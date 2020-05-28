GOSHEN — Goshen junior Brynn Shoup-Hill announced her commitment to Dayton University in Ohio, Thursday to continue her basketball career at the NCAA D-I level. Shoup-Hill tweeted “go flyers! #committed” along with pictures of her in a Dayton uniform.
“I just saw their success the past few seasons and I really got along with the coaches and made good relationships,” Shoup-Hill said. “There are a couple of connections to Goshen in there, so looking at it from the big picture, this was definitely where I wanted to go. It fits me really well and I like the players.”
Shoup-Hill is coming off a strong junior season for the RedHawks. The 6-3 forward averaged 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game last season as Goshen compiled an 18-6 overall record. The 6-3 junior has averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game in her three varsity seasons. She’s 88 points away from reaching 1,000 career points.
For Shoup-Hill, making this announcement now was important.
“It was definitely important to just have some type of relief and to know that this decision was made and its over,” Shoup-Hill said. “I’m just ready to focus on basketball and focus on what my next steps are.”
Shoup-Hill had 15 offers from D-I schools, including Xavier and Western Michigan among others. Four in-state schools — Purdue-Fort Wayne, Indiana State, IUPUI and Ball State — also offered her.
Being able to sort through all of her offers was the hardest part of the recruiting process, in Shoup-Hill’s eyes.
“Just keeping up with all the coaches and having to make calls pretty much every day,” Shoup-Hill said. “Making relationships with so many people — although that was a great part — it was definitely a tough part as well. And keeping up with my game at the same time as well and not getting too comfortable was definitely a hard part.”
Being close to home was an important factor in Shoup-Hill’s decision. Dayton is only three hours away from Goshen.
“It’s definitely one of the closer options I had,” said Shoup-Hill of Dayton. “Whenever I have free time and want to catch one of my brother’s games or something like that, I can definitely make an arrangement for that. It was definitely a big role in (my decision).”
Now Shoup-Hill gets to focus on her senior season at Goshen, where she hopes to lead the RedHawks to its first sectional title since 1996. For Shoup-Hill personally, she’s hoping to get her game ready for the D-I level as well.
“Getting stronger,” said Shoup-Hill of what she wants to work on in her final high school season. “And consistency; probably adding to my mid-range (shooting) a little bit, just to have more versatility and more ways to score. Just to keep up with everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.