seasons, capped off by winning the 3A state title this past season.
Heeter has experience in winning state titles himself, leading the Triton Trojans to back-to-back 1A crowns in 2000 and 2001.
The Trojans defeated Rising Sun, 57-54, in overtime as sophomore Amber Franklin drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the 2000 finale and whipped White River Valley, 55-38, in 2001.
Heeter retired after the 2003-04 season with a career record of 204-98 in 14 campaigns. Triton won six Northern State Conference titles to go with five sectional, two regional and two semistate championships during his tenure.
He was an assistant for NorthWood head volleyball coach Hilary Laidig last fall as NorthWood advanced to the 3A regional final before the season ended in a 20-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-6 loss to Bellmont.
Heeter graduated from Concord High School in 1982, where he played fours years of basketball and baseball. As senior for the Minutemen, he scored a team-high 294 points for a basketball team that posted an 11-10 overall record and 3-4 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
He went on two play three years of basketball at Manchester College.
