BENTON — Kyle Hartman has been the man tasked with taking over the Fairfield girls basketball program.
Hartman, 26, was officially approved as the new varsity head coach at Thursday’s school board meeting. He has been an assistant coach for the Fairfield boys basketball program the last two seasons and has been a teacher within the school district for one year.
Hartman takes over for Brodie Garber, who guided the Falcon girls for 11 seasons. During that time, Fairfield achieved unprecedented success for the program, winning four sectional and three regional titles, as well as semi-state and Class 3A state championship hardware this past season. It was the first state title in any sport in school history at Fairfield, with the Falcons topping Corydon Central, 49-42, Feb. 26 to win the championship.
“My ultimate goal was to become a head coach, whether it was girls or boys,” Hartman said. “I just wanted an opportunity. I wanted a chance, and Fairfield gave me that. I’m going to do everything that I can to try to keep what Brodie and his assistants and everyone in the past has built, continue that legacy and build on it.”
Hartman grew up in Columbia City, but then moved to Fort Wayne before high school began and enrolled at Bishop Dwenger High School. A 2015 graduate, Hartman was on back-to-back regional championship-winning boys basketball teams, losing in the semi-state round of both seasons.
After high school, he played his freshman season collegiately at Huntington University, where he was able to connect with current Fairfield boys basketball head coach Derek Hinen. Looking for a change of scenery after his first year, though, he transferred to Indiana Purdue-Fort Wayne. While there, he was asked to be part of the practice team for the IPFW women’s basketball team.
“It was cool to learn from that and how a D-I women’s program runs and how it operates,” Hartman noted.
During that season at IPFW, Hartman also started his coaching career, taking a job as an eighth-grade head coach at a private school in Fort Wayne.
Eventually, Hartman’s on-court basketball journey resumed, taking him to Bethel University in Mishawaka. He finished up his playing career with the Pilots, then transitioned into his full-time coaching pursuits.
He originally started as a freshman boys coach at South Bend St. Joseph, doing that role for one season before becoming a junior varsity coach at South Bend Riley. When an opportunity to join Hinen’s new staff at Fairfield arose, he took it, having worked with the Falcons’ boys program now for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns.
The thought of becoming a girls basketball coach was actually planted in Hartman’s brain by Garber more than a year ago.
“Brodie and I, after (Fairfield lost in the semi-state game in 2022), we were talking and he asked me if I ever thought about coaching girls,” Hartman recalled. “At that point, no, I really didn’t think about coaching girls, but when he planted that bug in my ear, I started to call some people. … It just started to interest me more and more. I didn’t know if it was ever going to happen, but it was a possibility that coach Garber might retire at the end of the year, so I got intrigued with it.”
While Fairfield is coming off a state title, it graduates four of its starters in Brea Garber, Delana Geiger, Morgan Gawthrop and Bailey Willard. Only seniors-to-be Kaylee Dillon and Natalie Whitaker, as well as sophomore-to-be Eva Herbert, are returning players that saw playing time in the state championship game.
“What excites me the most is to keep it going,” Hartman said. “I don’t know everything, and I’m going to learn as the year goes on, but I think I’m ready. I’m prepared. I know this team pretty well. I got to watch them play all year, and I’m just excited to get started and to continue that legacy that they’ve built.”
Hartman already has a mantra for his first season on the job.
“Our saying for the year is going to be ‘same, but different,’” Hartman said. “There is going to be a lot of similarities to what they’ve done in the past, but we’re going to put my spin on it and kind of mix up some things. Obviously, the offense, it’ll be similar to what it was of a lot of screening for each other and not worrying who scores. Defensively — that zone, man. They were number one in the state, defensively. With some different lineups and matchups, though, we might be able to run some man-to-man defense.
“I know this is my first year as a head coach and first year coaching girls, but I’m excited. I’m sure we’re going to have a target on our back, but we’re going to be ready for it.”